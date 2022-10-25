ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

GreenMatters

Are Dogs Affected by the Climate Crisis? Are They Exacerbating It?

The climate crisis was created largely due to irresponsible human activity — we polluted the air and water with irresponsible industrial and agricultural practices, gas-powered vehicles, and single-use plastics until the ozone could no longer protect us from the heat of the sun. As a result, the ice caps are melting, ecosystems are withering, and humanity is suffering.
GreenMatters

Why Environmentalists Love No-Dig Gardening

It’s no secret that gardening is good for the environment. But that doesn’t mean that all gardening techniques are created equal. Some practices are less harmful and more sustainable than others. No-dig gardening is one of those eco-friendly practices that environmentalists love. Adopting thoughtful agricultural techniques on both a wide and small scale is a crucial part of decreasing our negative impact on the Earth.
GreenMatters

From Outer Space, NASA's EMIT Identifies Methane "Super-Emitters" on Earth

Space exploration does not only help us discover things happening on other planets — some space missions can tell us a lot about what is happening on our home planet, too. And NASA’s EMIT program’s recent mission discovered a lot about the forceful greenhouse gas methane, by identifying 50 methane “super-emitters” around planet Earth.
GreenMatters

The Mediterranean Sea Is Spewing Carbon Dioxide, Because It’s So Damn Hot

Because of climate change, temperatures in the Mediterranean Sea have risen exponentially over the last several years. But now, it's gotten so hot, that the beloved body of water undergoing a scientific process causing the formation of carbon crystals. And as a result, the crystals are producing massive amounts of carbon dioxide in the Mediterranean Sea... which is basically just as bad as it sounds.
GreenMatters

The Looming Problem of Bioaccumulation — and Why It Becomes Worse with Time

Through the motions of industrialization, human ventures, deposits, and evolution, more and more chemicals have become enmeshed in our environment. Bioaccumulation is the collection of a chemical in an organism over time in relation to the chemical amount in the environment. Understanding this process is important for realizing why bioaccumulation is a problem.
GreenMatters

Alaska’s Snow Crab Populations Diminished By Almost 88 Percent In Just Three Years

While snow crab legs are considered a delicacy by many, you might not be seeing the crustaceans on too many menus for much longer. Snow crabs are missing from Alaskan waters, thanks to a major population crash. Alaska has canceled its 2022 Bering Sea snow crab harvest for the first time ever, and fisheries across the 49th U.S. state are no longer selling one of their most lucrative exports. And continuing to fish could eliminate the species' populations altogether.
GreenMatters

Looking to Hit the Trails? Here Are 5 of the Best Fall Hikes in the U.S.

Fall is a great time to hit the trails. With all of the colorful foliage and the chilly weather, exploring the outdoors is quite the experience during this time of year. There are several destinations in the U.S. that showcase some amazing hikes, so you’ll be able to find one without a doubt. But if you’re looking for some inspiration, this list of some of the best fall hikes in the U.S. might be a good place to start!
GreenMatters

Step Outside to Catch the Partial Solar Eclipse

We love a cool celestial sighting, and fortunately, today could be a good day to catch a little action in the sky. Avid stargazers and astronomers alike are anticipating the partial solar eclipse on Oct. 25, 2022, which means the moon will be squeezing itself into Earth’s orbit to put on part of a stellar show in the sky.
GreenMatters

GreenMatters

Green Matters is dedicated to making news and topics across sustainability and innovation accessible to all. We help bring awareness to global issues and solutions, and hope to inspire you to make simple changes to your daily habits and lifestyle. We believe that many small actions can collectively make a big difference in ensuring a healthy planet for generations to come.

