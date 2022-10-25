During the pandemic, all grades were allowed to go off campus for lunch. In the 2022-2023 school year at Libertyville High School, there is a new rule: only seniors are allowed to go off campus for lunch. However, some underclassmen believe that they should have the opportunity to go off campus because they would like to be able to have a break in the middle of the school day, eat somewhere other than the cafeteria, and hang out with their friends.

LIBERTYVILLE, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO