Majority of Ohioans prefer partisan control of Congress, not balance, Spectrum News/Siena College Poll show

Election expert weighs in on early voting, absentee numbers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With nearly one week left to go until election day, experts are predicting what early voting and absentee numbers mean for this year’s midterm. Christopher McKnight Nichols, the Wayne Woodrow Hayes Chair in National Security Studies at Ohio State University, said it’s an enthused election cycle, but next week’s early voting […]
Gen-Z voters worry about possible age restrictions if Issue 2 is passed
Issue 2 on Ohio's 2022 general election ballot is worrying some Gen-Z voters, due to a provision that may reduce the number of 18-year-olds eligible to vote.
Republican wave tested by competitive Senate race in Ohio
GROVEPORT, Ohio (AP) — Ruth and Boyd Boone are longtime Ohio Republican voters, eager to reelect their GOP governor. But when it comes to the Senate, they’re not so sure. Both are skeptical of JD Vance, the venture capitalist and author-turned-first time candidate who won the Republican nomination with former President Donald Trump’s backing.
Secretary of State Frank LaRose: Ohio should require ‘supermajority’ of voters to amend Ohio constitution
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Secretary of State Frank LaRose said Thursday he thinks the state legislature should consider raising the bar for future state constitutional amendments ahead of a potential future ballot measures ensuring legal protections for abortion and other high-profile issue campaigns. The topic came up as LaRose and...
Who's funding Ohio's US Senate race between Tim Ryan, JD Vance?
CLEVELAND — Earlier this month, federal candidates turned in campaign finance reports covering their fundraising and spending from June to September. In the U.S. Senate race, Democrat Tim Ryan continues to outstrip his Republican opponent J.D. Vance. But Vance has been able to blunt that advantage significantly thanks to outside spending by Republican groups.
Who’s funding Ohio’s U.S. Senate race?
New poll shows U.S. Senate race in Ohio neck and neck
A Baldwin Wallace University poll released today shows the U.S. Senate race between Republican J.D. Vance and U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, a Democrat, essentially tied, factoring in the poll's margin of error. It also indicates that a large number of voters may split their tickets and vote for both Ryan...
Early Vote Figures in Ohio Paint a Muddled Picture
In-person voting is way up compared to 2018, but the decline in absentee ballot requests means only a modest increase overall
Tim Ryan: The working-class-jobs candidate in the era of resentment
This story was originally published in ProPublica. Tim Ryan is a “crazy, lying fraud.” That’s how J.D. Vance, the bestselling memoirist turned Republican Senate candidate from Ohio, opened his remarks at a September rally alongside Donald Trump in the middle of the congressional district Ryan has represented for two decades. Ryan seems like an unlikely […] The post Tim Ryan: The working-class-jobs candidate in the era of resentment appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio’s U.S. Senate race: Two polls show how close it remains
The video above is Sunday, Oct. 23 episode of NBC4’s political show “The Spectrum with Colleen Marshall” where both candidates and the latest polling are discussed. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Election Day draws closer, the U.S. Senate race in Ohio remains tight, according to two polls released Thursday, with one placing a candidate in the […]
Ohio Attorney General’s office accepts ‘Raise the Wage Ohio’ petition
The Ohio Attorney General’s Office accepted the “Raise the Wage Ohio” petition today. On Oct. 20, the Attorney General’s office received a written petition seeking to amend Article ll, Section 34a of the Ohio Constitution, which sets the minimum wage rate, according to a press release from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office spokesperson.
Strauss victims show opposition towards Republican Congressman Jim Jordan in midterm elections
U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan has been ordered to appear on May 27 for a deposition in front of a committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. Credit: John Kuntz. Victims of former Ohio State physician Richard Strauss who claim an Ohio congressman covered up sexual abuse have taken their fight to Ohio’s 4th Congressional District race between Democratic newcomer Tamie Wilson and incumbent Republican Rep. Jim Jordan.
What Ohioans need to know about Issue 2
Issue 2 on Ohio's 2022 general election ballot will allow voters to determine if non-citizens can vote in hyper-local elections.
Ohio US Senate candidate keeps his lead in latest tracking poll
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect that J.D. Vance’s higher polling percentage against Tim Ryan is within Cygnal’s margin of error. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With exactly two weeks until Ohioans elect their next U.S. Senator and a slate of other public officials, an independent poll of voters released Tuesday again placed […]
Polls showing vastly different results for Ohio senate, governor race
DAYTON — Two weeks from now election results will be rolling in. We will be learning who will lead Ohio for the next four years from the Governor’s office and in Washington as U.S. Senator. These two statewide races have candidates from the same two parties, but polls...
Ohio Issue 1 on the November ballot: What to know about the constitutional amendment
CLEVELAND — Issue 1 is one of two statewide issues Ohioans are voting on in the general election on November 8. If passed, it would require judges to consider public safety along with other factors when setting bail. Sounds pretty simple -- after all, who could argue against public...
Group can monitor Arizona ballot drop boxes, US judge rules
PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge Friday refused to bar a group from monitoring outdoor ballot boxes in Arizona’s largest county where watchers have shown up armed and in ballistic vests, saying to do so could violate the monitors' constitutional rights. U.S. District Court Judge Michael Liburdi said...
Pennsylvania voters react to Fetterman, Oz debate
After the debate wrapped up, NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo asked voters at a watch party in Philadelphia to weigh in on the debate.
Abortion plays a significant role in Ohio’s governor’s race
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) – Just a little more than a week after the U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade and a strict six-week ban went into effect, Democrats called for abortion to be legal in Ohio in a rally at the Statehouse. Democratic gubernatorial candidate...
How to see your Ohio election ballot before you go to the polls
Election Day is on the horizon and early voting has been underway -- which means a number of questions might face Ohio voters, beyond having to pick their preferred candidates.
