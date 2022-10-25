Read full article on original website
WTVCFOX
Commissioners add restriction on money for public school improvements in Hamilton County
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A new way to pay for new school buildings and building improvements is in place in Hamilton County. At Wednesday's weekly commission meeting, Hamilton County District 11 Commissioner Joe Graham proposed funneling tax money that some new businesses in the county pay into a new fund that could be used only for capital improvements.
WTVCFOX
Group aims to help those seeking alternate path as Hamilton Co. graduation rates decline
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — It's a common thought process: businesses need employees and employees need degrees. But new data reveals the number of graduates in Tennessee is shrinking, especially here in Hamilton County. And as the number of open jobs continues to grow, local groups hope to train a...
WTVCFOX
Hamilton County invests in trade education; An alternative for students seeking a career
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Trade and vocational schools are getting a big bump from county leadership. An investment, they are saying, is sorely needed. As an abundance of job opportunities present themselves in Hamilton County, Astec, is looking to provide more careers chances for local students as they move out of high school.
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga man appealing decision preventing his 'false arrest' suit from going to trial
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man claiming damages in a lawsuit against the City of Chattanooga for what he says was a false arrest in 2020 says that his case cannot go to trial due to a judge's summary judgement. As a result he is now appealing that judgement. It’s...
WTVCFOX
Safety issues on parents' minds as Airport Inn revitalization plan moves forward
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE: Hundreds of people packed the Family Justice Center to hear the City of Chattanooga's presentation on the revitalization plan to Airport Inn. The city plans to use the old motel as an outlet for the homeless to utilize to get back on their feet. Wednesday...
WTVCFOX
Tennessee American Water awards over $15,000 in grants to local fire departments
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — In honor of National First Responders Day, Tennessee American Water has awarded grants worth over $15,000 to 16 fire departments in our viewing area, according to press release. This includes fire departments in Hamilton, Marion, Sequatchie, Catoosa, Dade, and Walker Counties. The grants provide supplemental funding...
WTVCFOX
Dalton business owner sentenced to prison for dumping hazardous waste in Rock Spring
ROCK SPRING, Ga. — A Dalton business owner learned on Monday that he'll go to prison for dumping hundreds of drums in a chicken house in Catoosa County. 56-year-old Amin Ali pleaded guilty in federal court to dumping more than 100 drums and other containers of chemicals, including hazardous waste back in June.
WTVCFOX
Hixson High School student charged after assaulting middle schooler at bus stop, HCSO says
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE:. We've obtained the mugshot of a Hixson High School student facing charges under claims he sexually assaulted a middle school student at a bus stop, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office. An affidavit reveals more details about the arrest. The affidavit says the...
WTVCFOX
Walker County man said to have shot wife wanted by sheriff's office
WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE:. A Walker County man is wanted for shooting his wife Thursday, according to the Walker County Sheriff's Office. The shooting happened on the 14000 block of E. Hwy 136 Lafayette, Georgia:. WCSO says Wells fled into a wooded area as deputies arrived on the...
WTVCFOX
Student Athlete Spotlight: Maddy Bacon
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Student Athlete Spotlight, sponsored by Dr. Pepper, for October 27th, 2022 goes to Maddy Bacon. If you would like to nominate someone for the Student Athlete Spotlight send an email here.
WTVCFOX
One hospitalized after crash sends car 75 feet off side of Signal Mountain
SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, Tenn. — One person was hospitalized after a single vehicle crash that sent the driver 75 feet off the side of Signal Mountain, the Dunlap Fire Department says. The accident happened in the area of Barker's Cove Curve. DFD says the vehicle went off the road and...
WTVCFOX
Sideline Wrap-up: Maryville vs. Bradley Central
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Maryville vs. Bradley Central. Maryville wins the region. The team has won the region 22 years in a row. The Bears finish 4th. The Bears will open the playoffs on the road at Science Hill in Johnson City on Friday.
WTVCFOX
Sideline Wrap-up: Hixson vs. East Hamilton
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Hixson vs. East Hamilton. East Hamilton finishes the season unbeaten in Region 3-AAAA.
WTVCFOX
Sideline Wrap-up: Sonoraville vs. Heritage
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Sonoraville vs. Heritage. The Heritage Generals improve to 8-1 on the season after beating Sonoraville at home.
WTVCFOX
Sideline Wrap-up: Chattanooga Christian vs. Webb
KNOXVILLE, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Chattanooga Christian vs. Webb. CSS and Webb played for a region championship in Knoxville on Friday Night.
WTVCFOX
Will he retire? Miracle League athlete prepared to hang up his hat for good
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — After five years playing baseball with the Miracle League, a veteran player is ready to hang up his hat...maybe. Noah Phillips says there's a whole lot more in life he wants to do, including earning a gold medal. When Noah Phillips walks to the plate, he...
