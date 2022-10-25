Read full article on original website
KIMA TV
New abortion access policies in Washington state announced by Gov. Inslee and others
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee and other Washington state officials announced new policies meant to strength abortion access and other reproductive health services on Friday at the Wayside United Church of Christ in Federal Way. The proposal will be part of a 2023 legislative package. "Protecting abortion...
KIMA TV
How to report election and ballot drop box intimidation in Washington
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Local and federal officials in western Washington have their guard up for reports of intimidation of voters or election workers ahead of the midterm election next month. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Seattle has assigned a prosecutor to review election day complaints from voters and...
KIMA TV
People urged to get flu, COVID shots ahead of winter season in Washington
KING COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) is asking residents to prepare for the winter season by getting their flu and updated COVID-19 booster shots. During a media briefing Thursday, health officials gave an update on Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), COVID-19, and the flu. Dr....
KIMA TV
State apple harvest projections have fallen by nearly 3 million boxes since August
Apple harvesters have been hard at work since early August. But this year hasn't come without its challenges. "Everything has been late, a lot later than normal for an average year," says Jay-El Thompson, a farmer at Thompson's farms. Back in August, The State's Tree Fruit Association projected over 108...
KIMA TV
What parents can do to keep their kids healthy as RSV cases spike
SEATTLE, Wash. — Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases among children are filling up hospitals in western Washington and across the country. It's so bad that it's being considered a triple threat, along with COVID-19 and the flu. RSV is catching many parents off guard. RSV is a common-cold virus...
KIMA TV
Former Mount Vernon bank teller sentenced for stealing $130K from elderly customer
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — A man who worked as a bank teller in Mount Vernon is headed to federal prison after being convicted of stealing from an elderly customer over the course of several years. Lee Michael Griffin, 31, will spend one year and a day in prison, according...
