Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wpr.org
Wisconsin receives $10M to redevelop the Port of Green Bay and revitalize riverwalk
A more than $10 million federal grant will help Brown County transform a decommissioned power plant into a new state-of-the-art port facility. The U.S. Department of Transportation announced the Port of Green Bay's grant Friday. The Maritime Administration’s Port Infrastructure Development grant is paid for by the bipartisan infrastructure law and appropriations from Congress.
seehafernews.com
Grow It Forward Receives USDA Grant, Doubles Hydroponic Farm Capabilities
Grow it Forward in Manitowoc is in the process of doubling its already impressive hydroponic farm capabilities. The local organization was named the recipient of an Urban Agriculture and Innovative Production grant through the USDA. Amber Daugs, the Executive Director of Grow it Forward told us that through this grant,...
seehafernews.com
Governor Evers Visits Manitowoc, Talks Education, and Road Construction
Governor Tony Evers made a campaign stop at the Maritime Museum in Manitowoc today. During his stop, Attorney General Josh Kaul, and Evers’ running mate Sara Rodriguez all spoke about what they look to achieve if reelected into office. One of the aspects Governor Evers mentioned was more funding...
spmetrowire.com
Evers nominates Green Bay location as national estuarine research site
Gov. Tony Evers today announced he will be nominating a multi-component site in the bay of Green Bay for inclusion in the National Estuarine Research Reserve (NERR) System, a national network of 30 sites across the coastal United States and the Great Lakes designed to protect and study estuaries and their coastal wetlands.
seehafernews.com
Representative Tittl Named a Champion of Commerce by Milwaukee Organization
Representative Paul Tittl of Manitowoc has received another honor. The Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce (MMAC) named Tittl a “Champion of Commerce” for his support of the Milwaukee Region’s business community. The Champion of Commerce award is given to lawmakers who earn an 80% or greater ranking...
Door County Pulse
Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding Evolves as Big Employer, Better Neighbor
Sturgeon Bay’s largest employer keeps expanding the business and doing so in a tidier fashion than it did during the 20th century. Since buying and uniting the 63-acre dry dock, repair and construction facility in January 2009, Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding (FBS) has retained historical lines of business and expanded into new markets.
Wisconsin becomes first state to offer housing benefits through state child health insurance program
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Wisconsin is becoming the first state in the nation to provide housing benefits to low-income families through a children’s health insurance program. The state’s Department of Health Services got approval from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to provide housing support to people with children who have low income and are currently homeless....
seehafernews.com
Sheboygan County Judge Announces Retirement
After a 30-year career, Sheboygan County Circuit Court Judge Kent Hoffmann has announced his retirement. Hoffmann began his legal career as a public defender, before taking a job as the District Attorney in Marinette County. Governor Scott Walker appointed Judge Hoffmann to the bench in Sheboygan County in May of...
nomadlawyer.org
Sheboygan: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Sheboygan, Wisconsin
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Sheboygan Wisconsin. Summer activities begin as early as Memorial Day Weekend, when marinas fill with boaters and a full boating season begins. If you’ve never been sailing before, you can take a “First Sail” class from the Sailing Education Association of Sheboygan, which will teach you the basics of boating.
wearegreenbay.com
Famous Appleton gorilla receives mayoral recognition for spreading smiles
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – If you’ve ever driven through Appleton, you have more than likely spotted a dancing gorilla on the corner of Richmond Street and Wisconsin Avenue. On Thursday morning, the Mayor of Appleton Jake Woodford honored the partying gorilla, who has been spreading smiles for nearly four decades, with a Certificate of Recognition.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Another Hy-Vee is opening in Wisconsin
Hy-Vee announced it will open a new store in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin. The store is set to debut Nov. 8, with a similar format as the grocer's new, “reimagined” store in La Crosse, Wisconsin. “Our new store will give you many reasons to visit, including a Wahlburgers restaurant, HyChi...
nomadlawyer.org
Oshkosh: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Oshkosh, Wisconsin
Places To Visit In Oshkosh, Wisconsin: If you’re planning a visit to Oshkosh, Wisconsin, you’ll be pleased to discover that the city’s waterfront setting is one of its biggest draws. Near Lake Winnebago, the Fox River, and Lake Butte des Morts, this picturesque city offers a variety of waterfront activities.
stcroix360.com
Residents of northwestern Wisconsin report increasing problems with bear hunters and hounds
High-tech hunters harass and trespass. In the remote counties of Northern Wisconsin, where the closest law enforcement officer is often at least 30 minutes away, a conflict between property owners and bear hunters running hounds through the woods is reaching a boiling point. The conflict, which has sprung up in...
wearegreenbay.com
Fox Cities Chamber Business Award winner, Whisk and Arrow Sugar Studio
(WFRV) – The Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce has a sweet success story to share. Chamber President and CEO Becky Bartoszek stopped by Local 5 Live along with Business Award winner Nea Hahn, owner of Whisk and Arrow Sugar Studio. Nea gives viewers a closer look at her bakery,...
wausautimes.com
Area drug task force yields federal convictionsMeth found in Stevens Point, Oshkosh
WAUSAU – An Arizona man has been sentenced in federal court on charges of running drugs and drug proceeds through portions of central and eastern Wisconsin. Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, says Levi Bagne, 31, of Buckeye, AZ, was sentenced Oct. 18 by Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson to 16 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute fifty grams or more of methamphetamine and money laundering. Bagne pleaded guilty to the charges May 24. According to the sentencing memo issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Bagne’s drug-trafficking operation was “one of the largest methamphetamine conspiracies seen in the Western District of Wisconsin in recent memory.”
Recall impacts 5 stores in Kansas, Colorado and Nebraska
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A voluntary recall has been issued for a product sold in five stores across Kansas, Colorado and Nebraska. Whole Foods Market issued the voluntary recall after it was discovered that their Dipping Caramel product may contain wheat, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Wheat is not listed on the product […]
‘It Feels Like We’re Being Punished for Something’: Life Inside Wisconsin’s Most Polarized and Predictive County
The residents of Sauk County, Wisconsin’s premier bellwether, aren’t crazy partisans, but Republicans and Democrats treat them that way.
WJFW-TV
Woman killed in crash with Wisconsin State Senator was driving 100 MPH
ASHLAND - A Pennsylvania woman who was killed in a car crash involving Wisconsin Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley was driving 100 mph at the time of the crash. Records show 27-year-old Alyssa Ortman, was traveling nearly 60 mph over the speed limit when the collision with Bewley and another driver occurred in Ashland on July 22. Ortman's 5-year-old daughter was also in the car and died as a result of the crash.
Mandela Barnes has long history with group that seeks to ban gang databases, make Wisconsin a sanctuary state
Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes has a long history with Citizen Action of Wisconsin, a liberal nonprofit group that aims to make Wisconsin a sanctuary state.
Comments / 0