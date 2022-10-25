ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Private papers reveal the tactics that helped SCOTUS uphold the use of affirmative action

The first time the Supreme Court upheld the use of affirmative action in college admissions, nearly 45 years ago, the justices spent months strategizing, forming back-channel alliances and trading passionate pleas up until the final days of negotiations. Then, just days before the June 1978 decision was released, one justice...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Trump won't return to Twitter right away: Musk enlists panel to review suspended accounts

Newly minted Twitter owner Elon Musk said Friday afternoon that the social media company "will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints." That means suspended accounts like the one held by former President Donald Trump won't immediately return to Twitter. "No major content decisions or account reinstatements...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Trump announces Florida rally with Rubio -- but not DeSantis

A Miami rally announced on Wednesday by former President Donald Trump will prominently feature Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, but will notably not include Gov. Ron DeSantis, even though he is currently running for reelection in the state. The rally comes as the relationship between Trump and DeSantis, once allies, has...
FLORIDA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

White House on Ron Klain violating the Hatch Act: 'We are not perfect'

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre acknowledged Thursday that President Joe Biden's chief of staff Ron Klain violated the Hatch Act, saying that they take the provision seriously but that they "are not perfect." "Ron is very careful and takes the Hatch Act very seriously in his media appearances and...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Man pleads guilty to threatening to kill Rep. Eric Swalwell and staffers

A Pennsylvania man previously arrested for impersonating Donald Trump's family members in fraud scheme pleaded guilty on Friday to threatening to kill a member of Congress and his staff. According to the Justice Department, Joshua Hall, 22, threatened to kill at least three congressional staffers and "beat the s**t" out...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Ex-Capitol Police officer found guilty of obstruction in January 6 probe

Former US Capitol Police officer Michael Riley was found guilty of obstruction on Friday for deleting his own Facebook message telling another user to remove portions of a post that person made about entering the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. But the jury in Washington, DC, couldn't reach a...
WASHINGTON, DC
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

7 Takeaways from the Colorado Senate debate

In a year when they are hoping for a red wave, Republicans have set their sights on defeating Colorado Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet in their quest to gain control of the Senate chamber. On Friday night, Bennet engaged in a fast-paced and testy final debate with moderate GOP rival Joe O'Dea, who has distanced himself from former president Donald Trump as he has blamed Democrats for inflation and an energy policy that "straps working Americans."
COLORADO STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Lucianne Goldberg, key figure in Clinton impeachment, dies at 87

Lucianne Goldberg, the literary agent who suggested to Linda Tripp that she record her phone calls with Monica Lewinsky talking about her relationship with then-President Bill Clinton, has died at the age of 87. Jonah Goldberg, the conservative political columnist who also is a CNN political commentator, confirmed his mother's...
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Michigan GOP gubernatorial nominee invoked conspiracy claiming Democrats sought to 'topple' US in retaliation for losing Civil War

The Republican gubernatorial nominee in Michigan invoked a conspiracy that the Covid-19 pandemic and protests in the summer of 2020 after the killing of George Floyd were part of a decades-long plan by the Democratic Party to "topple" the United States as retaliation for losing the US Civil War, adding that the party wanted to enslave people "again."
MICHIGAN STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

How to tell if the GOP is heading for a landslide in the House

The conditions are ripe for Republicans to win the US House of Representatives next month. So while Senate control is still up for grabs, the discussion on the House side has shifted to just how large a possible new GOP majority could be. Republicans only need a net gain of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Women could once again make up a pivotal swing vote in November

Republicans are bullish that this could the year of the "security mom" -- the moment when women who abandoned the GOP during Donald Trump's presidency gravitate back toward Republican nominees who are speaking to their worries about the economic and physical security of their families. But Democrats hope the tide...
MICHIGAN STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Democrats face tough choices as GOP's House offensive moves deep into blue terrain

The road to a Republican House runs through Rep. Tom Malinowski's district in northern New Jersey. But with fewer than two weeks before Election Day, Democratic groups in Washington seem to be shifting strategies to limit their losses by pumping money into bluer areas, as it becomes increasingly clear that they are unlikely to save the House.
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy