Former NFL Kicker Uses 2 Words To Describe Tom Brady
Lawrence Tynes was on the winning end of two of Tom Brady's biggest career shortcomings. In the former kicker's first season with the New York Giants, they stunned the undefeated New England Patriots to win the Super Bowl. Four years later, they beat Brady's Pats once again. During an interview...
thecomeback.com
Bill Belichick makes major Patriots quarterback announcement
Since rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe replaced Mac Jones during the New England Patriots blowout loss to the Chicago Bears on Monday night, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick hasn’t exactly been forthcoming about who would be the team’s starting going forward, giving vague responses to questions on multiple occasions. But on Thursday, Belichick gave a much more revealing answer – while still getting a little testy with the media.
Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend, Camille Kostek, Speaks Out About Tom Brady-Gisele Bündchen
With more details about the alleged marriage woes between Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen continuing to surface, Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend Camille Kostek shares her thoughts about the situation. Fox News reports that while walking through the Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday (October 13th), Kostek was asked about...
Kurt Warner Slams Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers: ‘Time to Walk Away’
Former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner has a message for Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers: it’s time to hang up the cleats. During a recent interview, Warner admitted that both NFL legends must cross the finish line soon. The controversial statement comes after both quarterbacks have struggled to start this season.
Tom Brady Opened Up About the Challenges of Marriage to Gisele Bündchen
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady publicly addressed ongoing marital issues with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen amid recent reports that the couple had hired divorce attorneys.
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's War Over 'Deflategate' Scandal Exposed As 13-Year Marriage Crumbles
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's drama over his now-infamous "deflategate" scandal has come to light as the couple's 13-year marriage crumbles, RadarOnline.com can confirm. The famed NFL player was at the front and center of accusations that 11 of the 12 footballs used in the New England Patriots' blowout 45-7 victory over the Indianapolis Colts during the 2015 AFC Championship game gave his team an unfair advantage. An investigation kicked off after a Colts player noticed one football seemed to be somewhat flat, which is said to allow for a better grip. Many assumed Brady was responsible because the move...
Had Enough: Gisele Bündchen Told Tom Brady She Is 'Gone For Good' If He Chooses NFL Career Over Family, Spills Source
Gisele Bündchen gave Tom Brady an ultimatum amid their marital woes — and it seems like the NFL legend has made his choice."Gisele told Tom either he leaves football to spend time with the family or she is gone for good," an insider spilled to a news publication after Brady un-retired from the NFL earlier this year. "She doesn’t want him to continue to get injured and not be able to enjoy life in the future," they added of why the supermodel wants her husband to step back from his career. "She is doing it for her family."The Tampa Bay...
Legendary NFL Quarterback Identifies The Problem For Tom Brady
This season has not gone according to plan for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They're 3-4 heading into a pivotal showdown with the Baltimore Ravens. During this week's edition of "Inside the NFL," former New York Giants quarterback Phil Simms shared his honest thoughts on Brady's 2022 season.
Bill Belichick makes Mac Jones-Bailey Zappe decision for Patriots’ Week 8
FOXBOROUGH – While Bill Belichick wouldn’t say who would get the start at quarterback for the New England Patriots on Sunday, it appears that someone else leaked it out. Mac Jones will start against the New York Jets after getting about 90 percent of the first team reps at practice on Wednesday, ESPN’s Field Yates reported.
Everything Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen Said About His NFL Retirement Before and After He Hung Up His Cleats
Not an easy decision. Tom Brady said a lot about his retirement over the years — both before his brief exit from the NFL in February 2022 and after his March 2022 comeback. The football star, who played for the New England Patriots for 20 years before becoming a Tampa Bay Buccaneer in spring 2020, […]
Look: Tom Brady Made Unfortunate NFL History Tonight
When you play as long as Tom Brady has, you're going to get sacked your fair share of times. After tonight, Brady has officially been sacked more times than any other quarterback in NFL history. Ravens pass rusher Justin Houston brought the Bucs signal caller to the ground late in the first half in what was the 555th time Brady has been sacked in the NFL.
NFL Team Shared First Renderings of Upcoming New Stadium
This NFL team shared the first renderings of their upcoming new stadium on Thursday.
Report: Gisele gave Tom Brady a football ultimatum
The relationship between Tom Brady and Gisele seemingly is not in a good place. The two seem to be heading towards a divorce, with Gisele hiring a divorce attorney. According to one report, Gisele even gave Brady an ultimatum. US Magazine says that Gisele gave Brady an ultimatum regarding their...
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Announce Divorce
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen announced their divorce in separate statements shared on their verified Instagram accounts Friday morning.
Tom Brady Can Make Unfortunate Career History Thursday Night
Tom Brady could make personal history tonight, and it wouldn't be a good thing if he does. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 3-4 on the season going into Thursday night's meeting with the Baltimore Ravens. With a loss, they'll drop to two games under .500, which would be a first for TB12.
The Grass Ain’t Always Greener
Oftentimes players are better off staying right where they are and maybe just engaging in some better lawn care.
