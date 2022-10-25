Read full article on original website
Rome Woman Charged With a Number Of Charges
A 34-year-old Rome woman was arrested on Gibbson St. at approximately 11:11 pm on Thursday night when she allegedly damaged the property of another. Denise Shevon Cron intentionally, without their consent caused damages of more than $500.00 while children under the age of 18 years of age were in attendance.
wrganews.com
Cartersville Police arrest Rome Man after Vehicular Assault injures Child
According to a report by WBHF Radio, 44-year-old Marion Shug Thomas was arrested at his residence in Rome by the Cartersville Police after he used his vehicle to assault and injure a woman and child. Thomas allegedly chased the victim and rammed his Escalade into her Nissan Altima. He reportedly...
wrganews.com
17-year-old arrest at Rome High for Unlawful Surveillance
According to Floyd County Jail Records, a 17-year-old Rome High student was arrested on Wednesday by the Rome Police Department after he was accused of allegedly attempting to look underneath a stall occupied by another juvenile by using his phone. Jatylus Kirese Lowry is being charged with unlawful surveillance or eavesdropping.
wrganews.com
5 arrested near Intersection of Wilson Avenue and Grover Street
Five young men from Rome were arrested at the same time by the Floyd County Police Department on Thursday. According to Floyd County Jail Records, 19-year-old Timian Jarayus Lei Howard, 17-year-old Angelo Hasan Ingram, 18-year-old Willie James Lee III, 19-year-old Jaquan Le’ Jackson, and 19-year-old Malcolm Tyrell Kennedy were all arrested for multiple charges near the intersection of Wilson Avenue and Grover Street.
fox5atlanta.com
Polk County police converge on DUI suspect during chase
POLK COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Polk County said a man was high when he led officers on a pursuit involving more than a dozen police units. In a Friday Facebook post, Polk County police said they arrested and charged 36-year-old Earl Slaton with DUI-drugs, attempting to elude police as well as several traffic violations and drug possession charges.
wrganews.com
Woman arrested for Theft and Crossing Guard Lines with Drugs
A 36-year-old Rome Woman was arrested on Monday by the Rome Police Department for theft and drug Charges. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Brittney Lashaun Byars of an Ashland Park address allegedly failed to scan $127 worth of items from the West Rome Wal-Mart before leaving the store. Once...
wrganews.com
Centre Man receives multiple Charges from Police Chase earlier this year
A 52-year-old Centre man received multiple charges on Tuesday at the Floyd County Jail after he allegedly fled a traffic stop on Primrose Road earlier this year in July. According to Floyd Jail Records, James Dale Amos of a County Road 22 address aggressively fled from police at speeds over 45 mph over the speed limit. Amos also allegedly swerved at oncoming vehicles as he drove on the wrong side of the road during the chase.
Newnan Times-Herald
Candy trail sends seven to jail
A trail of discarded candy wrappers led to the capture of seven people suspected of burglarizing homes and cars in the Welcome Road area between Oct. 4-7. "The offenders were burglarizing homes and entering autos in an area close by to where they lived,” said Sgt. Toby Nix, public information officer for the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.
fox5atlanta.com
Woman receives life sentence for deadly Decatur hotel room shooting
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A jury found a 37-year-old woman guilty of a deadly shooting in a DeKalb County hotel room. DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston said Aushun Price shot 40-year-old Frank Hosey on June 19, 2021, in an Econo Lodge Hotel in Decatur. She was convicted of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and gun possession.
Forsyth County Blotter: Man attacked with a hammer, more drug arrests
(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) Here’s a look at recently released arrest reports from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office:. On October 6, a deputy responded to Northside Hospital Forsyth regarding a report of a man who was struck in the head by someone with a hammer.
wrganews.com
Rome Man arrested for multiple charges including Hijacking a Motor Vehicle
A 20-year-old Rome man was arrested by the Rome Police Department for multiple charges including Robbery, and Aggravated Assault. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Jamerious Davion Trammell of a Southern Street address was arrested on Sunday after he allegedly stole a car and used it to cause injury to the victim.
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files For October 27th
Caryeon Sprayberry, 37 of Leesburg, charged with trafficking, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, by the Leesburg Police Department. Chase Kirby, 43 of Centre, arrested on warrants for 2 counts of failure to appear on previous charges, by the Cherokee County Sheriff department. Mitchell Slayton,...
Family believes young woman was followed to gas station, shot and killed
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — College Park police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death at a College Park gas station. Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach is on the scene of the Shell of Old National Highway and Godby Road, where the victim, identified as Breonna Kirkland, was found unresponsive around 6:15 a.m.
Polk Jail report – Friday, October 28, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Friday, October 28, 2022 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Friday, October 28, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.
wrganews.com
Walker County Man Wanted For Shooting His Wife
A Walker County man is wanted for shooting his wife Thursday, according to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened on the 14000 block of E. Hwy 136 Lafayette, Georgia. Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson says that John Robert Wells fled into a wooded area as deputies arrived...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Woman shot while driving on DeKalb County road
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A woman is recovering in the hospital after she says she was shot while driving in DeKalb County. Officials say at around 9:45 p.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road after reports of a person shot. At the scene, they...
Owner of dogs that mauled two Alpharetta brothers found guilty
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — On Thursday, a Fulton County jury found an Alpharetta woman guilty of reckless conduct after her two dogs brutally attacked two young boys. Channel 2 first reported on this story in June 2021. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On May...
4 plead guilty to gang charges in Cherokee County, officials say
Four suspected members of the Woodpile gang in Cherokee County pleaded guilty to multiple charges after they were arrested in 2021 on charges related to a confrontation with a rival gang member over a territorial dispute, officials said.
wrganews.com
Cedartown Man arrested for trying to Flee from Traffic Stop
A 22-year-old Cedartown man was arrested by the Floyd County Police Department Friday night for attempting to flee from a police officer. According to Floyd County Jail records, Dylan Tyler Jarrell of a Montana Drive address allegedly tried to speed away from a traffic stop near Black Bluffs Road at the Coosa Bridge.
Convicted Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill facing new investigation into certification
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council told Channel 2, it will start its own investigation into Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill’s certification as a law enforcement official. On Wednesday, a jury found Hill guilty of violating the civil rights of 6 pre-trial...
