FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Victoria claims to be honoring Kay Chancellor's legacyCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
4 Great Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Nate, Tucker, and Chelsea must answer tough questionsCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
Y&R Spoilers For The Week of October 10: Confrontations and ConfessionsSoap HubGenoa City, WI
Ashley and Esther return to The Young and the RestlessCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
kenosha.com
Is Kenosha trick-or-treating really on a Monday?
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. A local Halloween tradition continues as the City of Kenosha holds its annual trick-or-treating from 4-7 p.m. on Monday...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
2022 We Energies Cookie Book celebrates hometown favorites, available in Racine and online Nov 1
The holiday season is upon us. Soon greeting cards will be in the mail, stockings will be hung, and cookies will be in the oven. To get a jumpstart on your holiday baking, copies of the 2022 We Energies Cookie Book will be available for pickup on the border of Racine and Kenosha, and online on Nov. 1. Books are free to customers at WE Energies.
kenosha.com
Opening of Coopers Uptown puts smiles on faces in Kenosha
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. As the community walked through the doors of a Kenosha landmark — a place responsible for 110 years of...
kenosha.com
The Haunted Parlor will be a must-stop Halloween weekend
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. Kenosha’s spookiest garage returns for a three-day appearance this Halloween weekend. The Haunted Parlor, a free, family-friendly exhibit,...
kenosha.com
KTEC High School celebrates vision becoming reality
Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Guitar for Life Café going out with a bang
WAUKESHA — Owner of Guitar for Life Café and Studio Danny Faustmann took to Facebook live on Wednesday to announce the café’s closing, scheduled for Nov. 4. “We’ve got 10 days to celebrate what we’ve been able to do here,” said Faustmann on the livestream. “It was nice to be here for the last three years.”
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha Bradford's stomp cheer; diversity to school's athletics
KENOSHA, Wis. - Cheerleaders are essential to the atmosphere every Friday night, and just like football acts as a getaway for many fans and athletes, cheer can do the same thing. "Cheer was most definitely my happy place here. Got me away from things that were going on outside of...
Trinity Lutheran Church in Milwaukee has millions more to raise after fire
With the church celebrating its 175th anniversary this week, Peters says he is keeping his faith that one day, everything will be brought back to its glory.
WISN
Darrell Brooks' mother not surprised by verdict
MILWAUKEE — The mother of Darrell Brooks says the trial has been difficult for her to process and said her son is mentally unwell. Brooks was convicted Tuesday on 76 charges related to the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack. His mother wanted to share her thoughts with the victims and...
The fascinating collection of a Mount Pleasant couple
Over the course of their 50-year marriage, a Mount Pleasant couple has amassed one of the most eclectic collections of vintage electronics, art, and two wagon trailers.
NASA's Local Star: Michelle Thaller recalls childhood in Wisconsin
Michelle Thaller studies the stars as a NASA astrophysicist. She knows the ins and outs of many recent NASA missions, including when the James Webb Space Telescope captured beautiful new images
CBS 58
Meet our CBS 58 Pet of the Week: Cait 🐾
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- CBS 58's Pet of the Week on Friday, Oct. 28 is Cait the puppy. Stacy Oatman from the Wisconsin Humane Society joined us to introduce everyone to three-month-old Cait, who is currently housed at the WHS Milwaukee campus. Not only did Cat make her big television...
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, and you also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place, so keep on reading. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Hartland school board member's comment sparks controversy
HARTLAND, Wis. - The use of one word by a Hartland-Lakeside School Board member is prompting lots of angry words from parents. At an Oct. 17 board meeting, the conversation among board members revolved around a social emotional learning curriculum and diversity. The comment from one board member left some parents speechless.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Risk to state from Kenosha casino significantly reduced
This is an image of the proposed Kenosha Hard Rock Casino, an $800 million project which included a convention center and hotel which was denied by Gov. Scott Walker on Jan. 23, 2015, after it had been approved by two local referendums, and by the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs in Washington, D.C.
spectrumnews1.com
Psychologist reflects on trauma triggered by Darrell Brooks' trial
MILWAUKEE — After more than three weeks of Darrell Brooks’ trial in Waukesha and although a jury found him guilty of all the charges he was facing, victims’ loved ones, survivors and neighbors are likely dealing with a myriad of emotions and rekindled trauma after having to relive last year’s tragedy.
Milwaukee Dancing Grannies post statement following Brooks verdict
The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies posted a statement to Facebook Thursday, just one day after a verdict was reached in the Darrell Brooks trial.
lhsdoi.com
Allowing All Grades To Go Off Campus for Lunch
During the pandemic, all grades were allowed to go off campus for lunch. In the 2022-2023 school year at Libertyville High School, there is a new rule: only seniors are allowed to go off campus for lunch. However, some underclassmen believe that they should have the opportunity to go off campus because they would like to be able to have a break in the middle of the school day, eat somewhere other than the cafeteria, and hang out with their friends.
kenosha.com
Kenosha.com High School Athlete of the Week: Tess Callahan
Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
Last Week Of Season For One Of Most Popular Flea Markets In IL
If you haven't visited this popular Illinois flea market yet this season, you might want to make plans to stop by this Sunday because it's the last week of the 2022 season. One Of Illinois' Biggest And Most Popular Flea Markets. When it comes to flea markets, Illinois has game....
