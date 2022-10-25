Good morning and welcome to our weekly digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Bringing the rest of the lineup in line with the Tonale, the Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio have received a mild facelift for the 2023 model year. It includes the addition of matrix LED headlights and a subtly recontoured Tribolo grille on the outside. Meanwhile, inside, both cars get a new 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, while Alfa will also give each new car owner an NFT digital record of the car’s provenance and service history. Moreover, Alfa has also added a new Competizione luxury trim for both the Giulia and the Stelvio that comes exclusively with a new matte grey paint, red brake calipers, adaptive dampers, and a leather-covered dashboard.

5 HOURS AGO