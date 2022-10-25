Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Southern unveils historical marker commemorating former state school for Black deaf and blind students
Southern University unveiled a state historical marker Friday commemorating the former state school for Black deaf and blind students that existed on its campus for much of the 20th century. Shirley Barber Colbert, an alumna from the original Southern School for the Blind, said the marker is a reminder of...
theadvocate.com
Lafayette man pleads guilty to joining Jan. 6 riot; here's where other Louisiana cases stand
An Acadiana man who posted photos to social media from inside the U.S. Capitol rotunda during the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection but denied committing any violence during the attack has landed a plea deal with federal prosecutors. Of three Louisianans charged in connection to the pro-Trump mob, he’s the first...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana company tries to ease the teacher shortage one 'guest educator' at a time
Ten years ago, Teach For America alum Andre Feigler had a vision to change substitute teaching — or at least make it easier for schools to find substitutes. Tired of not taking sick days for fear that a substitute teacher would bring disruption and lead to a day of lost learning among her students, Feigler created Enriched, a company that would cultivate a flock of trained, qualified teachers and work with schools to place them.
brproud.com
Southern University to set historical marker for Louisiana School for Deaf and Blind Black students
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Southern University will recognize the Louisiana State Schools for Deaf and Blind Negroes with a historical marker dedication ceremony on Friday, Oct. 28. This free event is open to the public and will begin at 1 p.m. at Swan Avenue between the Southern Laboratory...
theadvocate.com
Offshore drilling company that had its Lafayette office raided by federal investigators will lay off 135
A Lafayette offshore drilling company’s Lafayette office that was the subject of a raid by federal investigators will let go of 135 employees as the company shifts its role in the Gulf of Mexico. QuarterNorth Energy will terminate its Lafayette office, 2014 W. Pinhook Road, Suite 800, and offshore...
theadvocate.com
Tech companies look to hire 60 at LED job fair
Four tech companies are teaming up for a Louisiana Economic Development FastStart online job fair, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday. The companies are looking to fill 60 full-time job openings, in positions such as system engineer, Java developers, web developers and software requirements specialist. Internship positions are also available.
theadvocate.com
Greater Baton Rouge State Fair kicks off with rides, food, long lines and racing pigs
In addition to giving fairgoers an opportunity to just pig out, the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair this year is offering an opportunity to watch pigs race. The fair opened Thursday in a new location — the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center near Gonzales — because its longtime home at BREC's Airline Highway Park is undergoing a major reconstruction.
If you live in Louisiana and you love eating pizza, then this article is definitely for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots that are known for preparing absolutely delicious pizza, using only fresh and high quality ingredients.
theadvocate.com
How one Baton Rouge company grew to be a nationwide operator of health care clinics
Since starting in 1999, Baton Rouge-based Premier Health has grown to be nationwide operator of urgent care clinics, treating about 1 million patients annually. The company's model is based on joint-venture partnerships with well-respected local health care systems, such as Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center and LCMC Health. The company offers a range of services from choosing sites for after hours clinics, to recruiting doctors and staff for the clinics, IT, billing insurance companies and collecting payments from patients. Premier Health will soon have 85 clinics in 13 states stretching from Oregon to Florida. In Louisiana, the company operates 46 urgent care and occupational medicine clinics.
theadvocate.com
Lanny Keller: A mayor should be responsible and take charge; Sharon Weston Broome didn't
Among the numberless politicians who talk about being bold and visionary, few operate in more exactly the opposite way as Sharon Weston Broome. Careful and cautious, averse to political risk, Broome’s approach has been very successful. It has led her through a long career in the Legislature and then into the mayor-president’s office in Baton Rouge.
theadvocate.com
Two EBR school board election races feature candidates facing incumbent rematches
If you think some of the names in this year's East Baton Rouge Parish School Board races look familiar, you're correct. Two contests are repeats from 2018, and, on the whole, six of the nine current members are seeking re-election. A seventh withdrew from her race, but didn't drop out in time to have her name removed from the ballot.
theadvocate.com
'We will not sell out': 6 candidates for Baton Rouge school board vow independence
Six candidates in the Nov. 8 elections for East Baton Rouge Parish School Board have banded together to pledge that if elected they will fight to make school operations more transparent, foster quality neighborhood schools, and won’t be swayed by the well-financed outside groups who oppose their candidacies. “We...
theadvocate.com
New principal named at Lerosen Preparatory School in Lafayette
The Lafayette Parish School System announced Wednesday that James Rollins has been selected as principal of Lerosen Preparatory School. Rollins brings more than 25 years of experience as an educator to this new leadership role, according to an LPSS statement, including his most recent positions as itinerant assistant principal at the W.D. and Mary Baker Smith Career Center and Carencro High School, as well as assistant principal at Lafayette High School. Prior to that, he taught physical science, health, physical education, ACT prep, and world geography.
theadvocate.com
How Lafayette Parish's oldest restaurant started with a Youngsville man's sno-ball cart
It's been 90 years since Hulo Landry learned he wouldn't be able to work in the family business of baking Evangeline Maid Bread because of an allergy to the bakery's flour. That misfortune — along with his entrepreneurial spirit and some encouragement from his supporters — would ultimately inspire Landry to open Poor Boy's Riverside Inn. Today, it's believed to be the oldest restaurant in Lafayette Parish — and possibly all of Acadiana.
theadvocate.com
Greater Baton Rouge State Fair opens in Gonzales for first time this week
The annual Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is getting ready to open its doors Thursday, although – for the first time in its history – not in East Baton Rouge Parish. The fair's move to Gonzales's Lamar Dixon Expo Center was prompted by construction work at the usual BREC-owned Airline Highway site, where the fair has been held since 1973. Fair president Cliff Barton said while the move was exciting, opening up potential expansion options, it was unclear whether a return to the fair's previous location was in the cards.
brproud.com
Weather Alert: Saturday Severe Threat Update
Current radar shows a line of scattered showers and storms over the area. A line of scattered showers and thunderstorms is expected to move through the region in the late morning into the afternoon. Some storms could be on the strong to severe side bringing a marginal risk (1/5) over the Baton Rouge area and a slight risk (2/5) near and east of the I-55 corridor from the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) for severe weather. The threat has shifted to the east from yesterday. It will take some time for storms to get strong and by then, the line will begin to push east of our area.
theadvocate.com
Groups ask Lafayette City Council to seek public input, site proposals for new performing arts center
The leaders of seven Lafayette organizations are calling for public discussion and additional site possibilities for a proposed new performing arts center to replace the Heymann Performing Arts Center. The groups sent a letter to the City Council on Wednesday, less than a week after the Lafayette Consolidated Government administration...
theadvocate.com
Hickory burger, beef and bean nachos and tater skins: Best things we ate this week
I visited (or rather walked to) Walk-On's after the LSU-Ole Miss football game last weekend. And it didn't disappoint. The Hickory Burger is one of my favorite things on the menu, primarily because of the Sweet Baby Rays barbecue sauce and onion rings that come on it. Admittedly, I did...
KPLC TV
Lafayette deputies searching for inmate who escaped hospital
The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. LEGAL CORNER: Can I keep both grant and FEMA money for hurricane repairs?. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
theadvocate.com
A shrinking Mississippi exposed a sunken historic boat. Then thieves and vandals struck.
State archeologist Chip McGimsey welcomes visitors to the wreck of the Brookhill, which sank in a hurricane in 1915 and has been revealed by the Mississippi's low waters in downtown Baton Rouge. However, he doesn't welcome a few bad apples coming along to spoil the fun for everyone. Not only...
