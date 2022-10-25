Read full article on original website
Lima News
Real Wheels: Dad, son’s special projects
DELPHOS – After Ron Shellenbarger’s wife Dixie passed away two years ago, the 82-year-old Delphos man said he needed something to occupy him. The answer saw him joining his son Randy as they each began restoring a vehicle. For Randy, it was a 1970 Ford Torino GT –...
Lima News
Steiner to give talk on haunted Bluffton
LIMA —Fred Steiner knows almost everything there is to know about the village of Bluffton. This weekend, he is bringing his spookiest stories about his hometown to the Allen County Museum in Lima with a talk titled “Where Bluffton’s Ghosts Sleep” at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 30.
Lima News
Lima News
Bluffton grad to give talk on time with the Guardians
BLUFFTON — Estée Hemphill, the assistant director of service for the Cleveland Guardians, will present the forum “Impact Players: The Teammates Behind the Decisions” at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8 in Yoder Recital Hall at Bluffton University. Hemphill graduated from Bluffton in 2013 and will...
Lima News
ENRICH Series to return to Van Wert in 2023
VAN WERT — A popular concert series will return to the area in spring 2023. The ENRICH Series will return to Van Wert for its 70th year of entertainment starting with a show featuring The Step Crew, a dance group, at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 19. Other acts...
‘You’re a crazy, sick monster’: Boothe guilty, to spend life in prison
LIMA — After about two hours and thirty minutes of deliberation, a jury found a man guilty of murdering a woman and burying her body at Martin Luther King Park. The man will spend life in prison without the possibility of parole. Melvin Boothe, 31, is convicted of aggravated...
Lima News
‘Seasoned Greetings’ production calling for auditions
The Ohio Theatre in Lima is holding auditions from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday for its upcoming holiday show. Actors and singers who move well, have great comedic skills and know how to engage an audience are being invited to audition for “Seasoned Greetings,” the show developed and directed by Avante Garage Artistic Directors Michael Bouson and Joe Correll.
Lima News
Blood drive at St. Rita’s
LIMA — The Community Blood Center will host a blood drive from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, in the physician and café conference rooms at Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center, 730 W. Market St., Lima. Register online at www.donortime.com or by calling 937-461-3220.
Lima News
Lima area sports calendar
Note: Each week, The Lima News publishes a calendar of events of local interest. Events should be submitted by noon Monday of each week to [email protected]. Allen County: The Allen County Archers hold traditional 3-D shoots the third Saturday of the month all year long, weather permitting. They are open to all archery equipment. The Archers hold a “stump shoot” for traditional bows only the fourth Saturday of each month, weather permitting. Go to facebook.com/allencountyarchers or call Neal Wallace at 567-825-7109 for more information.
Allen, Putnam County buildings slated for demolition
DELPHOS — After lengthy periods of disuse and deterioration, 16 blighted buildings in Allen and Putnam counties will be coming down, according to a release by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. These structures will be among the 825 blighted and vacant structures in over 30 counties in Ohio set to be demolished with the hope that their removal will make room for new economic development.
Lima News
Letter: Democrats welcoming if you put in some effort
In response to Carole Daley’s letter, “Local Democrats must do a better job,” yes, the Allen County Democratic Party can be better, and that is why I have become regularly involved to help make it better. I have been a Democrat in Lima for a lot more...
Lima News
Ohio’s 84th district: Rodriguez vs. King
CELINA —Angela King and Sophia Rodriguez are both running for state representative for Ohio’s 84th District, which covers all of Mercer and Darke Counties, as well as part of Auglaize. Both Rodriguez, a Democrat, and King, a Republican, have professional backgrounds that seem similar, but each has different...
bgfalconmedia.com
Paranormal activity in Northwest Ohio
As Halloween approaches, students have geared up to visit the famous and paranormally active sites in Ohio. However, Bowling Green State University students seeking a good scare don’t have to travel far. Although the state is known for its cornfields and typical Midwest qualities, some residents aren’t aware of...
Stinebaugh to testify on Friday
WAPAKONETA — Thomas Stinebaugh, the embattled mayor of Wapakoneta charged with felony counts of theft in office and having an unlawful interest in public contracts, will take the witness stand when testimony in his trial opens Friday morning. The mayor, who was suspended from performing city duties following his...
Lima News
Band-O-Rama to return to ONU’s Freed Center
ADA — The Ohio Northern University Marching Band has performed for Band-O-Rama for decades. But it will perform this year’s event at 4 p.m. Sunday with a new theme. “The theme of our show this year is called Glitter,” said Band Director Charles Bates. “It will be about things that sparkle and shine and we have a wide variety of music, including ‘Candide,’ ‘Glitter and Be Gay’ by Leonard Bernstein, Katy Perry’s ‘Firework,’ ‘Counting Stars’ and we’ll actually be doing a piece that’s called ‘This Little Light of Mine.’ That’s what the central focus is of our most popular programs. So we’re doing a lot of music that celebrates that. We’re doing Madonna’s ‘Material Girl’ so it’s a lot of exciting music. And then we also do some of our old favorites, things like ‘Phantom of the Opera,’ as well as opening up the concert with a service song medley to salute veterans. We’ll play service songs for all the members of the armed services, so it’s kind of a wide-ranging concert. We do a lot of different things.”
putnamsentinel.com
Growing the Display
GLANDORF – Halloween has arrived south of Glandorf at the Meyer house. Skeletons scamper across the front yard. Tombstones mark the resting place of unknown spirits. Pumpkins add color to the fall setting. In the backyard, a torture chamber reminds visitors of the unknown horrors that might await the...
Lima News
Shega nominated for KMA awards
MARIA STEIN — Local artist Shega will get the chance to see whether she wins multiple KMA Music Awards this November. The Mercer County artist, originally from Haiti, was nominated for Best Female Voice and Best Female Artist in the Toronto-based ceremony which recognizes Afro musicians living in North America.
thevillagereporter.com
Fulton County Senior News For November
*VETERANS DAY LUNCH: All Fulton County seniors ages 60 and over are invited to make a reservation for a lunch celebrating Veterans Day. This is a FREE lunch FOR VETERANS AND SPOUSES. Suggested donation of $3.00 for all other seniors. The lunch will be at noon and the date depends...
hometownstations.com
For a second night in a row a Lima home was struck by gunfire
Lima, OH (WLIO) - For the second time in two days, the Lima Police are investigating a shots fired into a home call. Officers responded to the 2100 block of Lakewood Avenue around 9:25 pm on Thursday for reports of shots being fired. They found a home was struck and they believe the suspect took off towards Spencerville Road.
Lima News
Letter: Gratitude for donations made through Wyngate
On behalf of the Allen County Council on Aging/Elderly daycare center, I would like to thank Wyngate Senior Living Community for choosing us to receive the proceeds from their Oct. 21st drive-thru luncheon. Also, thank you to all area residents who supported this project. This is an ongoing project sponsored...
