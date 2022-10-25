ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph County, NC

FOX8 News

Election rumors in Rockingham County: None of them are true

WENTWORTH, N.C. (WGHP) – The email from Paul Seamster, the elections director of Rockingham County, arrived early Tuesday and carried with it a tone of exasperation. “There has been a lot of misinformation circulating around the county about the Rockingham County Board of Elections and its staff, and we would like to stop the spread […]
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

NC District 4 Race: Nurse Courtney Geels faces state Sen. Valerie Foushee

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. — An Orange County representative and nurse-turned-politician face off in the NC District 4 election. Courtney Geels is a political newcomer with a background in nursing. Valerie Foushee is a state senator representing Orange County. Of the 22 candidates WXII contacted for commitment coverage, Foushee is...
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Rockingham County Elections Office wants to dispel voting rumors

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — The Rockingham County Election Director, Paula Seamster, is dispelling rumors about receiving fake ballots, ballots going missing, and the board of elections office being broken into or left unlocked. She wants all voters to know it's all not true. "There is no way, at the...
WITN

Emission inspections to end in three North Carolina counties

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Vehicle owners in three North Carolina counties will soon no longer have to get yearly emissions tests. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the decision by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will go into effect beginning November 1st. The affected counties are Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
wfmynews2.com

Forsyth Republicans mourn the loss of Stan Elrod

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth GOP community is mourning the loss of their own. Stan Elrod, a Forsyth County Board of Education candidate and long-time educator, has died. The Forsyth County republicans released the following statement since his passing:. On behalf of the Forsyth County GOP, we are...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
WECT

Mark Robinson: He stood up and spoke his mind, says others should, too (‘1on1 with Jon Evans’ podcast)

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Mark Robinson’s fiery four-minute speech in front of the Greensboro City Council on April 3, 2018, launched his swift climb into political relevance in North Carolina. Video of the comments went viral, where Robinson sharply criticized council members for wanting to restrict his right to buy a firearm, and in less than three years, the 54-year-old went from factory worker to the first person of color to be elected as the state’s Lieutenant Governor.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Lexington teen charged with stealing a dog: court records

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Lexington teen is facing a felony charge after allegedly stealing a dog, according to Davidson County court records. Joe Lee Jeanis, 19, is accused in court records of taking a small brown dog away from someone’s property. Jeanis is being charged with one felony count of larceny of a dog. […]
LEXINGTON, NC
WYFF4.com

Cheer scandal that started in Upstate now expands to North Carolina, attorneys say

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new lawsuit has been filed in a cheerleading scandal that began in Greenville, South Carolina. The newest lawsuit was filed in Raleigh, North Carolina. Attorneys say the lawsuit was filed against a young athlete who says he was sexually abused by coaches at Cheer Extreme gyms in Raleigh and Kernersville as well as a Varsity and USASF-approved choreographer.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX8 News

Viral school threats put 2 Greensboro high schools on edge

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — On Wednesday and Thursday, parents and students of Dudley and Grimsley High Schools were on high alert after several school threat warnings went viral on social media. Students at GHS tell FOX8 they saw the posts of a school shooting on social media and got plenty of screenshots sent to their […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Survey open for citizens' input on new Winston-Salem police chief

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem City Manager's Office is seeking citizen input on the hiring of a new police chief. The survey will remain online until Tuesday, Nov. 8, and can be found here: City of Winston-Salem Police Chief - Input Survey (zohopublic.com) The online survey takes 5-10 minutes to...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
abc45.com

Alamance County Vehicle Break in Suspect Arrested in Missouri

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — On August 4, Alamance County Sheriffs responded to a break in at a park on 5550 Church Rd. On arrival, the victim stated that the window of his 2017 Kia Soul was smashed out, and a friend's purse was gone. The purse included multiple separate credit and debit cards.
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC

