ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
MyNorthwest.com

Medved: Imprisoning violent criminals may be costly, but releasing them costs society more

An important Wall Street Journal commentary by former Attorney General Bill Barr cites three significant and startling statistics that every American concerned by rising crime needs to confront. First, Americans must recognize that while the impact of criminal violence is widespread, its perpetrators represent a tiny fraction of our total...
WBEN 930AM

NY fitfully counts absentee ballots amid legal challenge

Republican election officials around New York refused to process absentee ballots amid a court challenge earlier this week, but then began opening and scanning the ballots after a warning from the state attorney general, officials said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy