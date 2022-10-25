Read full article on original website
KEYT
Georgia DA urges Supreme Court to allow Graham testimony
The Georgia prosecutor investigating possible illegal election interference in the 2020 election has urged the Supreme Court not to stand in the way of U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham’s testimony to a grand jury. In a filing with the high court Thursday, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis says the justices should reject Graham’s plea that they block his testimony while he continues to appeal the order to appear before a special grand jury. The panel is investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in the state. Justice Clarence Thomas issued a temporary stay of the testimony, but the entire court is expected to weigh in.
KEYT
Trump Org. trial jury: 8 men, 4 women, and a few opinions
NEW YORK (AP) — It’s taken just three days to seat a jury of 12 people in the tax fraud trial of Donald Trump’s company — surprising even some people involved in the case who thought it would take at least a week to find an impartial panel in heavily Democratic New York City. Five of the jurors were sworn in Thursday, joining seven who were picked Tuesday. Six alternates still need to be seated. That process is beginning anew Thursday and Friday with a second pool of potential jurors, but lawyers say they’re on track for opening statements on Monday. The case involves allegations that some top Trump Organization executives received off-the-books compensation such as apartment rent, luxury cars and school tuition.
KEYT
At retrial, jurors weigh ‘We Build The Wall’ fraud claims
NEW YORK (AP) — For a second time this year, jurors get a chance to decide if a Colorado businessman helped turn an online fundraiser to build a wall along the U.S. southern border into a cash cow for its creators. Prosecutors say fraud was in the game plan from the start for Timothy Shea and three others, including ex-President Donald Trump’s onetime adviser Steve Bannon. But a lawyer for Shea told jurors in closing arguments Thursday that his client did nothing wrong in the online appeal for money that caused thousands of donors to contribute $25 million. A prosecutor insisted that the organizers were thinking about how to line their pockets even before they began collecting money in 2019.
KEYT
Man pleads guilty to threatening to kill Rep. Eric Swalwell and staffers
A Pennsylvania man previously arrested for impersonating Donald Trump’s family members in fraud scheme pleaded guilty on Friday to threatening to kill a member of Congress and his staff. According to the Justice Department, Joshua Hall, 22, threatened to kill at least three congressional staffers and “beat the s**t”...
KEYT
Women powered a blue wave in 2018. Now the tables appear to have turned
Republicans are bullish that this could the year of the “security mom” — the moment when women who abandoned the GOP during Donald Trump‘s presidency gravitate back toward Republican nominees who are speaking to their worries about the economic and physical security of their families. But...
KEYT
Ex-Capitol Police officer found guilty of obstruction in January 6 probe
Former US Capitol Police officer Michael Riley was found guilty of obstruction on Friday for deleting his own Facebook message telling another user to remove portions of a post that person made about entering the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. But the jury in Washington, DC, couldn’t reach a...
KEYT
7 takeaways from the Colorado Senate debate
In a year when they are hoping for a red wave, Republicans have set their sights on defeating Colorado Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet in their quest to gain control of the Senate chamber. On Friday night, Bennet engaged in a fast-paced and testy final debate with moderate GOP rival Joe O’Dea, who has distanced himself from former president Donald Trump as he has blamed Democrats for inflation and an energy policy that “straps working Americans.”
KEYT
House majority leader reflects on 20 years since first federal voting systems legislation enactment and how the fight over voting system legitimacy has shifted
The first piece of modern federal legislation to address the infrastructure of voting systems across the country, known as Help America Vote Act, celebrates its 20th anniversary on Saturday. HAVA was created on a bipartisan basis after the 2000 presidential election, which was decided by the Supreme Court after razor...
Biden administration ignores demands from Congress, watchdogs for voting executive order documents
Ten days from the midterm elections, the Biden administration still has not released detailed plans for its 'all-of-government' effort to increase voter turnout.
KEYT
A White House speechwriter on writing for Obama, Biden as Kool-Aid man and being a ‘full Swiftie’
The idea for Cody Keenan’s New York Times best-selling first book came from a viral tweet storm. It’s a genesis rich with irony for a man who rose to prominence as President Barack Obama’s chief speechwriter, toiling in a windowless West Wing office (the “speech cave,” as Obama’s wordsmiths called it) as he drafted tens of thousands of words for the 44th President.
KEYT
Frustrated lawmakers want protection for their families as threats increase
The increase in threats to US lawmakers over the last two years has also extended to family members, according to federal law enforcement officials, but a lack of federal protection for families is frustrating some members of Congress. After the attack on Paul Pelosi, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Illinois...
KEYT
Alleged Paul Pelosi attacker posted multiple conspiracy theories
The man who allegedly attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband early Friday posted memes and conspiracy theories on Facebook about Covid vaccines, the 2020 election and the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, and an acquaintance told CNN that he seemed “out of touch with reality.”. David...
KEYT
Fact check: Biden falsely claims the most common gas price was over $5 when he took office
President Joe Biden has made another false claim about gas prices. During a Thursday speech in Syracuse, New York, Biden accurately said that gas prices, now averaging about $3.76 per gallon, have declined by roughly $1.25 since this year’s June peak of over $5 per gallon. But then he claimed, “Today, the most common price of gas in America is $3.39 — down from over $5 when I took office.” People in the audience applauded.
KEYT
Utah Rep. Owens, McDonald agree on little in only debate
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (AP) — Utah Republican U.S. Rep. Burgess Owens and Democratic challenger Darlene McDonald agreed on none of the issues addressed Friday in their only debate before the midterm elections. Each largely echoed their party’s talking points on inflation, abortion and infrastructure spending. The untelevised debate took place the basement of a suburban real estate office with an audience of only campaign staff and half a dozen reporters, Owens blamed Democrats and President Joe Biden for fentanyl being imported across the U.S.-Mexico border, racial divisiveness and inflation. He accused Democrats of pushing critical race theory. McDonald countered that Owens was spreading falsehoods to drum up fear.
KEYT
Bennet, O’Dea spar on issues in final Colorado Senate debate
DENVER (AP) — Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet and Republican challenger Joe O’Dea have clashed repeatedly in their final debate. They sparred Friday over inflation, abortion and Bennet’s effectiveness in 13 years in Congress. O’Dea hammered Bennet for voting with President Joe Biden 98% of the time, blaming him for an inflationary spending spree. He also used a misleading statistic in declaring Bennet had only passed one bill in his 13 years in the Senate. Bennet snapped at his rival with the words: “You’re a liar, Joe.” The debate came as O’Dea sought to demonstrate a way for the GOP to win a state shifting toward Democrats.
KEYT
Outgoing senators backing US recognition for 2 state tribes
MOUNT VERNON, Ala. (AP) — Native American groups in Alabama and North Carolina are hoping that two outgoing U.S. senators can help them achieve something that’s been elusive so far: federal recognition as tribes. Victories in Congress could mean millions in federal funding for both. Retiring Sen. Richard Shelby is handling a bill for the MOWA Band of Choctaw Indians in Alabama. And Sen. Richard Burr is sponsoring similar legislation for the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina. Both groups are state-recognized tribes, but the federal government has not acknowledged them. Some federally recognized tribes oppose the bills, saying the groups are trying to short-circuit the process.
KEYT
University of Florida faculty passes symbolic vote against possible selection of Sen. Ben Sasse as president
The University of Florida Faculty Senate approved a no-confidence resolution Thursday on the selection process to appoint US Sen. Ben Sasse as the next president, officials said. The 67 to 15 vote comes after Sasse, a Republican senator from Nebraska, became the only person considered for the high-ranking position at...
KEYT
More than 13.8 million ballots have been cast in pre-election voting ahead of the 2022 midterms
More than 13.8 million pre-election ballots have been cast in 44 states as of Thursday, according to data from election officials, Edison Research and Catalist. Florida continues to have the largest number of pre-election ballots cast for the midterm elections, at more than 1.9 million. Texas, California and Georgia each have also seen more than 1 million ballots cast.
Oldest Guantanamo Bay Prisoner Freed After 18 Years
A 75-year-old Pakistani man who authorities alleged was an al-Qaeda conspirator has been freed from Guantanamo Bay after 18 years. Saifullah Paracha was held in the US Naval detention facility in Cuba on suspicion he’d helped two of the al-Qaeda members who plotted the 9/11 attack. He was the oldest inmate at the camp and was never charged with a crime, according to London-based human rights group Reprieve. Paracha admitted to safeguarding $500,000, but says he didn’t know the conspirators were al-Qaeda and has denied any involvement in terroristic activity. He was captured in Thailand by the FBI in 2003 and will now be the first detainee to be transferred back to Pakistan since 2008. Guantanamo Bay had about 800 inmates at its peak, but currently holds 35 people, the US Department of Defense said.Read it at Daily Mail
KEYT
CNN Exclusive: Treasury secretary says she’s not seeing signs of a recession in the US economy
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Thursday in an exclusive interview with CNN that she did not see signs of a recession in the near term as the US economy rebounded from six months of contraction. During a one-on-one interview in Ohio that aired on CNN’s “Erin Burnett OutFront,” Yellen said...
