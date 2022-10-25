Read full article on original website
wflx.com
Women showing up big at the polls during early voting
Election Day is less than two weeks away and people want their voices heard. Early voting is already underway in Palm Beach County and one thing is certain— with each voter, comes a lot of passion. “This means we either win or lose,” said Danae Ward. “For the first...
Feds on the lookout for voter intimidation
Voters are busy casting their ballots across Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast as early voting continues for the Nov. 8 election. Wendy Sartory Link, Palm Beach County's supervisor of elections, said Friday that more than 150,000 voters have returned mail ballots and more than 34,000 voters have voted early. Currently, more than 18% of registered voters in Palm Beach County have already voted in this election.
Val Demings holds rally in West Palm Beach
Early voting began Monday in Palm Beach County, and three days in, about 21,000 people have cast their vote. On the ballot is the U.S. Senate race between Republican incumbent Marco Rubio and Democratic challenger Val Demings. Historically, South Florida's larger counties — Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade — have...
Jupiter residents discuss housing prices
In an effort to find solutions for the affordable housing crisis, Palm Beach County community leaders held a community forum in Jupiter Wednesday to give residents a chance to express their concerns and ask questions. “Housing is one of the most urgent issues in my county," said Rich Bartholomew, a...
South Fla. commissioner lied to visit lover at immigration detention center
A South Florida city commissioner has pleaded guilty to a criminal charge after she lied and posed as a paralegal so that she could visit her lover at an immigration detention center last year. Julianna Strout, 36, was convicted of attempting to enter and entering a federal facility using fraud...
Suspect accused of threatening to blow up Broward voting site
The Department of Justice and FBI said Thursday they are working closely to investigate and prosecute violations of federal election laws in connection with the upcoming Nov. 8 election. Two weeks ago the FBI arrested Joshua David Lubitz and charged him with threatening election workers. According to court papers, Lubitz...
Dad sues Palm Beach County school district over LGBTQ pride flags in classroom
A Wellington father is suing the School District of Palm Beach County after he claimed his son’s teacher put up two LGBTQ pride flags in her classroom. Dr. Francisco Deliu's 12-year-old son is in seventh grade at Emerald Cove Middle School. Deliu filed a lawsuit on Oct. 12 against...
Palm Beach County workplace inclusion program changing lives
The cafeteria is a busy place at HCA Florida JFK North Hospital in Palm Beach County. It’s full of hungry customers, hot food, and a whole lot of smiles. Perhaps the biggest one comes from Joshua Dempsey, he’s genuinely just grateful to be there. “I've been waiting for...
Palm Beach Co. woman killed in crash on Haverhill Road
A 68-year-old woman, who was a passenger in a car, was killed Friday morning in a crash near West Palm Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the wreck happened just after 7 a.m. on Haverhill Road near the intersection with Sunny Lane Avenue. According to the incident report,...
FPL removes last 2 wooden transmission poles in Palm Beach County
Florida Power and Light is making some big power grid improvements aimed at restoring power faster after a storm. The focus is on replacing older wooden power poles with concrete ones, which FPL said can withstand higher winds. And many people who live in the area said now is the time.
2 people injured in 6-vehicle crash in Royal Palm Beach
Two people are hospitalized following a six-vehicle crash in Royal Palm Beach Friday afternoon, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. The crash occurred at 2:15 p.m. at the intersection of Southern Boulevard and Royal Palm Beach Boulevard. According to PBFR, units were dispatched to the intersection for reports of...
West Palm Beach murder suspect arrested in Georgia
A Riviera Beach man was arrested in Georgia in connection with a homicide earlier this year in West Palm Beach, police said. The fatal shooting occurred just before 2 a.m. on April 27 in the 1000 block of Ninth Street. When officers arrived at the scene, police found a 34-year-old...
Estee Lauder executive buys 6-year-old Palm Beach mansion, then demolishes it
It seems that one Palm Beach billionaire’s treasure is another Palm Beach billionaire’s trash. A limited liability company linked to Estee Lauder executive chairman William P. Lauder purchased the property at 1071 N. Ocean Blvd. late last year, the Palm Beach Daily News reported. Now the three-story, more-than-35,000-square-foot...
Broward firefighters raise money for co-worker injured in I-95 crash
WFLX is learning more about the victims affected by Tuesday’s fiery wreck on Interstate 95 in Delray Beach. The terrifying crash injured five people, including an off-duty Broward County firefighter, who jumped into a burning car to save his girlfriend. Firefighter Bryan Aparicio, who was critically injured in the...
Pedestrian hit, killed by Brightline train in Boca Raton
A pedestrian was hit and killed Tuesday afternoon by a Brightline train in Boca Raton, according to police. A northbound train struck a man near Southwest Eighteenth Street, just west of Dixie Highway, at about 4:30 p.m., according to Boca Raton police spokeswoman Jessica Desir. Police said the man's death...
Broward County firefighter, girlfriend critically injured in fiery crash on I-95
A Broward Sheriff’s Office firefighter helped his girlfriend escape after a fiery crash involving a fuel tanker on Interstate 95 in Delray Beach. The pair, who were riding in an Uber, were among five people injured in Tuesday afternoon’s crash in the northbound lanes approaching Atlantic Avenue. Bryan...
Port St. Lucie woman wins $1 million playing lottery
A Port St. Lucie woman's bank account just got a whole lot bigger. The Florida Lottery announced Thursday that Wendy Banuelos, 48, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game. Banuelos chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000. Florida Lottery officials...
Suspected driver in fatal Lake Worth Beach hit-and-run crash arrested
An arrest has been made in a hit-and-run crash that fatally injured a woman in September. On Saturday, September 17 at 8:51 p.m., the driver of a 1997 Ford F-150 truck struck a pedestrian attempting to cross 10th Avenue North in Lake Worth Beach in the pedestrian crosswalk near the intersection of Boutwell Road.
4th student arrested after gun, ammunition found at school
Police in Port St. Lucie said Friday they have arrested a fourth student after a handgun and ammunition were found on the campus of Treasure Coast High School on Thursday. The Port St. Lucie Police Department said in a tweet that the 17-year-old student was taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice.
