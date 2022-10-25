Oct. 29—Skeleton Ball: Mi Chantli, a dance and arts community space, is hosting a Baile de Calaca, or Skeleton Ball, that will have a DJ spinning tunes and various dance performances from local groups. There will be live painting and sculpting as well as an online and silent art auction to benefit the studio; 6 p.m. Saturday, Mi Chantli, 1750 30th St., Unit 22, Boulder; $25; bit.ly/3zO1rcP.

BOULDER, CO ・ 3 HOURS AGO