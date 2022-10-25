Read full article on original website
Related
WTRF
Doctor reacts to new report showing that vaping is on the rise among women in West Virginia
WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) According to a new report, vaping is on the rise among one particular population group—young adult women. The report, from America’s Health Rankings, says women in West Virginia between the ages of 18 and 44 have seen a 77% rise in vaping. The director...
WDTV
LUCAS makes a difference in rural communities, WVU Cancer Institute says
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Those living in rural communities appreciate the difference LUCAS, a mobile lung cancer screening unit, makes in the lives of many. LUCAS is a first-of-its-kind unit that was launched last fall by the WVU Cancer Institute and WVU Medicine Hospitals. LUCAS recently returned to Rowlesburg Park...
West Virginia ranks #3 for most expensive healthcare
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – With open enrollment season underway, people are looking for opportunities to save on health insurance. In West Virginia, that will be more difficult than most other states. A recent survey from Forbes Advisor showed 70% of employed Americans plan to spend more time reviewing benefit selections to make the most of […]
West Virginia doctors warn of possible ‘tridemic’ of respiratory illnesses: COVID-19, flu, RSV
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Doctors across the state are bracing for a possible “tridemic” of three respiratory illnesses: COVID-19, the flu and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). A spokesperson from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (WV DHHR) said in part, “It is predicted to be a more severe flu and respiratory season […]
WTRF
Halloween warning: rainbow fentanyl is real and it’s right here in the Mountain State
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Ghosts and goblins aren’t the scariest thing about Halloween….it’s what could be in YOUR child’s treat bags. It’s a deadly drug that looks JUST like candy. Rainbow fentanyl is real and it’s right here in the Mountain State. Every...
West Virginia offering utility assistance this winter
Residents in West Virginia can get assistance for utilities this winter season.
West Virginia's Most Dangerous Cities
West Virginia has many cities and towns, but not all are equally safe. Some cities can be quite dangerous, especially for residents who live in poverty or lack access to resources.
911 outage in West Virginia: What number to call
If you can't reach 911, here are numbers to call in north central West Virginia.
Missing people in Southern West Virginia
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – People go missing frequently, and some stay missing for a long time before they are found, living or deceased. Over 600,000 individuals go missing in the United States every year according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. Fortunately, many missing children and adults are quickly found, alive and well. However, […]
West Virginia Governor Justice weighs in on state BOE’s Logan County School takeover
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is speaking out about the West Virginia Board of Education takeover of Logan County schools. On Thursday, the WVBOE announced the decision Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, while reviewing an investigation of the local school system which turned up 46 areas of non-compliance with state standards. The governor weighed […]
How is the flu impacting West Virginia this year?
The U.S. is starting to see signs of an early flu season this year. According to tracking by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, visits to doctors' offices for respiratory illness are already above baseline levels, and more people are testing positive for influenza.
Metro News
West Virginia remembers Superstorm Sandy 10 years later
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Superstorm Sandy moved through West Virginia 10 years ago this week and produced heavy amounts of snow. Phil Moye, spokesperson for Appalachian Power Company, was working at the time and told MetroNews the storm knocked out power to about 150,000 customers in West Virginia. “It brought...
West Virginia governor signs proclamation honoring first responders
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Today, Oct. 28, is National First Responders Day, the day we say “Thank you!” to first responders all across the nation. The White House announced today, President Joe Biden signed a proclamation to honor the day and first responders across the nation. Biden says that we ask more of our first […]
National Drug Take Back Day locations in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — National Drug Take Back Day is happening across the country, including in the Mountain State. National Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you want to get rid of old, unwanted or unused medications and pills, here is a list of locations in […]
West Virginia beers to try for American Beer Day
Be sure to support a local brewery and pick up a six-pack of something you may not have tried before on American Beer Day.
WSAZ
Affordable Care Act Open Enrollment with West Virginia Navigator
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Affordable Care Act’s annual Open Enrollment period is just a week away. Jeremy Smith, Program Director with West Virginia Navigator, stopped by First Look at Four to talk about what’s new this year. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of...
wvpublic.org
Mothman Returns In A Local Film And Our Song Of The Week, This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, the state’s best-known cryptid is back in a new movie, the locally produced “Return of the Mothman.”. Inside Appalachia producer Bill Lynch spoke with film director Herb Gardner about why people are still interested in the Mothman. Also, in this show, our Mountain...
West Virginia residents react to Gov. Justice’s stance on COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students
Recently an advisory committee for the Centers for Disease Control added COVID vaccines to the list of recommendations for students in school.
Trick or Treat: Is it going to rain on Halloween in West Virginia?
This weekend will be filled with costumes and candy, but how will the weather fare?
Jury convicts Nigerian leader of worldwide tax return scheme in West Virginia
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. – The leader of an international conspiracy to file false U.S. tax returns and obtain millions of dollars in refunds has been convicted in federal court in West Virginia. United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced today that Ayodele Arasokun was convicted by a jury on twenty-one counts of wire fraud and aggravated identify […]
Comments / 0