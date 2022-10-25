Read full article on original website
The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his lifeCJ CoombsFulton, MO
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire StateJoe MertensMissouri State
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Historic 'Claud D. Grove and Berenice Sinclair Grove House' in Cole County, Missouri is 110 years oldCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Sanborn Field at the University of Missouri is associated with the discovery of medicine that helped millionsCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Columbia Missourian
Transfer toughness: Norwood, Coleman find success with Tigers
Recruited heavily by Missouri out of high school, Dreyden Norwood opted for a different Southeastern Conference program: Texas A&M. But after one season with the Aggies, the cornerback entered the transfer portal Dec. 13. Norwood played in just two games, against Prairie View A&M and LSU, holding true to a...
Columbia Missourian
How MU's Abrams-Draine became a dominant cornerback
About a week before Missouri’s first game of the 2021 season, then-sophomore cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine was told to take the field with Missouri’s starting defense. Humble by nature, Abrams-Draine was surprised. He’d been putting in the work since permanently switching from receiver to cornerback the previous November. He had been the first one at practice and the last one to leave to get caught up on the fundamentals of playing cornerback, but he felt like his technique wasn’t there yet.
Columbia Missourian
MU men's basketball releases student ticket info for KU matchup
Missouri men's basketball released information Friday describing how MU students with an All-Sport Pass can acquire tickets to the Tigers' home game against Kansas on Dec. 10. Students who have an All-Sport Pass will have the opportunity to earn higher priority for a ticket to the game by attending select nonconference home games for the men's and women's basketball teams. Tickets to those games have to be claimed online, and a student must attend the game and scan their ticket in order for it to count for priority points towards a ticket to the KU game.
Columbia Missourian
South Callaway defeats Tipton with late-minute stand
Fourth-seeded South Callaway narrowly defeated fifth-seeded Tipton 22-20 in a back-and-forth thriller. The game was filled with explosive plays, special teams craziness, and great defensive displays on both sides of the ball. The game started slow with no scores until 1:51 left in the first, where running back Jacob Martin...
Columbia Missourian
MU men place 8th, women 11th at SEC XC Championships
This season has been one of middle-of-the-pack finishes for Missouri men's and women's cross country, and that trend continued at the SEC Championships on Friday in Oxford, Mississippi. The MU men finished 8th in the 8,000-meter race, and the MU women placed 11th in the 6,000-meter race.
Columbia Missourian
Helias softball falls in state championship; Marceline advances to Class 2 final
Kearney won its second MSHSAA Class 4 state championship in program history, winning a high-scoring affair against Helias 14-9 on Friday in Springfield. The Bulldogs had the momentum from the start of the game, jumping out to a 6-1 lead in the fourth inning.
Columbia Missourian
MU cross country heads to Oxford for SEC Championships
The Missouri cross country teams will race in the biggest meet of the season Friday, when the Tigers travel to Oxford, Mississippi, for the SEC Championships. MU has raced conservatively in four previous meets, but with the Midwest Regional Championships on the horizon, the Tigers are looking to be more aggressive down the stretch.
Columbia Missourian
Southern Boone defense stifles Eldon
The Southern Boone defense held the Eldon offense to six points in a 38-6 win for the Eagles. Eldon's only score came on a rushing touchdown from running back Andrew Beanland in the last minute of the game.
Columbia Missourian
Helias defeats Liberty, continues to semis
Helias took Liberty (Wentzville) by storm in the district quarterfinals, defeating the Eagles 48-13. Helias started the game off with a 26-yard field goal by Nic Calvaruso. Over the next nine offensive plays, the Crusaders moved 79 yards, and Mason French polished off the drive in the end zone with a 7-yard run.
Columbia Missourian
Cole Camp defeats Harrisburg in district quarterfinals
Third-seeded Cole Camp hosted sixth-seeded Harrisburg the MSHSAA Class 1 District 5 quarterfinals Friday. This matchup of 7-2 teams was a highly entertaining affair that went back and forth, but ended up in favor of Cole Camp by a score of 55-28. The Bluebirds got the home crowd into it...
Columbia Missourian
MU soccer enters regular-season finale needing win
After 16 games over three months, Missouri soccer closes its regular season at 6 p.m. Thursday on the road against South Carolina. Missouri (5-7-4, 2-4-3 Southeastern Conference) enters Columbia, South Carolina, on the heels of consecutive 1-1 draws against Kentucky and Texas A&M.
Columbia Missourian
Macon pounces Lathrop in decisive quarterfinal win
A potent offensive performance powered third-seeded Macon to a 35-8 victory over sixth-seeded Lathrop in the Class 2 District 8 quarterfinals on Friday in Macon. The Tigers controlled the first half by scoring 35 points on five consecutive touchdowns before methodically holding Lathrop to one score in the rest of the matchup.
Columbia Missourian
'Ready to go': Mid-Missouri football Week 10 playoffs preview
Cole Camp flew under the radar for nearly the entire first half of the regular season, quietly winning its first six games. Not a powerhouse by any means, the Bluebirds (7-2) have been impressive and looks to make noise as the third seed in the Class 1 District 5 playoffs.
Columbia Missourian
Tickets for MU-Memphis 2023 game in St. Louis on sale
Missouri athletics announced Friday that tickets for the Tigers' 2023 game in St. Louis with Memphis are now on sale. The meeting between the two programs was moved to The Dome at America's Center earlier this month. Tickets are priced between $20 and $100 with orders set between now and...
Columbia Missourian
Helias softball beats Washington to make state championship
Helias softball got an early lead against the defending state champion and never looked back, defeating Washington 5-1 on Thursday in Springfield to advance to the MSHSAA Class 4 championship game. Washington (34-4) struggled to get runs across against Crusaders pitcher Molly Berkey. Berkey went all seven innings, allowing just...
Columbia Missourian
Rock Bridge volleyball ready for rematch with Kickapoo in Class 5 quarterfinal
Rock Bridge volleyball is one match away from the MSHSAA Class 5 semifinals. Only Kickapoo stands in the Bruins' way of a trip to Cape Girardeau. First serve of the state quarterfinal between the Bruins and Chiefs is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday at Kickapoo High School in Springfield.
Columbia Missourian
Battle set for rematch with Capital City in win-or-go-home game
On Sept. 2, Capital City paid a visit to Battle for a Central Missouri Activities Conference matchup. The Cavaliers, who had not previously beaten Battle, won the tightly contested matchup 41-32. The Spartans (2-7) get another shot at Capital City on Friday. This time, they will meet up in Jefferson...
Columbia Missourian
Dunn's four touchdowns power Battle past Capital City in district quarterfinals
Nearly two months ago, Capital City paid a visit to Columbia and beat Battle, sending the Spartans to the second of three straight losses to start the season. Battle flipped the script Friday, advancing to the MSHSAA Class 5 District 4 semifinals with a 34-14 victory over the Cavaliers at Adkins Stadium in Jefferson City.
Columbia Missourian
Hickman looks to upset Rock Bridge in district opener
Two weeks ago, Hickman lost to Rock Bridge in the annual Providence Bowl matchup 49-0. On Friday, the Kewpies will have another chance against the Bruins in the opening round of MHSSAA Class 6 District 2 play.
Columbia Missourian
Rock Bridge cruises to district semifinals with dominant win over Hickman
A dominating defensive performance and a resilient offense carried Rock Bridge to a 42-0 home win over rival Hickman on Friday in the MSHSAA Class 6 District 2 quarterfinals despite injuries to key players. Second-seeded Rock Bridge will host sixth-seeded Hazelwood Central next Friday in the district semifinals. The Hawks...
