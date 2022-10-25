Read full article on original website
Related
Carscoops
Tesla Reportedly Under Criminal Investigation In U.S. For Its Self-Driving Claims
Tesla is being investigated by the U.S. Department of Justice over claims that its electric cars can drive themselves, according to Reuters. Although news of the criminal investigation has only just come to light, three people familiar with the case told Reuters that the DOJ launched the probe last year in the wake of a series of crashes involving Teslas in which the Autopilot drivers assistance system had been activated.
Comments / 0