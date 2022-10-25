ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Columbia Missourian

Transfer toughness: Norwood, Coleman find success with Tigers

Recruited heavily by Missouri out of high school, Dreyden Norwood opted for a different Southeastern Conference program: Texas A&M. But after one season with the Aggies, the cornerback entered the transfer portal Dec. 13. Norwood played in just two games, against Prairie View A&M and LSU, holding true to a...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

How MU's Abrams-Draine became a dominant cornerback

About a week before Missouri’s first game of the 2021 season, then-sophomore cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine was told to take the field with Missouri’s starting defense. Humble by nature, Abrams-Draine was surprised. He’d been putting in the work since permanently switching from receiver to cornerback the previous November. He had been the first one at practice and the last one to leave to get caught up on the fundamentals of playing cornerback, but he felt like his technique wasn’t there yet.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

MU men's basketball releases student ticket info for KU matchup

Missouri men's basketball released information Friday describing how MU students with an All-Sport Pass can acquire tickets to the Tigers' home game against Kansas on Dec. 10. Students who have an All-Sport Pass will have the opportunity to earn higher priority for a ticket to the game by attending select nonconference home games for the men's and women's basketball teams. Tickets to those games have to be claimed online, and a student must attend the game and scan their ticket in order for it to count for priority points towards a ticket to the KU game.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

South Callaway defeats Tipton with late-minute stand

Fourth-seeded South Callaway narrowly defeated fifth-seeded Tipton 22-20 in a back-and-forth thriller. The game was filled with explosive plays, special teams craziness, and great defensive displays on both sides of the ball. The game started slow with no scores until 1:51 left in the first, where running back Jacob Martin...
TIPTON, MO
Columbia Missourian

MU men place 8th, women 11th at SEC XC Championships

This season has been one of middle-of-the-pack finishes for Missouri men's and women's cross country, and that trend continued at the SEC Championships on Friday in Oxford, Mississippi. The MU men finished 8th in the 8,000-meter race, and the MU women placed 11th in the 6,000-meter race.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

MU cross country heads to Oxford for SEC Championships

The Missouri cross country teams will race in the biggest meet of the season Friday, when the Tigers travel to Oxford, Mississippi, for the SEC Championships. MU has raced conservatively in four previous meets, but with the Midwest Regional Championships on the horizon, the Tigers are looking to be more aggressive down the stretch.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Southern Boone defense stifles Eldon

The Southern Boone defense held the Eldon offense to six points in a 38-6 win for the Eagles. Eldon's only score came on a rushing touchdown from running back Andrew Beanland in the last minute of the game.
ELDON, MO
Columbia Missourian

Helias defeats Liberty, continues to semis

Helias took Liberty (Wentzville) by storm in the district quarterfinals, defeating the Eagles 48-13. Helias started the game off with a 26-yard field goal by Nic Calvaruso. Over the next nine offensive plays, the Crusaders moved 79 yards, and Mason French polished off the drive in the end zone with a 7-yard run.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Cole Camp defeats Harrisburg in district quarterfinals

Third-seeded Cole Camp hosted sixth-seeded Harrisburg the MSHSAA Class 1 District 5 quarterfinals Friday. This matchup of 7-2 teams was a highly entertaining affair that went back and forth, but ended up in favor of Cole Camp by a score of 55-28. The Bluebirds got the home crowd into it...
COLE CAMP, MO
Columbia Missourian

MU soccer enters regular-season finale needing win

After 16 games over three months, Missouri soccer closes its regular season at 6 p.m. Thursday on the road against South Carolina. Missouri (5-7-4, 2-4-3 Southeastern Conference) enters Columbia, South Carolina, on the heels of consecutive 1-1 draws against Kentucky and Texas A&M.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Macon pounces Lathrop in decisive quarterfinal win

A potent offensive performance powered third-seeded Macon to a 35-8 victory over sixth-seeded Lathrop in the Class 2 District 8 quarterfinals on Friday in Macon. The Tigers controlled the first half by scoring 35 points on five consecutive touchdowns before methodically holding Lathrop to one score in the rest of the matchup.
MACON, MO
Columbia Missourian

'Ready to go': Mid-Missouri football Week 10 playoffs preview

Cole Camp flew under the radar for nearly the entire first half of the regular season, quietly winning its first six games. Not a powerhouse by any means, the Bluebirds (7-2) have been impressive and looks to make noise as the third seed in the Class 1 District 5 playoffs.
COLE CAMP, MO
Columbia Missourian

Tickets for MU-Memphis 2023 game in St. Louis on sale

Missouri athletics announced Friday that tickets for the Tigers' 2023 game in St. Louis with Memphis are now on sale. The meeting between the two programs was moved to The Dome at America's Center earlier this month. Tickets are priced between $20 and $100 with orders set between now and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Columbia Missourian

Helias softball beats Washington to make state championship

Helias softball got an early lead against the defending state champion and never looked back, defeating Washington 5-1 on Thursday in Springfield to advance to the MSHSAA Class 4 championship game. Washington (34-4) struggled to get runs across against Crusaders pitcher Molly Berkey. Berkey went all seven innings, allowing just...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Columbia Missourian

Battle set for rematch with Capital City in win-or-go-home game

On Sept. 2, Capital City paid a visit to Battle for a Central Missouri Activities Conference matchup. The Cavaliers, who had not previously beaten Battle, won the tightly contested matchup 41-32. The Spartans (2-7) get another shot at Capital City on Friday. This time, they will meet up in Jefferson...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Rock Bridge cruises to district semifinals with dominant win over Hickman

A dominating defensive performance and a resilient offense carried Rock Bridge to a 42-0 home win over rival Hickman on Friday in the MSHSAA Class 6 District 2 quarterfinals despite injuries to key players. Second-seeded Rock Bridge will host sixth-seeded Hazelwood Central next Friday in the district semifinals. The Hawks...
COLUMBIA, MO

