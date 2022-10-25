About a week before Missouri’s first game of the 2021 season, then-sophomore cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine was told to take the field with Missouri’s starting defense. Humble by nature, Abrams-Draine was surprised. He’d been putting in the work since permanently switching from receiver to cornerback the previous November. He had been the first one at practice and the last one to leave to get caught up on the fundamentals of playing cornerback, but he felt like his technique wasn’t there yet.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO