Illinois quick hits: Officials warn of roaming mountain lion; Route 66 convention set for Springfield

Read full article on original website
Beth Ellison
3d ago
how the hell did this article go from mountain lions to route 66
Reply
11
Related
Mountain lion spotted roaming in Springfield area
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (CBS) -- The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is warning people in Springfield about a mountain lion roaming the area.This mountain lion is wearing a GPS collar, and traveled all the way from Nebraska to the Illinois capital city.Conservation police continue to track the movements of the mountain lion.Just last week, cameras spotted a mountain lion on a trail camera on private property in Whiteside County in western Illinois.That mountain lion, or cougar, was later hit and killed by a vehicle on Interstate 88 in DeKalb County.Another mountain lion was also spotted earlier this month in western Illinois....
wmay.com
Mountain Lion Tranquilized, Will Be Moved To Indiana Sanctuary
The mountain lion that had been roaming parts of the west side of Springfield for the past couple of days has been captured by state conservation officers and will be moved to a sanctuary. Officials had been tracking the animal’s movements and talking to neighbors since it was spotted in...
Central Illinois Proud
Colder temperatures and winter weather may be on our minds, but don’t forget Illinois’ second severe weather season
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – After our spring and summer severe weather season winds down, it’s easy to become complacent in late summer as the risk of severe weather decreases in Central Illinois. It’s not unusual for our storm readiness to take a backseat as we head into the holiday season.
IDNR: Mountain lion detected near Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WCIA) — Mountain lions in Illinois are rare, with only eight confirmed sightings in the last 20 years. But the latest sighting was on Wednesday in western Springfield. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said it is monitoring a mountain lion equipped with a GPS collar that has been traveling through the state […]
Stay clear of the cat: DNR warns Illinois residents of newly spotted mountain lion roaming the state
Mike Wefer of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources is asking people to leave a mountain lion, spotted roaming in the western and west-central parts of the state, alone.
Sioux City Journal
Looking for love in all the wrong places — Nebraska mountain lion in Illinois won’t find what it’s searching for
The Nebraska-born mountain lion was caught on a camera in western Illinois a little over a week ago. But wildlife authorities there weren’t surprised. That same day, they’d received a call from a state biologist in Nebraska, letting them know the mountain lion’s radio collar had sent a signal from McDonough County, about 85 miles south of the Quad Cities.
Last Week Of Season For One Of Most Popular Flea Markets In IL
If you haven't visited this popular Illinois flea market yet this season, you might want to make plans to stop by this Sunday because it's the last week of the 2022 season. One Of Illinois' Biggest And Most Popular Flea Markets. When it comes to flea markets, Illinois has game....
Masks Recommended in 5 Illinois Counties With ‘High' COVID Community Level
Masks are advised in five Illinois counties that have returned to "high" COVID community level status following an increase in weekly metrics, according to the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Friday, the following counties were all said to be at "high" community level...
wmay.com
Cougar Makes Its Way To West Side Of Springfield
A cougar that has been tracked all the way from Nebraska into Central Illinois has now been spotted on the west side of Springfield. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources confirms that information from the tracking device put on the mountain lion by researchers in Nebraska. Officials with IDNR have been talking with residents in the area near the sighting.
Age Limit To Trick Or Treat In Illinois?
It's almost Halloween, and sadly it seems like more and more states, cities, and towns are cracking down on age limits for trick or treating, which to me seems dumb. If a teen would rather dress up with their younger siblings, or with friends to get some candy is it really a bad thing? They could be doing a lot worse.
Candles in Pumpkins Banned in the State of Illinois?
Halloween weekend is upon us, and many people will be carving pumpkins to create jack-o'-lanterns if they haven't already done so. Traditionally, most people illuminate their pumpkins with a small candle to give them that spooky and exciting effect. But is it against the law in Illinois to use a candle to illuminate your jack-o-lantern?
thebengilpost.com
IDNR announces Illinois controlled pheasant hunting program upcoming season information
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) is announcing details about the 2022-2023 controlled pheasant hunting season. Pheasant hunters will need to acquire a Reserved Controlled Pheasant Hunting Permit to hunt on controlled pheasant hunting sites. These permits can be acquired through the online reservation system available at https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/hunting/Pages/ControlledPheasantHunting.aspx.
thecentersquare.com
More wealthy, young professionals moving out of Illinois than moving in, new survey finds
(The Center Square) – A new survey by SmartAsset.com has found that New York, California and Illinois are losing more highly paid workers under 35 than they are gaining. SmartAsset, a website that provides financial advice to young professionals, compiled the survey data by comparing the tax returns of workers making over $100,000 during the survey period of 2019 to 2020.
3 arrested after shooting at Illinois State Police, chase into Wisconsin
LA SALLE (WTVO) — Three people have been arrested after a shooting on I-39 led to a police chase across the border and into Wisconsin, during which the suspects reportedly opened fire on pursuing officers. According to the Illinois State Police, troopers located a vehicle described in the interstate shooting, around 8 p.m. in LaSalle […]
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of three beautiful places in Illinois that are great options for both a weekend getaway as well as a longer vacation, if you happen to have more free time on your hands.
Illinois approves ComEd rate increase
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — ComEd customers should expect to see an increase in their electricity bills next year. The Illinois Commerce Commission unanimously approved the new rate structure on Thursday. The $50 million increase comes as ComEd looks for ways to pay for electricity delivery charges to sustain improvements in reliability for residential and commercial customers […]
A $300 Million Dollar Tourist Attraction In Missouri? It’s Coming To Ozarks
Anyone who lives in Missouri has probably heard of the Lake of the Ozarks. It has been a major destination for tourists all over the country. There are amazing lakeside restaurants to check out including JB Hooks (click HERE for my article about them) and Coconuts Caribbean Beach Bar (click HERE for that article) as well as the annual boat parade. Now the Ozarks could get even bigger!
KMBC.com
Retired conservation worker raises concerns about certain Missouri unstaffed shooting ranges
SALINE COUNTY, Mo. — A former Missouri Department of Conservation worker is raising safety concerns about an unstaffed shooting range near Marshall, along with other concerns at certain shooting ranges across the state, after years of trying to raise the issues internally with department officials. Meanwhile, a top conservation...
Does Illinois Have A Maximum Age Limit For Trick-Or-Treaters?
As my wife Amy was carrying approximately 86 pounds of candy into the house in mid-September ("We've got to get ready, Halloween will be here in...uh, weeks!"), I remembered that a story about rules governing trick-or-treating age limits in Roanoke, Virginia went viral a couple of years back. In Roanoke,...
Central Illinois Proud
Where can you see the Wienermobile this weekend?
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels will be making several stops around Central Illinois this week. Thursday, Oscar Mayer Wienermobile made its first stop outside the Hy-Vee at 1403 N. Veterans Parkway in Bloomington. The Wienermobile will remain in the area through Sunday and plans to...
Comments / 9