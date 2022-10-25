Read full article on original website
Related
MyNorthwest.com
Medved: Imprisoning violent criminals may be costly, but releasing them costs society more
An important Wall Street Journal commentary by former Attorney General Bill Barr cites three significant and startling statistics that every American concerned by rising crime needs to confront. First, Americans must recognize that while the impact of criminal violence is widespread, its perpetrators represent a tiny fraction of our total...
NY fitfully counts absentee ballots amid legal challenge
Republican election officials around New York refused to process absentee ballots amid a court challenge earlier this week, but then began opening and scanning the ballots after a warning from the state attorney general, officials said.
Comments / 0