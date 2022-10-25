Once Pikeville got going, the Panthers didn’t stop until the regular season district title was theirs as they walked away with a 52-7 win over Hazard in a big district game. The Panthers earned the No. 1 seed heading into the district playoffs after the win. The win also moved the Panthers into the No. 1 spot in the KHSAA Class A RPI rankings. It was Pikeville’s final regular season game.

HAZARD, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO