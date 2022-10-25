ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Citrus County Chronicle

Palmeiras beat Boca Juniors to win women's Copa Libertadores

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil's Palmeiras won its first women's Copa Libertadores title after beating Argentina's Boca Juniors 4-1 in the decider on Friday at the Casa Blanca Stadium in Quito, Ecuadro. Ary Borges opened the scoring for the Brazilians in the fifth minute but Brisa Priori levelled eight...
Underdogs defiant ahead of Women's Rugby World Cup's final 8

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Quarterfinal match-ups at the Women’s Rugby World Cup appear to promise one-sided matches and a predicted meeting in the semifinals of the four top-ranked teams — England, France, New Zealand and Canada. Defending champion and host New Zealand on Saturday will play...

