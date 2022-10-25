Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington Post Journalist Dead at 35News Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
A Brambleton Dog is Posing at Halloween Decorative Lawns Throughout the Month of OctoberUplift LoudounBrambleton, VA
Trick or treating for a cureHeather JauquetDarnestown, MD
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
Zero Tuition For Some In-State University of Maryland StudentsCadrene HeslopCollege Park, MD
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Georgia prosecutor urges Supreme Court to clear way for Lindsey Graham testimony
The Georgia prosecutor leading an investigation into efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election urged the Supreme Court on Thursday to clear the way for the testimony of Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham. "The Fulton County Special Purpose Grand Jury seeks to question Senator...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Trump lawyers and DOJ met in sealed court hearing related to Mar-a-Lago investigation Thursday
Former President Donald Trump's legal defense team and federal prosecutors appeared at a sealed hearing on Thursday that was related at least in part to the Justice Department's ongoing demands to make sure all documents marked classified have been returned to the federal government, CNN has learned. This was the...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Lindsey Graham tells Supreme Court that Fani Willis is in a 'rush' for his testimony
Sen. Lindsey Graham, in a new brief filed with the Supreme Court on Friday, says there's no rush necessary for his testimony to the Fulton County grand jury investigating 2020 election subversion plots in Georgia, as the senator asks the justices to block a subpoena while his legal challenge to it plays out.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Appeals court clears way for IRS to turn over Trump tax returns to House committee
The House Ways and Means Committee is set to receive former President Donald Trump's IRS tax returns in one week after a federal appeals court on Thursday declined Trump's request to hold up the release. The Supreme Court could still intervene if Trump appeals. A three-judge panel on the DC...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Elena Kagan temporarily stays House Jan. 6 committee's subpoena for Arizona GOP chair's phone records
Lawyers for Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward and her husband Michael Ward filed an emergency motion with the Supreme Court on Wednesday asking the justices to block a subpoena from the House select committee investigating January 6, 2021, for phone and text records. Hours after the filing, Justice Elena...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Private papers reveal the tactics that helped SCOTUS uphold the use of affirmative action
The first time the Supreme Court upheld the use of affirmative action in college admissions, nearly 45 years ago, the justices spent months strategizing, forming back-channel alliances and trading passionate pleas up until the final days of negotiations. Then, just days before the June 1978 decision was released, one justice...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
First on CNN: January 6 committee moves forward with Secret Service interviews
The House Select Committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol is wrapping up its review of more than a million pages of Secret Service documents and plans to bring in top agents and officials from the agency to testify in the coming weeks, multiple sources tell CNN.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Trump won't return to Twitter right away: Musk enlists panel to review suspended accounts
Newly minted Twitter owner Elon Musk said Friday afternoon that the social media company "will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints." That means suspended accounts like the one held by former President Donald Trump won't immediately return to Twitter. "No major content decisions or account reinstatements...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Trump announces Florida rally with Rubio -- but not DeSantis
A Miami rally announced on Wednesday by former President Donald Trump will prominently feature Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, but will notably not include Gov. Ron DeSantis, even though he is currently running for reelection in the state. The rally comes as the relationship between Trump and DeSantis, once allies, has...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
White House on Ron Klain violating the Hatch Act: 'We are not perfect'
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre acknowledged Thursday that President Joe Biden's chief of staff Ron Klain violated the Hatch Act, saying that they take the provision seriously but that they "are not perfect." "Ron is very careful and takes the Hatch Act very seriously in his media appearances and...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Man pleads guilty to threatening to kill Rep. Eric Swalwell and staffers
A Pennsylvania man previously arrested for impersonating Donald Trump's family members in fraud scheme pleaded guilty on Friday to threatening to kill a member of Congress and his staff. According to the Justice Department, Joshua Hall, 22, threatened to kill at least three congressional staffers and "beat the s**t" out...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Ex-Capitol Police officer found guilty of obstruction in January 6 probe
Former US Capitol Police officer Michael Riley was found guilty of obstruction on Friday for deleting his own Facebook message telling another user to remove portions of a post that person made about entering the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. But the jury in Washington, DC, couldn't reach a...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
7 Takeaways from the Colorado Senate debate
In a year when they are hoping for a red wave, Republicans have set their sights on defeating Colorado Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet in their quest to gain control of the Senate chamber. On Friday night, Bennet engaged in a fast-paced and testy final debate with moderate GOP rival Joe O'Dea, who has distanced himself from former president Donald Trump as he has blamed Democrats for inflation and an energy policy that "straps working Americans."
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Attorneys for man accused of attempting to murder Justice Kavanaugh have no concerns about his competency
Attorneys for the man accused of attempting to murder Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh told a federal judge Wednesday they have no concerns about their client's competency. During a status conference in the case against Nicholas Roske, Maryland federal judge Peter J. Messitte told defense attorneys there was a "very...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Lucianne Goldberg, key figure in Clinton impeachment, dies at 87
Lucianne Goldberg, the literary agent who suggested to Linda Tripp that she record her phone calls with Monica Lewinsky talking about her relationship with then-President Bill Clinton, has died at the age of 87. Jonah Goldberg, the conservative political columnist who also is a CNN political commentator, confirmed his mother's...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Michigan GOP gubernatorial nominee invoked conspiracy claiming Democrats sought to 'topple' US in retaliation for losing Civil War
The Republican gubernatorial nominee in Michigan invoked a conspiracy that the Covid-19 pandemic and protests in the summer of 2020 after the killing of George Floyd were part of a decades-long plan by the Democratic Party to "topple" the United States as retaliation for losing the US Civil War, adding that the party wanted to enslave people "again."
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
How to tell if the GOP is heading for a landslide in the House
The conditions are ripe for Republicans to win the US House of Representatives next month. So while Senate control is still up for grabs, the discussion on the House side has shifted to just how large a possible new GOP majority could be. Republicans only need a net gain of...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Women could once again make up a pivotal swing vote in November
Republicans are bullish that this could the year of the "security mom" -- the moment when women who abandoned the GOP during Donald Trump's presidency gravitate back toward Republican nominees who are speaking to their worries about the economic and physical security of their families. But Democrats hope the tide...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Hassan and Bolduc spar over abortion and election denial in testy New Hampshire Senate debate
Democrat Sen. Maggie Hassan and Republican Don Bolduc on Thursday sparred over abortion during their second debate in the New Hampshire Senate race, with the retired Army brigadier general getting visibly worked up by the attacks being lobbed at him on the issue. The debate was particularly testy -- far...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Democrats face tough choices as GOP's House offensive moves deep into blue terrain
The road to a Republican House runs through Rep. Tom Malinowski's district in northern New Jersey. But with fewer than two weeks before Election Day, Democratic groups in Washington seem to be shifting strategies to limit their losses by pumping money into bluer areas, as it becomes increasingly clear that they are unlikely to save the House.
Comments / 0