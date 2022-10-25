Voters are busy casting their ballots across Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast as early voting continues for the Nov. 8 election. Wendy Sartory Link, Palm Beach County's supervisor of elections, said Friday that more than 150,000 voters have returned mail ballots and more than 34,000 voters have voted early. Currently, more than 18% of registered voters in Palm Beach County have already voted in this election.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO