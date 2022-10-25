Read full article on original website
Why Is the Mississippi River So Low? Climate Change Has Caused Mayhem Along the River
People often talk about the risks of sea level rise as it relates to climate change… but did you know that low water levels can also be a major environmental issue? If you've heard the recent news about one beloved river, you may be wondering why the Mississippi River is so low at the moment.
Are Dogs Affected by the Climate Crisis? Are They Exacerbating It?
The climate crisis was created largely due to irresponsible human activity — we polluted the air and water with irresponsible industrial and agricultural practices, gas-powered vehicles, and single-use plastics until the ozone could no longer protect us from the heat of the sun. As a result, the ice caps are melting, ecosystems are withering, and humanity is suffering.
Why Environmentalists Love No-Dig Gardening
It’s no secret that gardening is good for the environment. But that doesn’t mean that all gardening techniques are created equal. Some practices are less harmful and more sustainable than others. No-dig gardening is one of those eco-friendly practices that environmentalists love. Adopting thoughtful agricultural techniques on both a wide and small scale is a crucial part of decreasing our negative impact on the Earth.
From Outer Space, NASA's EMIT Identifies Methane "Super-Emitters" on Earth
Space exploration does not only help us discover things happening on other planets — some space missions can tell us a lot about what is happening on our home planet, too. And NASA’s EMIT program’s recent mission discovered a lot about the forceful greenhouse gas methane, by identifying 50 methane “super-emitters” around planet Earth.
The Mediterranean Sea Is Spewing Carbon Dioxide, Because It’s So Damn Hot
Because of climate change, temperatures in the Mediterranean Sea have risen exponentially over the last several years. But now, it's gotten so hot, that the beloved body of water undergoing a scientific process causing the formation of carbon crystals. And as a result, the crystals are producing massive amounts of carbon dioxide in the Mediterranean Sea... which is basically just as bad as it sounds.
The Looming Problem of Bioaccumulation — and Why It Becomes Worse with Time
Through the motions of industrialization, human ventures, deposits, and evolution, more and more chemicals have become enmeshed in our environment. Bioaccumulation is the collection of a chemical in an organism over time in relation to the chemical amount in the environment. Understanding this process is important for realizing why bioaccumulation is a problem.
Alaska’s Snow Crab Populations Diminished By Almost 88 Percent In Just Three Years
While snow crab legs are considered a delicacy by many, you might not be seeing the crustaceans on too many menus for much longer. Snow crabs are missing from Alaskan waters, thanks to a major population crash. Alaska has canceled its 2022 Bering Sea snow crab harvest for the first time ever, and fisheries across the 49th U.S. state are no longer selling one of their most lucrative exports. And continuing to fish could eliminate the species' populations altogether.
What’s Changed at Patagonia Since the Founder Parted Ways With The Company?
You may recall last month, when Patagonia's founder, Yvon Chouinard gave up the company in the name of the planet. The 83-year-old founder of the $3 billion company made the decision to designate "Earth" as the brand's sole shareholder. This was, in part, to announce the company would be making...
Climate Change Takes a Nasty Toll on Bird Migration, Studies Show
Global warming affects all aspects of life on earth — the air we breathe, agricultural systems, rainforests, and even bird migration. Yes, climate change affects bird migration in more ways than one. With warmer temperatures earlier in the year and less water, the timing of their travels, as well as their paths, are greatly affected.
Looking to Hit the Trails? Here Are 5 of the Best Fall Hikes in the U.S.
Fall is a great time to hit the trails. With all of the colorful foliage and the chilly weather, exploring the outdoors is quite the experience during this time of year. There are several destinations in the U.S. that showcase some amazing hikes, so you’ll be able to find one without a doubt. But if you’re looking for some inspiration, this list of some of the best fall hikes in the U.S. might be a good place to start!
Though They Put on a Fab Light Show, Auroras Tore a 250-Mile Hole in the Ozone Layer
Even though the ozone layer is mostly depleting — well — because of our own lack of discretion, it seems as though there's another culprit to blame. While you may be familiar with the auroras in the realm of the aurora borealis or Northern Lights, other types of auroras can evidently do a number on our fragile-yet-beloved atmosphere.
Step Outside to Catch the Partial Solar Eclipse
We love a cool celestial sighting, and fortunately, today could be a good day to catch a little action in the sky. Avid stargazers and astronomers alike are anticipating the partial solar eclipse on Oct. 25, 2022, which means the moon will be squeezing itself into Earth’s orbit to put on part of a stellar show in the sky.
