AG: Center for COVID Control owners barred from doing business in Washington
SEATTLE - The Center for COVID Control—a coronavirus testing company lambasted by the Attorney General as a ‘scam’—is now permanently barred from doing business in Washington. AG Bob Ferguson announced Thursday the company owners can no longer run a business in the state. "As a result...
How to beat 'The Big SAD’; Seasonal Affective Disorder in Western Washington
SEATTLE - Daylight saving time is coming to an end and ‘The Big Dark’ is imminent. Consequently, many living in areas around the Puget Sound know that the combination of rain, battleship gray skies and lack of daylight means ‘The Big SAD’ could set in. FOX 13 spoke to a clinical psychologist to learn how to cope with Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD).
Windy Thursday for North Sound, coast
It will be a gusty day in some backyards today, especially along the North Sound, Salish Sea and North Coast. The evening commute could be sloppy for those same communities. For the most part, the rain will not arrive in places like Everett, Seattle, Tacoma and Olympia until after the sun sets.
Chinook, Cayuse Passes at Mount Rainier closing unseasonably early due to snowfall
WASHINGTON - Chinook and Cayuse Passes inside Mount Rainier National Park have closed for the season after a foot of snow fell in a short period of time. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, the gates to SR 410 and SR 123 typically close for the winter season in mid-November due to avalanche danger, lack of emergency services nearby and limited snow storage.
Seattle weather: A calm Saturday ahead of a rainy Sunday
SEATTLE - Puget Sound went from showery to sunny by the end of Friday! A snapshot of the Tacoma Narrows Bridge in Pierce County featuring cloudy skies with pockets of showers this morning. Highs on Friday around the region landing in the mid to upper 50s. SeaTac hit 57 and...
Braving the winds: North Sound battered by windstorm
Strong winds have brought down trees, power lines, and even played a part in a concrete mixer truck rolling and blocking the SR-520 floating bridge. The National Weather even issued a gale warning for communities along Puget Sound, meaning winds could move faster than 50 mph.
