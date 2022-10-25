‘Chronicles of Narnia’ Star Georgie Henley Recalls How Rare Bacterial Infection ‘Wrought Havoc’ on Her Body

Georgie Henley at 'The Woman King' film premiere Ash Knotek/Shutterstock

Sharing her story. Chronicles of Narnia star Georgie Henley opened up a serious health battle — and the resulting scars that she kept secret for years.

“When I was eighteen years old and in my sixth year of university, I contracted necrotizing fasciitis, a rare and punishing infection that nearly claimed my life and wrought havoc throughout my body,” the 27-year-old Perfect Sisters actress wrote via Twitter on Tuesday, October 25. “In order to prevent the amputation on my left hand and arm, I received grueling, invasive surgery, and later extensive reconstructive surgery which resulted in a series of skin grafts and scars.”

The England native also shared a photo of herself with the scars on her right arm on full display. She shared that for nearly a decade, she took measures to conceal the marks left by the infection.

“For the last nine years, I have been open about my scars in my personal life but have hidden them entirely in any professional context: wearing bandages or coverings, makeup on set and stage, long sleeves whenever I might be photographed, trousers so I could put my hand in my pocket,” Henley recalled.

The Spanish Princess alum explained that she was worried her scars would prevent her from getting acting work . “The truth is [that] there is no such thing as ‘perfection,’ but I have still lived with the shame of feeling different, exacerbated by the expectations that came with beginning my career at a young age.”

Georgie Henley in 'The Chronicles Of Narnia - The Voyage Of The Dawn Treader' 20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock

She continued: “But my scars are not something to be ashamed of . They are a map of the pain my body has endured, and most importantly, a reminder of my survival. They do not affect my capacity as an actor and I’m proud to be a person who has visible scars in this industry.”

The Access All Areas actress concluded the emotional post by thanking those who supported her throughout the challenging time, including her family, friends and the staff of Addenbrooke’s Hospital.

“Thank you to my agents and the people who have employed me in the last nine years, who never saw my scars as a problem and respected who I was as a person and actor,” she wrote. “Thank you, lastly, to every person who is reading this and has supported me and my work. It truly means more than you can know. I’m sure I will talk more about my experiences in the future, but today I am simply happy to feel, for the first time in a very long time, finally free.”

Henley’s Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader costar Will Poulter voiced his support in the comments. “Love you, Georgie!!!!!” he wrote.