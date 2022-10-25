Read full article on original website
CBS News
Here's the fast-food restaurant with the slowest drive-thru
Chick-fil-A was recently named America's favorite fast-food restaurant — but the chain has just topped a decidedly less flattering list. According to industry publication QSR magazine's Drive-thru Report, Chick-fil-A has the slowest drive-thru time of 10 popular restaurants, at 325 seconds, or about 5 1/2 minutes, on average. Wendy's, whose founder Dave Thomas is credited with pioneering the drive-thru concept, was also among the slowest of the restaurants surveyed at 275 seconds, or almost 5 minutes.
Popculture
Smoothie Recall Issued
Superdrug is advising consumers against drinking one of its popular products. The UK-based health and beauty retailer initiated a recall of its Slenderplan Tropical Smoothie Meal Replacement Shake earlier in October due to possible foreign material contamination after it was found that small pieces of metal may be present in the product.
Edible insects that started as garage experiments may be sold in Aldi
Aldi bosses are considering selling edible insects after being impressed by a small business that sells insect recipe kits.The supermarket giant met with Aaron Thomas and Leo Taylor of Yum Bug, who appeared on Channel 4’s new programme Aldi’s Next Big Thing on Thursday night (21 October).Yum Bug aims to introduce edible insects, such as crickets, to the wider British population as a nutritious and sustainable food source.The brand has been endorsed by The Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith, who has long advocated eating crickets and mealworms as more environmentally friendly protein alternatives.The hopeful duo said they began...
A Tale of Two Puddings -- 'It Was the Best of Times, It Was the Best of Desserts'
As fall slip-slides away, our culinary attention turns to winter and the upcoming holidays. While we regretfully say farewell to summer foods (until next year), heartier dishes now take center stage ...
Crockpot’s Surprisingly Chic Electric Lunch Boxes Are the Only Way to Enjoy Hot Lunches This Fall & They’re on Sale
Now that temperatures are finally dropping, cold sandwiches for lunch just won’t cut it. But we know all too well how eating out for lunch every day can really add up. Fortunately, we came across a product on Amazon that will allow you to have hot meals whenever and wherever you want, not to mention, save you a ton of money on food each week. Plus, it’s on sale today! Crockpot’s Lunch Crock Food Warmers are compact electric lunch boxes that you can use to store your food and reheat it whenever you’re ready. It features a tight-sealing lid, making it...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Aldi launch unique Christmas tipple of mulled wine flavoured with salted caramel and mince pie
Christmas is considered to be a time for indulgence. It is perhaps the only time of year when festive spices of warming cinnamon, star anise and cloves are brewed and sipped in mulled wine concoctions. This year Aldi are putting a spin on the classic mulled wine recipe. For the...
