Akshata Murty: Who is Rishi Sunak's wife?
Rishi Sunak's rise to power has attracted attention in India - and not just because he is the first British Asian prime minister. His wife Akshata Murty is the daughter of Indian billionaire Narayana Murthy, one of the country's best known businessmen who has been dubbed the Bill Gates of India.
Liz Truss’s Former Aide Claims Team “Pretended Family Members Had Died” To Dodge BBC‘s ’Question Time’
Liz Truss’ difficult week is going from bad to worse. A former aide has claimed the under fire British Prime Minister’s advisers would lie about deaths in her family so she could miss appearing on British current affairs program Question Time. Speaking on the Whitehall Sources podcast, Kirsty Buchanan said Truss did not like media appearances, so her team would find excuses to pass on them. Buchanan worked for the PM when she was Justice Secretary between mid-2016 and 2017. “She didn’t like the media, so we used to spend quite a lot of time making up excuses and killing off minor...
Spotlight on Rishi Sunak’s family as they prepare to enter No 10
His wife, Akshata Murty, is the daughter of a billionaire; their garden parties are one of the hottest tickets in their home town
How Rishi Sunak made his wealth
It is a day of historic firsts for Rishi Sunak, who beat Penny Mordaunt in the race to become the new Conservative Party leader and by extension the next prime minister.Mr Sunak will become the UK’s first ever Hindu to hold the highest office in the land after meeting King Charles, who will ask him to form a government.He will also be one of the richest politicians to enter No 10 Downing Street. According to the Sunday Times Rich List Mr Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murty, are worth £730 million.Mr Sunak, the MP for Richmond (Yorkshire), served as...
Voices: Rishi Sunak has already done one thing right – getting rid of Jacob Rees-Mogg
So farewell, then, Jacob Rees-Mogg, haunted Victorian pencil and one of the most arrogant and unpleasant figures ever to sit around a British cabinet table – an extremely crowded field. He resigned from the government just before he was going to be sacked by Rishi Sunak.If Sunak does nothing else of note or merit in his career, he deserves the abiding gratitude of a nation for being rid of this absurd poseur.Perhaps Rees-Mogg couldn’t contemplate someone such as Sunak, who only went to Winchester College, disposing of an Old Etonian such as himself, but at any rate, the joke...
Russia takes one last swipe at Liz Truss, saying she will be remembered for her 'catastrophic illiteracy' and was Britain's most 'disgraceful' PM, as global leaders react to resignation
Russia has taken one last swipe at Liz Truss following her resignation as Prime Minister, saying she was a 'disgrace' of a leader who would be remembered for her 'catastrophic illiteracy,' as world leaders reacted to the news. 'Britain has never known such a disgrace of a prime minister,' Russia's...
Liz Truss is ‘charmless, graceless, brainless, and useless’, former Tory minister says
Liz Truss is "charmless, graceless, brainless, and useless", a former Conservative minister has said.Speaking on Tuesday Edwina Currie, an ex-health minister, said there was absolutely no way the prime minister would survive in office.Her comments comes after a poll showed majority of Tory members now want the prime minister to resign.55 per cent of card-carrying Conservatives want Ms Truss to step down – with just 38 per cent wanting her to stay in office, according to the survey by YouGov. Asked during an interview with the GB News channel whether Ms Truss could survive, Ms Currie said: “Oh, no,...
Senior Tories tell Joe Biden to 'sort out his own problems at home' before wading into British politics after US President slammed Liz Truss' tax-cutting plans
Conservative MPs have told US President Joe Biden to mind his own business after he labelled the Prime Ministers mini-budget measures as a 'mistake'. Mr Biden made the comments while visiting an ice-cream parlour, when he was asked by journalists what his view on Liz Truss's recent u-turn over abolishing the plan to freeze corporation tax.
Voices: Yes, Rishi Sunak is a record-breaker: He’s the first PM to lose a leadership contest and be in charge a month later
Another historic day, then. Is it just me, or do there seem to be a lot of them about? Do they even count as history, if you’re kind of forgetting what they’re about, even while they happen? Can any of us be absolutely sure if, in say, six months’ time, someone asks us how Rishi Sunak became prime minister, any of us will really be able to answer?Rishi Sunak doesn’t seem to know the answer, either. He marked the occasion with an 83-second speech, staring all the while down the wrong camera, lending the occasion a kind of behind-the-scenes-of-the-latest-s***show...
The Prime Minister’s billionaire father-in-law says Sunak ‘will do his best for the people of the UK’
Rishi Sunak’s father-in-law, the billionaire IT mogul, N.R. Narayana Murthy, has been dubbed ‘the Bill Gates of India’. Worth over £3.9 billion (ranking as the 654th richest person in the world), the father of Sunak's wife, Akshata Murty, is the founder of Infosys, India's second-largest software giant.
Britain is slowly waking up to the truth: Brexit has left us poorer, adrift and alone
Last week, having whiled away two joyous days at the Tories’ conference in Birmingham, I spent a long afternoon an hour’s drive away, in the cathedral city of Worcester. The plan was to sample the mood of the kind of place once considered to hold the key to British elections: remember “Worcester woman”, the swing-voting stereotype talked up in the New Labour years? But I was also there to gather more evidence of how much the UK’s current woes are affecting the kind of average-to-affluent places that might once have weathered any economic storm.
New Tory leader Rishi Sunak says party facing ‘existential threat’
Rishi Sunak, the incoming prime minister, has told MPs that the Conservative party is facing an “existential threat”, in his first address to them on becoming party leader, after Penny Mordaunt failed to get 100 nominations to reach the threshold to trigger a ballot. In his speech, given...
Sunak would be youngest UK prime minister in modern political history
Rishi Sunak will become the youngest UK prime minister in modern political history if he wins the Conservative leadership contest.At 42 he is a year younger than the current record-holder, David Cameron, who was 43 when he became PM in 2010.Tony Blair was also 43 when he became prime minister in 1997, but was a few months older than Mr Cameron at the time both won power.Outgoing prime minister Liz Truss is 47.Only two other PMs since 1900 have taken office below the age of 50 – John Major (47 in 1990) and Harold Wilson (48 in 1964).However, Mr Sunak...
France's Macron: sale of European strategic infrastructure to China was an error
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that the European Union had to re-think its trade dialogue with China, calling for a more even playing field between the two commercial power houses.
Trevor Noah’s Comments On ‘Backlash’ Against New British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Draw Ire Of Ex-Tory Minister Sajid Javid
Trevor Noah’s days as host of The Daily Show are coming to an end but he still knows how to cause a stir. Earlier this week, The Daily Show’s Twitter posted a video in which Noah claimed there had been a “backlash” against new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who became the UK’s first leader of Asian descent and Hindu faith earlier this week. This led to former Tory Chancellor and Health Secretary Sajid Javid reposting the video and writing: “Simply wrong. A narrative catered to his audience, at a cost of being completely detached from reality. Britain is the most successful multiracial democracy on earth...
Sunak makes Parliament debut as prime minister and axes more Truss policies
Rishi Sunak faces the opposition in Parliament as Britain's prime minister, axing more Truss policies and promising to restore economic stability.
The New British Prime Minister is a Privileged Multimillionaire Who Boasted of Having No Working Class Friends
The former Chancellor of the Exchequer now Prime Minister, once boasted of having all sorts of friends including aristocrats, upper class and working class friends. Well no. No working class friends, he said with his posh British accent typical of a boy who was educated in an extremely expensive only boys boarding school for the rich elites in Great Britain. The Britain of the social class system.Yep, still alive and doing well. The fee-paying school in 2022, cost $38,500 to $52,000 a year to attend.
Privileged education of Rishi Sunak's top team is revealed as it emerges majority of Cabinet went to fee-paying schools
The majority of Rishi Sunak’s Cabinet went to fee-paying schools, while nearly half studied at the prestigious Oxbridge universities, analysis shows. The new Prime Minister continues a recent trend by packing his top team with those who went to independent schools, including his three most senior colleagues: Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and Home Secretary Suella Braverman.
Rishi Sunak’s cabinet: Who is in the prime minister’s top team?
Rishi Sunak has appointed his new cabinet, hours after officially taking over as prime minister. He has kept a number of ministers in the same posts they were in before - including Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace. Here's our guide to the new...
UK MP Suspended for Racist Remarks About Black Colleague
UK Member of Parliament Rupa Huq is facing backlash after describing the first Black Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng as being “superficially” Black. At a conference for her political party last month, the politician said: “If you hear him on the Today programme, you wouldn’t know he’s black.”
