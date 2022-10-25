Read full article on original website
Related
wtatennis.com
WTA Finals round-robin groups are drawn in Fort Worth
The stage is set for the 2022 WTA Finals, as the groups for the round-robin portion of the prestigious year-ending championships were drawn on Friday night in Fort Worth. Each singles player or doubles team will face off against all of the other participants in their respective group during the first six days of the tournament. At the end of the round-robin matches, the top two players or teams from each group will advance to the single-elimination semifinals.
wtatennis.com
Road to the WTA Finals: Daria Kasatkina
Editor's note: From Monday to Thursday this week, we will look at the road each of the eight singles players and eight doubles took to qualify for this year's WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas. Singles. Monday: No.1 Swiatek | No.2 Jabeur. Tuesday: No.3 Pegula | No.4 Gauff. Wednesday: No.5...
wtatennis.com
'She's a challenge just by herself': What the players are saying about Swiatek
FORT WORTH, Texas -- Can anyone stop Iga Swiatek at the WTA Finals? Coco Gauff, Caroline Garcia and Daria Kasatkina will take their shots after being drawn along with the World No.1 into the Tracy Austin Group at the WTA Finals. After sealing her regular season by winning her eighth...
wtatennis.com
Krejcikova, Siniakova and a will to keep winning together
They were born fewer than five months apart in the Czech Republic and, at least in the beginning, didn’t seem destined to dominate the world of professional tennis as a dynamic duo. Barbora Krejcikova remembers seeing Katerina Siniakova for the first time at the Czech Championships for 12-under players.
wtatennis.com
Behind the scenes at the WTA Finals Iconic photo
FORT WORTH, Texas -- The energy around the world's best singles and doubles players ahead of the 2022 WTA Finals Iconic photo shoot was buzzing throughout the day as they traded their match kits for glamour fits and steeled themselves for Friday night's Draw Ceremony. In the hours leading up...
wtatennis.com
Road to the WTA Finals: Danilina and Haddad Maia
Editor's note: From Monday to Thursday this week, we will look at the road each of the eight singles players and eight doubles took to qualify for this year's WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas. Singles. Monday: No.1 Swiatek | No.2 Jabeur. Tuesday: No.3 Pegula | No.4 Gauff. Wednesday: No.5...
wtatennis.com
Road to the WTA Finals: Aryna Sabalenka
Editor's note: From Monday to Thursday this week, we will look at the road each of the eight singles players and eight doubles took to qualify for this year's WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas. Singles. Monday: No.1 Swiatek | No.2 Jabeur. Tuesday: No.3 Pegula | No.4 Gauff. Wednesday: No.5...
Comments / 0