wearegreenbay.com
Girl Scouts of Northwestern Great Lakes remodeling its operations
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) -The Girl Scouts of Northwestern Great Lakes is remodeling its operations to include more girls in its program. Scout director Missy Brozek says they hope to provide an experience that girls will not forget. “Our goal is to bring the girl scout experience to any girl that...
wpr.org
Wisconsin receives $10M to redevelop the Port of Green Bay and revitalize riverwalk
A more than $10 million federal grant will help Brown County transform a decommissioned power plant into a new state-of-the-art port facility. The U.S. Department of Transportation announced the Port of Green Bay's grant Friday. The Maritime Administration’s Port Infrastructure Development grant is paid for by the bipartisan infrastructure law and appropriations from Congress.
wearegreenbay.com
After months of delays, new Green Bay Popeyes set to open
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After months of delays, a new Popeyes on Green Bay’s east side is set to finally open. It’s on the site of a former popular Supper Club. “It’s been a challenge and uphill battle,” said Brian Smith, the franchisee owner of the new fast-food restaurant.
wearegreenbay.com
Temps tick up a notch this weekend
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Plenty of sunshine to enjoy on this Friday aftenroon. Highs return to the upper 50s, low 50s near the lake. Looking great for your Friday night, typical late October temperatures. Clear and calm with a low of 37 degrees. Can’t...
WSAW
W. Jackson Street in Wisconsin Rapids to reopen
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - W. Jackson Street in Wisconsin Rapids is scheduled to open by the end of the day Friday. This summer, a redesign project took place in the area of the Wisconsin Rapids City Hall. Streets affected included West Grand Avenue, West Jackson Street, 4th Avenue North and 6th Avenue North.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Left lane reopened after crash on I-41 in Fond du Lac County
EDEN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update regarding the crash in Fond du Lac County on I-41 northbound. According to WisDOT, the crash is cleared and the left lane is now open to travelers. Crash on I-41 northbound in Fond du Lac...
nomadlawyer.org
Oshkosh: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Oshkosh, Wisconsin
Places To Visit In Oshkosh, Wisconsin: If you’re planning a visit to Oshkosh, Wisconsin, you’ll be pleased to discover that the city’s waterfront setting is one of its biggest draws. Near Lake Winnebago, the Fox River, and Lake Butte des Morts, this picturesque city offers a variety of waterfront activities.
stcroix360.com
Residents of northwestern Wisconsin report increasing problems with bear hunters and hounds
High-tech hunters harass and trespass. In the remote counties of Northern Wisconsin, where the closest law enforcement officer is often at least 30 minutes away, a conflict between property owners and bear hunters running hounds through the woods is reaching a boiling point. The conflict, which has sprung up in...
wearegreenbay.com
Lanes reopen on WIS 26 in Winnebago County, crash cleared
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update regarding the crash on WIS 26 in Winnebago County. WisDOT reports that the crash is cleared and all lanes are open at this time. Crash in Winnebago County closes southbound lanes on WIS 26. THURSDAY,...
Haunted Golf Cart Ride Is One Of Kind Halloween Attraction In WI
If you're looking for a different kind of Halloween attraction, then don't look any further because I've got the perfect event for you. I'm sure you've heard the saying, "only in Wisconsin." I understand that it doesn't sound very flattering to the residents but to me, it's a term of endearment. In my mind, that just means they do things their own way and don't care what the other states think. I've got the perfect example.
wearegreenbay.com
Sheriff: Four still hospitalized as a result of Shawano County bonfire incident
MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office has given an update on the Pulaski Bonfire incident back on October 14. According to deputies, detectives are continuing to meet with individuals who were at the October bonfire. Additional statements and information has been obtained since the last update.
3 arrested after shooting at Illinois State Police, chase into Wisconsin
LA SALLE (WTVO) — Three people have been arrested after a shooting on I-39 led to a police chase across the border and into Wisconsin, during which the suspects reportedly opened fire on pursuing officers. According to the Illinois State Police, troopers located a vehicle described in the interstate shooting, around 8 p.m. in LaSalle […]
wearegreenbay.com
Halloween Zoo Boo tomorrow at the Lincoln Park Zoo in Manitowoc
(WFRV) – Local 5 Live’s Jordan Lamers always finds a friend at the Lincoln Park Zoo in Manitowoc and you will too!. This weekend is a good time for your family to enjoy their popular Zoo Boo event with lots of activities, and of course the animals. Details...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Not reopening was never an option’: Bark & Brew set to return this winter
HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – In what has been nearly a year since Bark & Brew had to close their doors in Suamico, the unique business has announced that it will be returning this winter. Bark & Brew shared the announcement in a Facebook post on Tuesday, the post has...
wearegreenbay.com
2022 Manufacturing Expo is Wisconsin’s largest manufacturing expo to date
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The 2022 Manufacturing Expo is Wisconsin’s largest Manufacturing Expo. Vendors say the expo will provide insight and opportunities for those interested in the industry. “Not only northeast Wisconsin, but Wisconsin in general has great manufacturers. It is a great place. It is a...
wearegreenbay.com
Famous Appleton gorilla receives mayoral recognition for spreading smiles
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – If you’ve ever driven through Appleton, you have more than likely spotted a dancing gorilla on the corner of Richmond Street and Wisconsin Avenue. On Thursday morning, the Mayor of Appleton Jake Woodford honored the partying gorilla, who has been spreading smiles for nearly four decades, with a Certificate of Recognition.
Scam Targeting Seniors With Water Bills Reported In Wisconsin
There's yet another scam you should be aware of. This scam has the basic formula scammers love with a twist that would be easy to fall for, especially in today's day and age. A global pandemic and tight financial times are not causing scammers to call it quits. In fact, there are just as many scams as there were a few years ago, possibly even more. Scammers have capitalized on everything from COVID-19 to vaccine rollout to stimulus checks, and more.
WBAY Green Bay
Fond du Lac police investigating burglary at Fleet Farm
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fond du Lac Police Department is investigating a burglary at the Fleet Farm on S. Military Rd. Around 8:53 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a report of an alarm. Officers noticed a hole cut in the perimeter fence and a service door forced...
wpr.org
Kids to ride electric school buses in 19 Wisconsin school districts
Wisconsin's yellow school buses will get an environmentally-friendly upgrade at some school districts. The federal government this week awarded 19 school districts nearly $26 million to purchase 73 of the state's first-ever electric school buses. "The health benefits are immense and the economic savings are also significant. We can shift...
