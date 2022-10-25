Read full article on original website
2023 Ford F-Series Super Duty’s New V8 Diesel Packs 500 HP And An Insane 1,200 Lb-Ft
The 2023 Ford F-Series Super Duty continues to impress as the company has released performance specifications for the redesigned truck. Starting under the hood, the all-new 6.8-liter V8 gas engine develops 405 hp (302 kW / 411 PS) and 445 lb-ft (603 Nm) of torque. That’s a slight improvement over the old 6.2-liter V8, which packed 385 hp (287 kW / 390 PS) and 430 lb-ft (582 Nm) of torque.
2023 Ford Everest Now Offers Sport RWD Variant Down Under
The Ford Everest range is growing in Australia with the launch of the new Everest Sport RWD, priced from AU$62,790 ($40,737). Slotted beneath the skin of the Everest Sport RWD is the same 2.0-liter biturbo diesel four-cylinder that is available in other models, pumping out 154 kW (206 hp) at 3,750 rpm and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) of torque between 1,750 and 2,000 rpm.
Toyota GR Supra GT4 EVO Brings Handling And Powertrain Updates
Toyota Gazoo Racing unveiled the updated version of its Supra GT4 EVO, introducing a series of improvements in the suspension, braking, and powertrain departments. Since the original Supra GT4’s debut in July 2019, the automaker has sold more than 50 examples, which went on to secure over 100 podium finishes and 50 class wins in national and international GT4 championships. Using customer and driver feedback, Toyota Gazoo Racing engineers continued the development of the GR Supra GT4, to remain in top competitive form against rivals.
Florida Honda Dealer Gave A $9,400 Discount On A 2023 Civic Followed By A $10,000 Markup And $3,000 Fee
We’ve told you about a number of audacious dealer markups and add-on fees in the past. The power of the internet allows the common person to rise up and call out dealers for such greedy practices. And that’s exactly what’s going on right now over on Reddit where one user is trying to wrap their head around a convoluted, roughly $3.6k markup – and that’s not including any suspicious and totally arbitrary dealer fees worth a few thousand dollars extra, listed on an everyday Honda Civic hatchback that has a $26,240 MSRP.
1,204-HP Hennessey Venom 1200 Mustang GT500 Kicks Sand In Shelby’s Face
If ever there was a car crying out for a humongous injection of extra horsepower, the Shelby GT500 isn’t it. Torturing its engine mounts, transmission, driveshafts and tires to the tune of 760 hp (771 PS) and 625 lb-ft (847 Nm), the GT500 is already more powerful than several supercars. So what does John Hennessey do? He gives it another 444 hp (450 PS), of course.
2023 Nissan GT-R’s $113,540 MSRP Gives Inflation The Finger
This year’s dollar doesn’t stretch as far as last year’s. Whatever you’re shopping for, there’s a good chance it will cost you more in 2022 because inflation is currently running at over 8 percent. Labor Department data released in August revealed that U.S. consumers’ grocery bills had jumped 16 percent in the year through to July, the biggest rise since 1974.
Rivian Removes Powered Tonneau Cover Option On R1T Pickup Truck Indefinitely
Rivian is certainly making progress in the market but it’s also dealing with teething issues. One of the biggest public issues it’s had is with its powered tonneau cover on the R1T pickup. Now, it’s discontinuing the option until further notice and offering owners two other choices.
2023 Toyota BZ3, 2023 Alfa Romeo Giulia And Stelvio, And 2023 Toyota Crown Driven: Your Weekly Brief
Good morning and welcome to our weekly digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Bringing the rest of the lineup in line with the Tonale, the Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio have received a mild facelift for the 2023 model year. It includes the addition of matrix LED headlights and a subtly recontoured Tribolo grille on the outside. Meanwhile, inside, both cars get a new 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, while Alfa will also give each new car owner an NFT digital record of the car’s provenance and service history. Moreover, Alfa has also added a new Competizione luxury trim for both the Giulia and the Stelvio that comes exclusively with a new matte grey paint, red brake calipers, adaptive dampers, and a leather-covered dashboard.
2023 Honda Civic Type R To Start At $43,990, Over $5k More Than The Last One
The 2023 Honda Civic Type R will cost a fair amount more than the model that it replaces. Starting at $43,990 ($42,895 MSRP plus a $1,095 destination charge), it costs over $5,000 more than the previous Civic Type R. The new model claims that it has been improved in a...
2003 Saleen S281 Mustang Still Turns Heads To This Day
While Saleen is struggling to survive, there was a time not too long ago when it was a master of tuning and modifying Ford Mustangs, making them much more desirable. While browsing through the classifieds, we recently came across a particularly nice Saleen from the company’s heyday and despite being almost 20 years old, it is still very cool.
2023 Kia Sorento Arrives With More Standard Equipment And Slightly Higher Prices
The Kia Telluride got a facelift for 2023, but the company hasn’t forgotten about its other three-row crossover. Quite the opposite as the automaker has announced a handful of updates for the 2023 Sorento. The entry-level Sorento LX starts at $29,990 and this is a slight increase of $400....
Bell Sport & Classic Spent Three Years Restoring This Gorgeous Ferrari 330 GTC
British Ferrari specialist Bell Sport & Classic has unveiled a 1966 Ferrari 330 GTC that it comprehensively restored. The company spent three years bringing the car back to life. The process started with all the interior components being removed over a two week period before focus turned to the exterior with all the brightwork, bumpers, headlights, and glass being removed.
Jeep Shows Us More Of The All-Electric Avenger In “Concentrated Freedom” Ad Spot
Back in September, Jeep unveiled the compact, Europe-only Avenger SUV as the first in a line of many EVs to come. As a way to show it and its features off in a creative way, they’ve now created a three-part series of commercials titled “Concentrated Freedom”, in which influencers take it on journeys through scenic locations.
This Stunning 1956 Mercury XM Turnpike Cruiser Concept Is Looking For A New Home
Mercury rode off into the sunset over a decade ago, but the company produced an assortment of interesting cars in its more than 70 years of existence. One of them is this XM Turnpike Cruiser concept, which was designed by Mercury and built in Italy by Ghia. Following its construction, the car hit the auto show circuit and was shown in Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit, and New York. It would also go on to become a pace car at the Daytona Beach Grand National Race in 1957.
2023 Alfa Romeo Giulia And Stelvio Facelifted With Matrix LED Lights, Digital Gauges And Competizione Trim
Alfa Romeo’s Giulia sedan and Stelvio SUV have been updated with matrix LED headlights and a digital instrument cluster in a facelift that brings the pair into line with the new Tonale. Neither the sedan nor SUV looks radically different, but the standard-fit adaptive headlights and subtly recontoured Tribolo...
Nissan Bringing Electromod Sunny Truck, 1,300 HP Formula Drift Z, And Other Concepts To SEMA 2022
Nissan is getting ready for the fast-approaching SEMA show, and it’s so excited that it’s already showing off the six concepts it will bring to the Las Vegas Convention Center from November 1 to 4. With electric vehicles, a variety of trucks, and race cars, not to mention a raft of aftermarket parts, the Nissan stand should be an interesting one.
Hyundai Ioniq 6 Lands In The UK With Stylish First Edition Model
The Hyundai Ioniq 6 will soon launch in the UK and initially arrive in special ‘First Edition’ guise. A number of distinctive design elements make the First Edition stand out from the regular Ioniq 6. For example, it is equipped with 20-inch wheels complete with a matte black finish, gloss black mouldings on the front, sides, and rear, and gloss black wing mirror caps.
2023 Dodge Charger And Challenger Orders Open, Here’s How To Get One Of The Last ICE-Powered Models
The 2023 Dodge Charger and Challenger will be the last of their kind, and the company has now opened orders for the standard models as well as the Last Call special editions. Since demand is expected to be high, customers should act quickly to secure their model. However, it’s not exactly business as usual as nearly all 2023 Chargers and Challengers have already been allocated to dealers.
671-HP AMG GLC63 Is More Of A Threat to C63 Than BMW’s M3
When Mercedes-AMG pulled the wraps off its C63 S super-sedan a few weeks back our natural response was to see how it measured up against the BMW M3 sedan, it’s most direct rival (the Merc monstered it in most metrics). But perhaps the greatest threat to the C63 comes...
A Lamborghini Countach Was Spotted Inside A 174-Foot Yacht In Florida
Media is emerging from the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, of a 1987 Lamborghini Countach LP5000 Quattrovalvole. Seems fair enough, it’s a lovely car, if a little out of place. But the thing that’s really drawing a lot of attention is where it’s parked. Seen aboard the...
