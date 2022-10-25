Read full article on original website
Related
Montana Receiving Ideas to Improve Safety on Highway 93 South of Lolo
With growing traffic problems and the potential for even more development in the coming years, finding safety solutions along U-S 93 in the Lolo-to-Florence corridor won't be cheap. And it's likely going to take a mix of changes. Initial ideas have included barriers to prevent head-on collisions, more turn pockets, and means to make it safer for traffic coming off side roads.
Al’s Sporting Goods keeping legendary Bob Ward’s name in store purchase
Legendary Montana retailer, Bob Ward's and Sons will continue under the same business name used for more than a century, following the purchase by Al's Sporting Goods. Company officials are confirming the brand retention following this morning's announcement that the Utah-based outdoor retailer will acquire the Missoula-based chain which celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2017.
Alt 95.7
Missoula, MT
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
573K+
Views
ABOUT
Alt 101.5 plays the best alternative music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://alternativemissoula.com/
Comments / 0