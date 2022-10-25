ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
WDTV

LUCAS makes a difference in rural communities, WVU Cancer Institute says

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Those living in rural communities appreciate the difference LUCAS, a mobile lung cancer screening unit, makes in the lives of many. LUCAS is a first-of-its-kind unit that was launched last fall by the WVU Cancer Institute and WVU Medicine Hospitals. LUCAS recently returned to Rowlesburg Park...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNS

West Virginia ranks #3 for most expensive healthcare

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – With open enrollment season underway, people are looking for opportunities to save on health insurance. In West Virginia, that will be more difficult than most other states. A recent survey from Forbes Advisor showed 70% of employed Americans plan to spend more time reviewing benefit selections to make the most of […]
FLORIDA STATE
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia doctors warn of possible ‘tridemic’ of respiratory illnesses: COVID-19, flu, RSV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Doctors across the state are bracing for a possible “tridemic” of three respiratory illnesses: COVID-19, the flu and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). A spokesperson from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (WV DHHR) said in part, “It is predicted to be a more severe flu and respiratory season […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

Missing people in Southern West Virginia

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – People go missing frequently, and some stay missing for a long time before they are found, living or deceased. Over 600,000 individuals go missing in the United States every year according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. Fortunately, many missing children and adults are quickly found, alive and well. However, […]
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia Governor Justice weighs in on state BOE’s Logan County School takeover

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is speaking out about the West Virginia Board of Education takeover of Logan County schools. On Thursday, the WVBOE announced the decision Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, while reviewing an investigation of the local school system which turned up 46 areas of non-compliance with state standards. The governor weighed […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

How is the flu impacting West Virginia this year?

The U.S. is starting to see signs of an early flu season this year. According to tracking by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, visits to doctors' offices for respiratory illness are already above baseline levels, and more people are testing positive for influenza.
GEORGIA STATE
Metro News

West Virginia remembers Superstorm Sandy 10 years later

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Superstorm Sandy moved through West Virginia 10 years ago this week and produced heavy amounts of snow. Phil Moye, spokesperson for Appalachian Power Company, was working at the time and told MetroNews the storm knocked out power to about 150,000 customers in West Virginia. “It brought...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia governor signs proclamation honoring first responders

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Today, Oct. 28, is National First Responders Day, the day we say “Thank you!” to first responders all across the nation. The White House announced today, President Joe Biden signed a proclamation to honor the day and first responders across the nation. Biden says that we ask more of our first […]
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

National Drug Take Back Day locations in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — National Drug Take Back Day is happening across the country, including in the Mountain State. National Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you want to get rid of old, unwanted or unused medications and pills, here is a list of locations in […]
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy