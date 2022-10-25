Read full article on original website
Fall enrollment jumps up nearly 9% in 2022 at Albany Technical College
Albany Technical College (ATC) confirmed enrollment growth of 8.8% for the fall semester of 2022 over the fall semester of 2021. The total number of enrolled ATC students for the fall semester is 2,579. This year also marks a 6.7% increase in the total number of credit hours for registered students at the college.
Albany Tech to hold healthcare program open house Thursday afternoon
Anyone interested in getting into healthcare is invited to attend a special 3-hour event at Albany Technical College (ATC). The Healthcare Technology Building will host a Future Stars of Healthcare event this Thursday, October 27, 2022, in the Healthcare Technology Building from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The healthcare programs will be opening their labs and classrooms to showcase what’s happening in their program. This open house is a chance for future students to see behind their walls and explore the programs of interest.
New youth center named after late Tift County coach, educator
The City of Tifton held the grand opening and building dedication for the Anthony G. Bateman Youth Center on Thursday. Construction of the youth center was made possible by a $750,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) awarded by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, City Special Purpose Local Options Sales Tax (SPLOST) funding, the Tift County Board of Education, and numerous donations from the community.
Phoebe leaders meet with area ministers to discuss goals, plans for the future
Phoebe hosted a listening session with around 20 ministers from various churches in the Albany area Thursday to share some of the health system’s goals and plans for the future and to get input from the faith leaders. “Phoebe has a long and proud history of service to this...
Tift County Board of Commissioners launch 'Operation Green Light' in support of vets
In advance of the upcoming Veterans Day holiday, the Tift County Board of Commissioners announced that the Charles Kent Administration Building located at 225 Tift Avenue North, Tifton, will be illuminated green November 7th through the 11th as part of Operation Green Light, a new national collaborative initiative of the National Association of Counties (NACo) to support military veterans, as well as raise awareness about the unique challenges faced by many veterans and the resources that are available at the county, state, and federal level to assist veterans and their families.
Albany Police Department release new mobile app
The Albany Police Department announced the release of a custom smartphone application Wednesday. This app will serve as a new way for the police department to connect with Albany residents and visitors, providing information quickly and efficiently to anyone with a smartphone. On Wednesday, October 26, the Albany Police Department...
Injuries reported in accident at intersection of Stuart & Palmyra, in Albany
Traffic has resumed Friday afternoon after an accident just before noon. Albany police, fire and Dougherty County EMS responded to a multi-vehicle accident at the intersection of Stuart and Palmyra around 11:15 a.m. Friday. On scene, FOX 31 reporters say two vehicles, a small, silver/grey sports car and a charcoal...
Widening project continues on U.S. 280 in Crisp County
CRISP COUNTY, Ga. (WFXL) - Construction continues in Cordele along U.S. 280. The Georgia Transportation Investment Act posted to its Facebook page about the widening project to the east of Lake Blackshear. Crews are currently grading the area in preparation for the new roadway lanes. Officials remind motorists to slow...
Albany Fire Department awarded grant to install fire truck exhaust removal systems
The Albany Fire Department has been awarded the Assistance to Firefighters Grant, approved for $799,398.99 in federal funding. Conditions of the grant, required to contribute non-federal funds equal to or greater than 10.0% of the federal funds awarded or $79,939.91 for a total approved budget of $879,338.90. The allotment of...
Flint River paddler assisted to shore by Lee County divers
The Lee County Fire and Emergency Services dive team got wet Wednesday. Divers were called to the Flint River for a swift water issue with a paddler. First responders say that the paddler was not in any danger, but couldn't paddle back to the boat ramp.
Three suspects wanted for multiple counts of fraud
The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating these suspects for multiple counts of depositing fraudulent checks in Georgia and Florida. Ja’quez Walker. Keith Howard. Arthur Battle Jr. A cash reward is available for information leading to their arrest. If you have...
Rap artist "Swazy Baby" convicted in Dooly County on meth trafficking charges
CORDELE, Ga.-- Well-known Cordele rap artist, Quentavious "Swazy Baby" Nance has been convicted by a Dooly County Jury on meth trafficking and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony among other, lesser, charges. According to a press release from District Attorney Bradford Rigby, the artist, best known...
Three arrested for drugs, firearms in Tift County
Three men are behind bars in Tift County following a lengthy investigation. The Tift County Sheriff's Office arrested Jeremy Washington, Jaheim Prince and Akeveyan Dennis Tuesday after the special response team served arrest warrants and recovered numerous firearms, marijuana, methamphetamine and prescription narcotics. Washington was charged with possession of marijuana...
Four teens arrested for armed robbery at Scene at Sandhill in Albany
Four teens have been arrested following an armed robbery in Albany. Police say that on October 24, officers responded to the Scene at Sandhill, located in the 400 block of East Whitney Avenue, in reference to an armed robbery. The victim reported to APD that he was robbed at gunpoint...
Dougherty County police search for armed robbery suspect
Dougherty County police need the public's help finding an armed robbery suspect. Police say the robbery took place Thursday morning in the 600 block of Holly Drive. Anyone with any information of the incident and suspect to please call the Dougherty County Police Department at (229)-430-6600.
