ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox Sports Radio

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former NFL Kicker Uses 2 Words To Describe Tom Brady

Lawrence Tynes was on the winning end of two of Tom Brady's biggest career shortcomings. In the former kicker's first season with the New York Giants, they stunned the undefeated New England Patriots to win the Super Bowl. Four years later, they beat Brady's Pats once again. During an interview...
NEW YORK STATE
thecomeback.com

Bill Belichick makes major Patriots quarterback announcement

Since rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe replaced Mac Jones during the New England Patriots blowout loss to the Chicago Bears on Monday night, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick hasn’t exactly been forthcoming about who would be the team’s starting going forward, giving vague responses to questions on multiple occasions. But on Thursday, Belichick gave a much more revealing answer – while still getting a little testy with the media.
NEW YORK STATE
Outsider.com

Kurt Warner Slams Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers: ‘Time to Walk Away’

Former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner has a message for Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers: it’s time to hang up the cleats. During a recent interview, Warner admitted that both NFL legends must cross the finish line soon. The controversial statement comes after both quarterbacks have struggled to start this season.
RadarOnline

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's War Over 'Deflategate' Scandal Exposed As 13-Year Marriage Crumbles

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's drama over his now-infamous "deflategate" scandal has come to light as the couple's 13-year marriage crumbles, RadarOnline.com can confirm. The famed NFL player was at the front and center of accusations that 11 of the 12 footballs used in the New England Patriots' blowout 45-7 victory over the Indianapolis Colts during the 2015 AFC Championship game gave his team an unfair advantage. An investigation kicked off after a Colts player noticed one football seemed to be somewhat flat, which is said to allow for a better grip. Many assumed Brady was responsible because the move...
OK! Magazine

Had Enough: Gisele Bündchen Told Tom Brady She Is 'Gone For Good' If He Chooses NFL Career Over Family, Spills Source

Gisele Bündchen gave Tom Brady an ultimatum amid their marital woes — and it seems like the NFL legend has made his choice."Gisele told Tom either he leaves football to spend time with the family or she is gone for good," an insider spilled to a news publication after Brady un-retired from the NFL earlier this year. "She doesn’t want him to continue to get injured and not be able to enjoy life in the future," they added of why the supermodel wants her husband to step back from his career. "She is doing it for her family."The Tampa Bay...
The Spun

Legendary NFL Quarterback Identifies The Problem For Tom Brady

This season has not gone according to plan for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They're 3-4 heading into a pivotal showdown with the Baltimore Ravens. During this week's edition of "Inside the NFL," former New York Giants quarterback Phil Simms shared his honest thoughts on Brady's 2022 season.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Made Unfortunate NFL History Tonight

When you play as long as Tom Brady has, you're going to get sacked your fair share of times. After tonight, Brady has officially been sacked more times than any other quarterback in NFL history. Ravens pass rusher Justin Houston brought the Bucs signal caller to the ground late in the first half in what was the 555th time Brady has been sacked in the NFL.
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Gisele gave Tom Brady a football ultimatum

The relationship between Tom Brady and Gisele seemingly is not in a good place. The two seem to be heading towards a divorce, with Gisele hiring a divorce attorney. According to one report, Gisele even gave Brady an ultimatum. US Magazine says that Gisele gave Brady an ultimatum regarding their...
Fox Sports Radio

Fox Sports Radio

Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX Sports Radio features the biggest shows in sports radio entertainment and covers the biggest stories in sports. Home to The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Doug Gottlieb, Chris Broussard, Rob Parker, Dan Patrick, Clay Travis and much more!

 https://foxsportsradio.iheart.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy