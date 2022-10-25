Read full article on original website
Sedgwick County Zoo announces arrival of new giraffe
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Sedgwick County Zoo took to its Facebook page today to welcome Kumi, a new giraffe from Battle Creek, Michigan. The 7-year-old giraffe comes to the zoo as a part of a giraffe swap based on the Reticulated giraffe SSP’s recommendations for breeding. Kumi comes from Binder Park Zoo and that is where the Sedgwick County Zoo's former giraffe Elliot will be heading.
Kansas Humane Society stops cat adoptions due to virus
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Humane Society has stopped cat adoptions and taking in cats. On Friday, KHS announced that a few cats at its facility recently tested positive for a contagious virus. “Out of an abundance of caution, we will temporarily stop intakes and adoptions of all cats to ensure the health and […]
‘Monster Mash’ event moves from Towne West Square to downtown Wichita outdoor space
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Halloween party and drag show, scheduled for this weekend at Towne West Square, will now take place at a park in downtown Wichita. Monster Mash is now set for 6 p.m. at Chainlink Gallery Place Friday, Oct. 28. It comes after a series of claims that the State of Kansas was sponsoring, or funding, the event and other drag shows in Wichita.
USDA designates 6 Kansas counties as Primary Natural Disaster Areas
Wichita drag show goes on while protesters make their voices heard
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A party and drag show called "Monster Mash" happened Friday at the Chainlink Gallery Place after originally being scheduled at Towne West Square. This all comes after a series of claims that Kansas was sponsoring the event and other drag shows in Wichita. The controversy surrounding...
Best friends turned ghost hunters
WELLINGTON, Kan. (KAKE) - A group of best friends have found a deeper bond through the COVID Pandemic in the most unconventional way. The two married couples (Erin & Doug Prickett and Chris & Rhonda Kimmell) began their paranormal adventures by going on drives out to local cemeteries and abandoned houses.
Why the Harvey County driver’s license office is closing
Harvey County says its driver's license office will close on Nov. 8, and officials do not know when it will reopen.
Kansas mom had to search for available hospital bed for son who got RSV
Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is on the rise across the county. El Dorado native Ally Helferich will admit she did not take the threat of RSV seriously. Until Sunday night when her one-year-old son Treyson was sick.
One dead, one seriously injured in Park City crash
A crash in Park City early Thursday morning left one person dead and another with serious injuries.
Trucks haul W. Wichita restaurant to new home downtown
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A slow, but steady, heavy-lifting process moved more than 40 tons to a new home. Walt’s Classic Hamburgers, a west Wichita staple since 1997 near Kellogg and Tyler, closed down earlier this year. Wednesday, an effort began to move the restaurant to a new home near 3rd and Wabash, giving Walt’s a new life downtown.
New owners’ plans displacing tenants of historic, affordable Wichita apartment building
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sept. 8 sale of the Shirkmere Apartments in downtown Wichita comes with new owners and renovations plans calling for tenants of the affordable housing that’s stood for nearly a century to look for somewhere else to live. In a statement the new owners, Sage...
Kansas law enforcement agencies to participate in Drug Take Back Day
(KAKE) - The Drug Enforcement Administration is hosting a nationwide Drug Take Back Saturday. Multiple law enforcement agencies across Kansas are participating, including the Harvey County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Chad Gay said he hosts the event twice a year. “This certainly is, you know, an important resource like way,...
3 hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash in Salina
Three people were injured in an accident just after 11:30 a.m. Friday in Salina. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Ford C-Max driven by Mary Lynn Henry, 75, Salina, was southbound on S. Ohio Street at E. Republic Avenue in Salina. The car struck an eastbound 2021 Honda CRV...
McPherson Sonic fined
The owner of 17 Kansas Sonic Locations was fined nearly $42,000 for child labor law violations. Locations such as McPherson, Newton, and Hutchinson were fined. The U.S. Department of Labor states, “The employer also allowed them to work later than 7 p.m. during the school year, and later than 9 p.m. from June 1st through Labor Day. All of these employment practices violate child labor provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act.” Teens were allowed to work beyond the legal limits daily in all of these places.
Wichita Mayor to host virtual town hall
Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple will host a virtual town hall today. He will be live on the City of Wichita's Facebook page or via Zoom at 5:30 p.m. today. The mayor is set to answer any and all of your questions.
Sheriff Jeff Easter shares vital Halloween safety tips ahead of the big day
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - With Halloween just around the corner, Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter says it's time to start thinking about safety. He says it's important to know how to talk to your kids about it, and what tools are available to help. "It's really exciting, especially now with...
Kansas man arrested a 2nd time for double murder
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal shooting and have arrested a suspect a second time in connection with the crime. On April 24, sheriff's deputies were sent to a check shots call at the Englewood mobile home park located at 3201 E MacArthur in Wichita, according to Sheriff's Lt. Benjamin Blick.
Wichita will receive $1.6M for license plate readers
Sen. Jerry Moran was in Wichita on Wednesday to announce federal grants for the Wichita Police Department and Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff's office looking for pickup stolen east of Salina
A Salina man is missing a pickup after it was stolen east of the city earlier this week. Vincent Raetz, 59, of Salina, reported that sometime between 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and 8:30 a.m. Thursday, someone stole his blue, 1995 GMC Sierra pickup from where it was parked in the 1700 block of E. Old Highway 40 near the ADM elevator where he works, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning.
Saline County Booking Activity, Oct. 28
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Calderon-Aguilar, Cynthia Alejandra; 24; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Driving While Suspended. Theft of...
