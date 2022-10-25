Perfect Hydration Alkaline Water has greatly improved national availability across channels, especially with its new. one-gallon bottles and aluminum cans. Perfect Hydration’s one-gallon bottle is making waves in the convenience channel as the highest velocity premium gallon in New York City and San Diego metro convenience stores, according to IRI/Neilson. The water is nine times purified and U.S. sourced. Perfect Hydration Alkaline Water includes 100% post-consumer recycled PET-1 plastic (rPET) bottles for its one-gallon size as well as its 20-ounce, one-liter and 1.5-liter sizes. It also has 16.9-ounce cans made of infinitely recyclable aluminum.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO