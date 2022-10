Photo: Getty Images

VENICE (CNS) - A fire damaged a 100-year-old vacant house in Venice Tuesday, but no one was hurt.

Firefighters sent to the 600 block of East Flower Avenue at 5:32 a.m. extinguished the flames in 23 minutes, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Investigators were seeking the cause of the fire. The house, built in 1922, had been the site of a previous fire, according to the LAFD.