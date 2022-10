OMAHA -- An Omaha man charged with the killings of his grandmother and great-grandmother appeared in court for the first time on Friday after being extradited from Iowa. As family members cried in the courtroom, a judge ordered 27-year-old Gage Walter to be held without bail. Throughout the short proceeding, Walter repeatedly interrupted the judge and prosecutors with comments about baby snatchers, nanobots and the Cold War.

OMAHA, NE ・ 15 HOURS AGO