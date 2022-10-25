ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

One Killed, One Wounded in North Hollywood Hookah Shooting

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zSAlJ_0imIadRE00
Photo: Getty Images

NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CNS) - One man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting at a hookah bar lounge Tuesday in North Hollywood.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department  responded at approximately 12:15 a.m. to 13007 Victory Blvd. west of Coldwater Canyon Avenue regarding a shots fired call, and found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds in the back of the bar, LAPD Officer Drake Madison told City News Service.

Witnesses told police the shooter entered the lounge and began arguing with one of the victims and at some point drew a gun and shot him. The second victim was shot when he attempted to intervene, said Madison.

Both victims were taken to a hospital, where one was pronounced dead, Madison said. The second victim was in an unknown condition.

There was no description of the shooter, who left the scene.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Los Angeles

North Hollywood Arson Suspect Just Got Out of Prison — for Arson

A man arrested on suspicion of igniting several fires in North Hollywood Wednesday morning had just been released from state prison after serving part of a five-year sentence for arson, according to court records and law enforcement sources. David A. Rivas, 35, was detained by police near the scenes of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID woman killed in North Hollywood crash

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – A 37-year-old woman who was killed in a crash on a freeway transition road in the North Hollywood area was identified Friday. The crash was reported shortly after 6 a.m. Monday on the transition from the southbound Hollywood (170) Freeway to the eastbound Ventura (134) Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Three stabbings in Downtown over four days

The Santa Monica Police Department has responded to three stabbings and a total of five knife-related crimes in the past four days with police saying they are already planning to increase patrols in the area. The first incident occurred on Monday, Oct. 24 at about 9:30 p.m. A witness said...
SANTA MONICA, CA
KFI AM 640

Man Gets 10 Years for OC Rampage

A 36-year-old man was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison for a rampage on a June morning three years ago, attacking four people in two Orange County cities, including a Fullerton police officer.
FULLERTON, CA
signalscv.com

Check forgery suspect arrested

A 28-year-old man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of felony check forgery that occurred earlier this month in Canyon Country, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said. On Oct. 13, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to a call...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
49K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy