ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winneconne, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wearegreenbay.com

Girl Scouts of Northwestern Great Lakes remodeling its operations

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) -The Girl Scouts of Northwestern Great Lakes is remodeling its operations to include more girls in its program. Scout director Missy Brozek says they hope to provide an experience that girls will not forget. “Our goal is to bring the girl scout experience to any girl that...
APPLETON, WI
wpr.org

Wisconsin receives $10M to redevelop the Port of Green Bay and revitalize riverwalk

A more than $10 million federal grant will help Brown County transform a decommissioned power plant into a new state-of-the-art port facility. The U.S. Department of Transportation announced the Port of Green Bay's grant Friday. The Maritime Administration’s Port Infrastructure Development grant is paid for by the bipartisan infrastructure law and appropriations from Congress.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

After months of delays, new Green Bay Popeyes set to open

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After months of delays, a new Popeyes on Green Bay’s east side is set to finally open. It’s on the site of a former popular Supper Club. “It’s been a challenge and uphill battle,” said Brian Smith, the franchisee owner of the new fast-food restaurant.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Temps tick up a notch this weekend

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Plenty of sunshine to enjoy on this Friday aftenroon. Highs return to the upper 50s, low 50s near the lake. Looking great for your Friday night, typical late October temperatures. Clear and calm with a low of 37 degrees. Can’t...
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

W. Jackson Street in Wisconsin Rapids to reopen

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - W. Jackson Street in Wisconsin Rapids is scheduled to open by the end of the day Friday. This summer, a redesign project took place in the area of the Wisconsin Rapids City Hall. Streets affected included West Grand Avenue, West Jackson Street, 4th Avenue North and 6th Avenue North.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
nomadlawyer.org

Oshkosh: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Oshkosh, Wisconsin

Places To Visit In Oshkosh, Wisconsin: If you’re planning a visit to Oshkosh, Wisconsin, you’ll be pleased to discover that the city’s waterfront setting is one of its biggest draws. Near Lake Winnebago, the Fox River, and Lake Butte des Morts, this picturesque city offers a variety of waterfront activities.
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Lanes reopen on WIS 26 in Winnebago County, crash cleared

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update regarding the crash on WIS 26 in Winnebago County. WisDOT reports that the crash is cleared and all lanes are open at this time. Crash in Winnebago County closes southbound lanes on WIS 26. THURSDAY,...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
WOMI Owensboro

Haunted Golf Cart Ride Is One Of Kind Halloween Attraction In WI

If you're looking for a different kind of Halloween attraction, then don't look any further because I've got the perfect event for you. I'm sure you've heard the saying, "only in Wisconsin." I understand that it doesn't sound very flattering to the residents but to me, it's a term of endearment. In my mind, that just means they do things their own way and don't care what the other states think. I've got the perfect example.
CHILTON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Halloween Zoo Boo tomorrow at the Lincoln Park Zoo in Manitowoc

(WFRV) – Local 5 Live’s Jordan Lamers always finds a friend at the Lincoln Park Zoo in Manitowoc and you will too!. This weekend is a good time for your family to enjoy their popular Zoo Boo event with lots of activities, and of course the animals. Details...
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Famous Appleton gorilla receives mayoral recognition for spreading smiles

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – If you’ve ever driven through Appleton, you have more than likely spotted a dancing gorilla on the corner of Richmond Street and Wisconsin Avenue. On Thursday morning, the Mayor of Appleton Jake Woodford honored the partying gorilla, who has been spreading smiles for nearly four decades, with a Certificate of Recognition.
APPLETON, WI
Northland FAN 106.5

Scam Targeting Seniors With Water Bills Reported In Wisconsin

There's yet another scam you should be aware of. This scam has the basic formula scammers love with a twist that would be easy to fall for, especially in today's day and age. A global pandemic and tight financial times are not causing scammers to call it quits. In fact, there are just as many scams as there were a few years ago, possibly even more. Scammers have capitalized on everything from COVID-19 to vaccine rollout to stimulus checks, and more.
CLINTONVILLE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Fond du Lac police investigating burglary at Fleet Farm

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fond du Lac Police Department is investigating a burglary at the Fleet Farm on S. Military Rd. Around 8:53 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a report of an alarm. Officers noticed a hole cut in the perimeter fence and a service door forced...
FOND DU LAC, WI
wpr.org

Kids to ride electric school buses in 19 Wisconsin school districts

Wisconsin's yellow school buses will get an environmentally-friendly upgrade at some school districts. The federal government this week awarded 19 school districts nearly $26 million to purchase 73 of the state's first-ever electric school buses. "The health benefits are immense and the economic savings are also significant. We can shift...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy