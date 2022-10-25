ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 1

Related
KIMA TV

How to report election and ballot drop box intimidation in Washington

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Local and federal officials in western Washington have their guard up for reports of intimidation of voters or election workers ahead of the midterm election next month. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Seattle has assigned a prosecutor to review election day complaints from voters and...
SEATTLE, WA
KIMA TV

What parents can do to keep their kids healthy as RSV cases spike

SEATTLE, Wash. — Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases among children are filling up hospitals in western Washington and across the country. It's so bad that it's being considered a triple threat, along with COVID-19 and the flu. RSV is catching many parents off guard. RSV is a common-cold virus...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy