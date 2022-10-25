ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

94.3 Lite FM

Longtime Poughkeepsie Eyesore Gets Extreme Makeover

A building that's been closed for nearly 20 years is getting quite the makeover before it reopens in a few months. If you're near the Poughkeepsie Galleria then you have probably noticed this abandoned building. Do you have any idea what it was years ago? It's okay if you don't because it won't be empty for very long.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Amazing Hidden Feature in $45k Dutchess County Home

It's no secret that it's getting harder and harder to buy a home in the Hudson Valley. In addition to high demand, new record-high interest rates have only made things more difficult. But that's what makes the cheapest house for sale in Dutchess County so special: it's under $50,000 and comes with an amazing hidden feature.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

NYC Construction Workers Using Hudson Valley as Garbage Dump

A construction company from New York City was caught using the Hudson Valley as its own personal landfill. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation says they recently tracked down two trucks that were illegally dumping construction debris in the Hudson Valley. Earlier this month two environmental conservation officers...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Help! Devastating Theft Shatters One Hudson Valley Business

The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office is asking for public assistance after a recent theft happened in the area. Local businesses have had to go through a lot lately and some of them have just now been able to get back on their feet. When you hear stories about theft or burglary, it's just awful and it's terrible to think that there are people out in this world who steal from others.
therealdeal.com

KABR buys Rockland County shopping center for $30M

A 125,000-square-foot shopping center sale in New York City for $30 million? Unlikely. A joint venture did, however, pick up a grocery-anchored shopping center in New City for the same price. JLL announced the KABR Group and BTF teamed up to purchase the shopping center at 78 North Main Street in Rockland County.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Goodnight Kenny Breaths New Life to Bar Scene on Academy Street in Poughkeepsie, NY

The transformation of Poughkeepsie's Academy Street continues with a new bar opening its doors. Goodnight Kenny announced their grand opening on October 28th, 2022. The bar, located at 27 Academy Street, is just another addition bringing Poughkeepsie back to life. We spoke with Goodnight Kenny owner Davina Thomasula who gave us the inside scoop about Goodnight Kenny's history and it's future in Poughkeepsie.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Do you Know the Story Behind the “Spy House” in the Hudson Valley?

There is something new to learn in the Hudson Valley every day. Each town has a story of its own to tell. Some locations can date back to as early as the 1600s with settlers. Some pieces of history are hidden in the Hudson Valley while others are in front of us. To name a few, a shocking story changed an upstate town forever. The Anti-Rent War happened in Andes, NY. There's also the Dutchess County, NY town that was once referred to by a different name than it is called now. A post office in the Hudson Valley is known as a National Historic Site where FDR was a part of and Uncle Sam's home is located in Catskill, NY with the basement now being a tiki bar open to the public.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Missing Upstate New York Man Found Stealing Plant ‘Creating Wild West’

A missing New York State man likely didn't want to be found. That's because he was allegedly illegally harvesting a plant that's creating a new "wild west." On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement released a new Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. The DEC reported on a missing New York man who " may not have wanted to be found."
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
therealdeal.com

Cannabis firm starts constructing 380K sf facility north of NYC

As cannabis continues to cultivate space in New York, a massive facility is set to break ground in the Hudson Valley. Cresco Labs will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for Ulster County complex on Thursday. The event will draw a horde of politicians, including some who once celebrated law enforcement crackdowns...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Sick and Tired Poughkeepsie Dad Trying to Buy a Parking Spot at School

If you've ever experienced the nightmare of picking up and dropping kids off at school you can relate to this dad. Parents that have the daily task of bringing and picking up their kids from school every day often times experience something others might not be aware of. Depending on the Hudson Valley school your child goes to will depend on if you've ever experienced it or not with some parents calling it a "hellish nightmare"!
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Post

