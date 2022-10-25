A 52-year-old Centre man received multiple charges on Tuesday at the Floyd County Jail after he allegedly fled a traffic stop on Primrose Road earlier this year in July. According to Floyd Jail Records, James Dale Amos of a County Road 22 address aggressively fled from police at speeds over 45 mph over the speed limit. Amos also allegedly swerved at oncoming vehicles as he drove on the wrong side of the road during the chase.

CENTRE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO