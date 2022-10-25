Read full article on original website
Big Mouth is as trenchant and provocative as ever in season 6
Hear us out: Big Mouth is actually the perfect TV show for Halloween. What’s scarier than being a teen going through puberty, with nary an idea of how to deal with sudden body and emotional changes? The new episodes of Netflix’s adult animated comedy arrive at an opportune time during spooky season, with the show continuing to deliver on the tragicomedy of pubescence as the middle school kids of Bridgeton High deal with relationships, shifting familial dynamics, coming-of-age issues, and most importantly, being horny as hell.
5 things you have to watch on TV this weekend
Welcome to the weekend edition of What’s On. Here are the big things happening on TV from Friday, October 28, to Sunday, October 30. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekly What’s On will publish on Sundays.]. 1. The White Lotus brings us more rich-people chaos. HBO, Sunday,...
Nick Kroll discusses making Big Mouth more inclusive
Six seasons in, it’s inevitable for any show to evolve. For the middle school-set Big Mouth, it could also be called growing up. In a new interview with New York Magazine’s The Cut, star and co-creator Nick Kroll addresses how the Netflix animated show has become more inclusive over the years.
Rachel Bloom talks that surprising Reboot finale and the weirdness of group lunch orders
[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers of Reboot, which dropped its season one finale on October 25.]. When the first season of Reboot ends, Rachel Bloom’s Hannah Korman, the co-showrunner of the revived 2000s sitcom Step Right Up, is largely where she started: She has the show she wanted to make, and she’s watching her father Gordon (Paul Reiser) walk out the door. Over the preceding seven episodes, we watched their professional and personal relationship gradually sour—and seeing Hannah left alone again was a gut punch.
Hugh Jackman immediately regretted retiring Wolverine after seeing Deadpool
Some people may feel some exasperation that Hugh Jackman didn’t close his Wolverine chapter with the Oscar-nominated Logan, but Jackman himself regretted announcing his retirement before Logan even began filming. In a new interview with Variety, the actor pinpoints the moment he realized he made a mistake. “I went...
Sausage Party
2016 was a particularly excellent year for animated features. In just those twelve months, we were graced with the infectiously catchy songs of Moana, Disney’s surprise hit Zootopia, the record-breaking anime Your Name, those adorable fish-eyes in Finding Dory, and even a new Ice Age movie. Now, one of those films is finally getting the small screen treatment. Can you guess which? Maybe the beautiful and lush Kubo And The Two Strings?
The Santa Clauses pulls an Elf and needs to re-fill Claus-o-meter in new trailer
Despite all the handwringing about “Disney being too woke for consummate truthteller Tim Allen” earlier this year, Tim Allen is back for The Santa Clauses, a six-part Disney+ series based on his long-running Disney franchise. Seeing as those pesky college kids who demand he “treat them with respect and dignity” won’t let him comedians perform on stage anymore, he now has to return on his hands and knees to the Mouse House a mere six months after the release of Lightyear, a Pixar a movie that recast Tim Allen with Chris Evans.
Natasha Lyonne is Charlie Cale in the first teaser for Rian Johnson's Poker Face
With Glass Onion arriving in December, Rian Johnson fans will not have to wait long for the director’s next caper. Along with its first teaser, Peacock shares the January 26 release date for his new murder mystery series, Poker Face. Natasha Lyonne, who serves as one of the show’s...
Jason Bateman and Jude Law to follow the Black Rabbit in mysterious Netflix drama
Two famous actors are getting together for a thing we know very little about, which means we all get to experience the excitement of seeing their names and faces next to each other—even if we get very little else out of it. The two famous actors are Jason Bateman and Jude Law, and Deadline says they’re going to executive produce and star in a new limited series for Netflix called Black Rabbit. Bateman will also direct, and the series will be written by Kate Susman and King Richard screenwriter Zach Baylin.
Ghosts star Rebecca Wisocky walks us through tonight's Hetty-focused episode
[Editor’s note: This interview contains spoilers from the Ghosts episode “Halloween 2: The Ghost Of Hetty’s Past,” which premiered October 27.]. Rebecca Wisocky knows Hetty Woodstone is a hypocrite—but that’s precisely what makes her so funny. “I think she’s such a good example of [the fact that] evolution is not linear, and it’s difficult and hard-won,” Wisocky told The A.V. Club of the Victorian-era lady of the manor she plays in Ghosts. “She wants to grow and change, and she sees all the benefits of doing so, yet she remains kind of entrenched in these prejudices of her time, and I think that’s what makes her human.”
Netflix cruelly steals Girls5eva from rival Peacock
Like a bully demanding lunch money from some unpopular nerd, Netflix has stolen the comedy series Girls5eva from poor, unfortunate Peacock. This comes as Netflix has found itself on a sudden upswing after a difficult year while Peacock has… just had a difficult year of its own, so while it was all surely handled properly and Netflix didn’t literally steal it (it’s probably more likely that Netflix saved the show), it’s hard not to see this as one kid knocking the schoolbooks out of another kid’s hands and then kicking them down the hallway.
Who's your favorite horror director of all time?
October may be coming to an end, but we’re going to let you in on a little secret: at The A.V. Club, basically every month is horror month. Because celebrating this venerated genre of cinema can’t be confined to just one month, we’re using Halloween as an excuse to share with you the directors whose films continue to terrify, shock, and delight our writers and editors. Here’s the essential question: Who is your favorite horror filmmaker and why? The answers are just a click away.
The Hilarious Spirit Halloween Costume Is Going Strong, And I'm Living For It
The best meme of the year.
Jeff Goldblum in talks to play Wicked's Wizard Of Oz
Jeff Goldblum is being considered for a key role in Universal’s long-gestating plans to make a movie out of Tony-winning Wizard Of Oz musical Wicked, Deadline reports. Although nothing’s set in stone, and a deal is still reportedly a long way off, Goldblum is being considered—would you believe it?—for the role of the musical’s charismatic, manipulative, enigmatic, and ultimately self-serving Wizard. Shock of shocks, we know.
The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills
The Real Housewives shows aren’t strictly competitions, but every fan knows that when it’s all said and done, every season has winners—and losers. It’s fun (and usually accurate) to imagine that all of these ladies are playing their own personal Game Of Thrones. But they can’t all be Cersei, and for every Margaery, there’s a Ned Stark head on a spike, or, heaven forbid, a Reek.
Commentary
While Taylor Swift is singing about having karma on her side, Kanye is self destructing. Maybe it's time to finally…
Cate Blanchett and Succession's Harriet Walter get profoundly gentle in tonight's Documentary Now!
Last week, while discussing Documentary Now!’s fourth season premiere, I wrote at some length about the show’s tendency toward synthesis—the idea of jamming two big, silly ideas drawn from the vast world of non-fiction filmmaking together, and seeing if they make something more, or at least something funnier, than the sum of their parts. Tonight’s sophomore installment of the season, “Two Hairdressers In Bagglyport,” isn’t that kind of Documentary Now! episode, though—even if early press releases cited two wildly disparate documentaries as its inspiration.
Sheryl Crow says she had human poop flung at her while onstage at Woodstock '99
If the hazy, summer-of-love atmosphere of Woodstock ’69 is remembered through rose-colored glasses, Woodstock ’99 is remembered through shit-stained ones. At least, that’s the case for Sheryl Crow, who performed during the raucous, dirty, and downright disastrous festival, which has been the subject of two documentaries and a podcast in recent years.
Matthew Perry sounds very mad that Keanu Reeves is still alive
Former Friends star Matthew Perry is gearing up for the release of his new memoir Friends, Lovers, And The Big Terrible Thing next month, an apparently harrowing and honest look at Perry’s life, career, and his long history with, and battles against, addiction. And also, apparently, his intense loathing of Keanu Reeves.
Chloë Grace Moretz on Kick-Ass, The Peripheral, Suspiria, and singing karaoke with Scorsese
The actor: At just 25 years old, Chloë Grace Moretz is already an industry vet. Her filmography runs the gamut from pitch-black horror movies to critically acclaimed indies, not to mention forays into comedy and voice acting. She can, in short, easily slip into the skin of a pint-sized vigilante (Kick-Ass) or an embattled queer teen (The Miseducation Of Cameron Post).
