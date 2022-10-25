MINNEAPOLIS — CBRE has brokered the sale of a four-property, value-add multifamily portfolio in Minneapolis for an undisclosed price. Grannes Properties LLC sold the portfolio to two separate buyers. Webdigs LLC purchased a 14-unit building at 3710 Minnehaha Ave. Millennial Properties LLC acquired a 12-unit property at 315 University Ave. SE, a six-unit building at 3505 22nd Ave. and an 11-unit property at 420 73rd St. The assets were built in the 1960s and were fully occupied at the time of sale. Drew Rafshol of CBRE Minneapolis Multifamily represented the seller.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO