ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

Comments / 0

Related
KAKE TV

Sedgwick County Zoo announces arrival of new giraffe

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Sedgwick County Zoo took to its Facebook page today to welcome Kumi, a new giraffe from Battle Creek, Michigan. The 7-year-old giraffe comes to the zoo as a part of a giraffe swap based on the Reticulated giraffe SSP’s recommendations for breeding. Kumi comes from Binder Park Zoo and that is where the Sedgwick County Zoo's former giraffe Elliot will be heading.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Kansas Humane Society stops cat adoptions due to virus

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Humane Society has stopped cat adoptions and taking in cats. On Friday, KHS announced that a few cats at its facility recently tested positive for a contagious virus. “Out of an abundance of caution, we will temporarily stop intakes and adoptions of all cats to ensure the health and […]
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

‘Monster Mash’ event moves from Towne West Square to downtown Wichita outdoor space

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Halloween party and drag show, scheduled for this weekend at Towne West Square, will now take place at a park in downtown Wichita. Monster Mash is now set for 6 p.m. at Chainlink Gallery Place Friday, Oct. 28. It comes after a series of claims that the State of Kansas was sponsoring, or funding, the event and other drag shows in Wichita.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

USDA designates 6 Kansas counties as Primary Natural Disaster Areas

The virtual chat with citizens included comments questioning why Whipple “won’t just apologize.”. New owners, renovation plans displacing tenants of historic Wichita apartment building. Updated: 9 hours ago. Renovation plans including calling for tenants of the affordable housing that’s stood for nearly a century to look for somewhere...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita drag show goes on while protesters make their voices heard

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A party and drag show called "Monster Mash" happened Friday at the Chainlink Gallery Place after originally being scheduled at Towne West Square. This all comes after a series of claims that Kansas was sponsoring the event and other drag shows in Wichita. The controversy surrounding...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Best friends turned ghost hunters

WELLINGTON, Kan. (KAKE) - A group of best friends have found a deeper bond through the COVID Pandemic in the most unconventional way. The two married couples (Erin & Doug Prickett and Chris & Rhonda Kimmell) began their paranormal adventures by going on drives out to local cemeteries and abandoned houses.
WELLINGTON, KS
KWCH.com

Trucks haul W. Wichita restaurant to new home downtown

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A slow, but steady, heavy-lifting process moved more than 40 tons to a new home. Walt’s Classic Hamburgers, a west Wichita staple since 1997 near Kellogg and Tyler, closed down earlier this year. Wednesday, an effort began to move the restaurant to a new home near 3rd and Wabash, giving Walt’s a new life downtown.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Kansas law enforcement agencies to participate in Drug Take Back Day

(KAKE) - The Drug Enforcement Administration is hosting a nationwide Drug Take Back Saturday. Multiple law enforcement agencies across Kansas are participating, including the Harvey County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Chad Gay said he hosts the event twice a year. “This certainly is, you know, an important resource like way,...
HARVEY COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

3 hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash in Salina

Three people were injured in an accident just after 11:30 a.m. Friday in Salina. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Ford C-Max driven by Mary Lynn Henry, 75, Salina, was southbound on S. Ohio Street at E. Republic Avenue in Salina. The car struck an eastbound 2021 Honda CRV...
SALINA, KS
mhshighlife.com

McPherson Sonic fined

The owner of 17 Kansas Sonic Locations was fined nearly $42,000 for child labor law violations. Locations such as McPherson, Newton, and Hutchinson were fined. The U.S. Department of Labor states, “The employer also allowed them to work later than 7 p.m. during the school year, and later than 9 p.m. from June 1st through Labor Day. All of these employment practices violate child labor provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act.” Teens were allowed to work beyond the legal limits daily in all of these places.
MCPHERSON, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita Mayor to host virtual town hall

Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple will host a virtual town hall today. He will be live on the City of Wichita's Facebook page or via Zoom at 5:30 p.m. today. The mayor is set to answer any and all of your questions.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Kansas man arrested a 2nd time for double murder

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal shooting and have arrested a suspect a second time in connection with the crime. On April 24, sheriff's deputies were sent to a check shots call at the Englewood mobile home park located at 3201 E MacArthur in Wichita, according to Sheriff's Lt. Benjamin Blick.
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Sheriff's office looking for pickup stolen east of Salina

A Salina man is missing a pickup after it was stolen east of the city earlier this week. Vincent Raetz, 59, of Salina, reported that sometime between 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and 8:30 a.m. Thursday, someone stole his blue, 1995 GMC Sierra pickup from where it was parked in the 1700 block of E. Old Highway 40 near the ADM elevator where he works, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Oct. 28

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Calderon-Aguilar, Cynthia Alejandra; 24; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Driving While Suspended. Theft of...
SALINE COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy