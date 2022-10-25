Read full article on original website
Related
Auger-Aliassime beats Alcaraz in Swiss Indoors semifinals
Felix Auger-Aliassime has extended his perfect career record against top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz to win 6-3, 6-2 in the semifinals at the Swiss Indoors
ATP roundup: Felix Auger-Aliassime breezes past Carlos Alcaraz
No. 3 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada continued his hot streak Saturday with a 6-3, 6-2 win over top-seeded Carlos
Citrus County Chronicle
Palmeiras beat Boca Juniors to win women's Copa Libertadores
SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil's Palmeiras won its first women's Copa Libertadores title after beating Argentina's Boca Juniors 4-1 in the decider on Friday at the Casa Blanca Stadium in Quito, Ecuadro. Ary Borges opened the scoring for the Brazilians in the fifth minute but Brisa Priori levelled eight...
Citrus County Chronicle
Underdogs defiant ahead of Women's Rugby World Cup's final 8
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Quarterfinal match-ups at the Women’s Rugby World Cup appear to promise one-sided matches and a predicted meeting in the semifinals of the four top-ranked teams — England, France, New Zealand and Canada. Defending champion and host New Zealand on Saturday will play...
Comments / 0