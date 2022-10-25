Read full article on original website
KIMA TV
Student arrested after gun scare at Kamiakin HS
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A student is now in custody after police said he was caught passing around an airsoft handgun at Kamiakin High School Friday afternoon. Just before 1 p.m., staff notified the school resource officer that students saw another student passing around a handgun on campus. The school...
KIMA TV
Detectives arrest woman and seize rainbow fentanyl pills, meth, and firearm
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Detectives of the Tri-City Metro Drug Task Force arrested a woman and seized several suspected rainbow fentanyl pills, methamphetamine, and a firearm at homes in Kennewick and Richland last week. A Tri-City Metro Drug Task Force investigation led Detectives assisting the Drug Enforcement Administration, the...
