Hamilton County, TN

Commissioners add restriction on money for public school improvements in Hamilton County

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A new way to pay for new school buildings and building improvements is in place in Hamilton County. At Wednesday's weekly commission meeting, Hamilton County District 11 Commissioner Joe Graham proposed funneling tax money that some new businesses in the county pay into a new fund that could be used only for capital improvements.
