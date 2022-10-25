SUBSCRIBE TO PODCAST: iTunes | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher. Game weeks are back as the Sooners get ready to hit the road for Ames, Iowa, to take on the Iowa State Cyclones! The whole gang is here and ready to hit the road to cover some more football. In this episode we breakdown the health and availability of the roster heading into Saturday's matchup. Billy Bowman coming back? Is Marcus Major going to play anytime soon? We talk about all of our media availability this week and what we've learned while also kind of taking a look back at who has stood out the most just past the halfway point. And just before the podcast started, there was breaking news about OU wide receiver commit Anthony Evans is visiting Georgia. Josh breaks down whether or not OU fans should be worried. We also cover last week's trip to Denton to see Guyer take on Allen and the stars all over the field that night. And Jackson Arnold wasn't the best player on the field according to Josh. It's someone else OU has had their eye on. We also sprinkle in some Texas A&M talk, some NIL talk and Bob has a basketball exhibition to torture Josh with at the end of the pod. Excuse us, Carey and Eddie have to go be men and use power tools.

AMES, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO