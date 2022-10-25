Read full article on original website
ESPN
Jim Leonhard hopes Wisconsin makes coaching decision soon
Wisconsin interim coach Jim Leonhard, a candidate for the permanent coaching job, thinks the school will benefit from a decision soon on who will lead the program going forward. Leonhard told SiriusXM's "Big Ten This Morning" that "bigger conversations are coming soon" about Wisconsin's permanent coaching role. He's 2-1 as...
Sources: Auburn Targeting Mississippi State AD John Cohen
The Tigers may soon steal away one of their rivals’ top administrators.
ESPN
College football Week 9: Scott Van Pelt's Winners
Season: 38-27-2 Noon ET on ESPN, Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, West Virginia. Van Pelt's pick: West Virginia (+7.5) Noon window is busy. West Virginia is getting 7.5 and the hook from TCU. The Frogs are really good, hopefully the Mountaineers don't end up on their third-string QB like everyone else does again them. Let's go Mountaineers, let's go drink some beers.
ESPN
Sources: Vols' Jaylen McCollough cleared to play after arrest
Senior safety Jaylen McCollough, who missed the past two games after being charged with felony aggravated assault, has been cleared by both the university and athletic department to resume playing, sources told ESPN on Thursday. The No. 3 Vols face No. 19 Kentucky on Saturday in Neyland Stadium, and coach...
ESPN
Louisville women's basketball coach installs gym slide
Louisville women's basketball coach Jeff Walz might have turned 51 on Thursday, but he definitely still has some kid in him. Witness the new addition to the Cardinals' practice facility at the Planet Fitness Kueber Center: a slide from the second-floor coaches' offices to the gym floor. Jody Demling of...
ESPN
Phoenix 124, New Orleans 111
NEW ORLEANS (111) Marshall 7-13 4-5 21, Murphy III 4-9 2-2 13, Valanciunas 11-16 3-3 25, Alvarado 4-12 2-2 14, McCollum 6-19 5-6 17, Hayes 0-0 0-0 0, Hernangomez 0-2 2-2 2, Nance Jr. 1-5 0-0 2, Temple 2/3 0-0 6, Graham 3-7 2-2 11, Seabron 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 38-86 20-22 111.
ESPN
Miami starts Jake Garcia at QB with Tyler Van Dyke injured
Jake Garcia got the start Saturday in place of injured quarterback Tyler Van Dyke for Miami against Virginia on Saturday. Van Dyke injured his right shoulder against Duke last week and did not return to the game. Coach Mario Cristobal was tight-lipped during the week about the nature of the injury and how long Van Dyke would be out, saying only that Van Dyke had practiced "very little" during the week but had "improved a bunch." Cristobal also said, "Jake has practiced really well."
ESPN
Kansas State QB Adrian Martinez to be game-time call, sources say
Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez is a "true game-time decision" for Saturday's game against No. 9 Oklahoma State, sources told ESPN. Martinez left No. 22 Kansas State's loss at TCU last week with a leg injury. He was a limited participant in practice Thursday, sources told ESPN, and will be monitored in pregame warm-ups before a decision is made about his playing status.
ESPN
Ohio State wide receivers stake their claim as college football's best
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- When Pierre Charles L'Enfant laid out the plans for the city that would become Washington, D.C., he purposely sought to both inspire visitors and intimidate foes by way of Rome-inspired towering architecture, monuments and marble. A century and a half later, Howard Dwight Smith did the same when he designed Ohio Stadium, adorning the Horseshoe with a Rotunda inspired by the Pantheon, eliciting gasps from Ohio State fans and shivers from those who dared to oppose the home team.
ESPN
Portland 125, Houston 111
HOUSTON (111) Gordon 6-10 2-2 18, Smith Jr. 4-13 2-2 12, Sengun 6-12 1-1 14, Green 4-19 1-2 11, Porter Jr. 6-14 3-5 16, Eason 2-4 0-0 4, Garuba 1-1 0-0 2, Martin Jr. 4-6 2-2 11, Tate 3-8 3-4 9, Christopher 1-1 0-0 2, Mathews 0-2 3-3 3, Nix 3-4 0-0 9. Totals 40-94 17-21 111.
ESPN
'Loveable' PJ Walker gives Panthers something to feel good about for a change
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – PJ Walker stood alone in front of his locker on Sunday, the game ball in one hand and a cell phone in the other, while a crowd of reporters gathered around Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson a few feet away. As the 5-foot-11 quarterback slid a...
ESPN
'He's like a normal dude': Why Washington Commanders rally around backup QB Taylor Heinicke
ASHBURN, Va. -- The regular guy who turned into the Washington Commanders' starting quarterback -- for now at least -- exited the news conference through a side door excited about beating his boyhood team and also for what came next: a chance to buy another pair of sneakers. Earlier this...
ESPN
Jaxon Smith-Njigba out again as hamstring issues persist
Ohio State star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba will not play Saturday against Penn State, the school announced. The timetable for Smith-Njigba's return is uncertain, sources told ESPN, as he deals with a vexing hamstring injury. Smith-Njigba didn't practice this week and didn't travel with the team to State College, Pennsylvania, sources said.
ESPN
Houston Texans look to overcome fourth-quarter woes
HOUSTON -- Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders felt eerily familiar to the Houston Texans. Another fourth-quarter lead turned into a loss. The Texans (1-4-1) were coming off the bye week in hopes that things would be different, but momentum began to shift once again as the Raiders were marching down the field as the third quarter came to a close looking to erase a 20-17 deficit.
