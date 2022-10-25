Read full article on original website
Sewell taking applications for spring 2023 internships
Applications are being taken for students to enter into the spring 2023 internships at the Washington D.C. and district offices of Rep. Terri Sewell. Internships are available for junior/senior college students or recent graduates with ties to the seventh district or to Alabama being preferred. Once selected interns will have...
Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission vows to help law enforcement track products from 'seed to sale'
The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission (AMCC) sent out business applications Monday across the state along with guidelines for the new medical marijuana program. While questions remain among some law enforcement agencies regarding policing procedures, AMCC External Affairs Director Brittany Peters said the commission plans to have systems in place so it and law enforcement can track the entire medical marijuana process from "seed to sale."
Most common fast food chains in Alabama
Stacker compiled a list of the most common chain restaurants in Alabama using data from the Friendly City Lab at Georgia Tech. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
