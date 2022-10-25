Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Amazon, Apple, Pinterest, Intel and more
Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. — Shares of the e-commerce giant plunged as much as about 19% in extended trading Thursday after the company posted weaker-than-expected earnings and revenue for the third quarter and issued disappointing fourth-quarter sales guidance. — Apple share fell as much as...
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Nasdaq leads stock surge on huge earnings day
U.S. stocks rose in Tuesday's trading as Wall Street digested and looked ahead to corporate earnings from some of the market’s biggest players. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) inched higher by 1.3% in midday trading, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) ticked up by 0.8%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) led the way up, rising by 2% during midday trading.
Microsoft profits down 14% as Windows hit by weak PC sales
Microsoft on Tuesday reported a 14% drop in profit for the July-September quarter compared to the same time last year, reflecting a weak market for personal computers affecting its Windows business. The company reported quarterly net income of $17.6 billion, or $2.35 per share, which still slightly beat Wall Street expectations despite undershooting last year’s results. The Redmond, Washington-based software maker posted revenue of $50.1 billion in the quarter, up 11% from last year, also beating expectations. Analysts expected Microsoft to earn $2.31 per share on revenue of $49.7 billion for the quarter.
'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet
Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
Stocks Mixed, Meta, Ford, Apple And Twitter In Focus - Five Things To Know
Five things you need to know before the market opens on Thursday, October 27:. 1. -- Stocks Futures Higher With Earnings, Rates, GDP Data In Sight. U.S. equity futures traded mixed Thursday, helped in part by fading Treasury bond yields and a steady dollar, as investors looked to a key interest rate decision in Europe prior to the start of trading and Apple's closely-watched earnings after the closing bell.
What's Going On With Apple Shares
Apple Inc AAPL shares are trading higher by 4.40% to $151.17 Friday morning after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results and reported year-over-year revenue growth across multiple segments. What Happened?. Apple reported fourth-quarter EPS of $1.29 per share, exceeding the consensus estimate of $1.27. The bottom-line results also beat the...
Clayton News Daily
Amazon Briefly Leaves the $1 Trillion Club
Amazon was not spared by Wall Street after the publication of its third-quarter results on Oct. 27. The company, which is one of the barometers of growth because it serves consumers as well as businesses and governments, was closely watched by investors worried about the state of health of the economy.
NASDAQ
2 Growth Stocks on My Buy List
Growth stocks have been hit the hardest in the ongoing bear market. That's because they typically rise the fastest when markets are charging higher, resulting in lofty valuations. While the steep drop can be painful for shareholders, it also presents the best opportunity to juice long-term returns when markets recover.
5 of Warren Buffett’s Top Dividend Stocks Crushed Q3 Earnings Expectations
These five top stocks are Warren Buffett Berkshire Hathaway holdings that pay solid dividends and that topped third-quarter earnings estimates. They make sense for worried growth and income investors with a long-term horizon.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Xerox, Logitech, Upstart, Hibbett, Planet Fitness & more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — Shares plunged 14.1% after the seller of print and digital document products and services reported disappointing earnings and cut its full-year revenue guidance. Xerox CEO Steve Bandrowczak said in a release that "profitability remains challenged by persistently high inflation and continued supply chain constraints."
Recap: Professional Holding Q3 Earnings
Professional Holding PFHD reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 07:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Professional Holding beat estimated earnings by 5.26%, reporting an EPS of $0.6 versus an estimate of $0.57. Revenue was up $5.44 million from the same...
Arista Networks Earnings Preview
Arista Networks ANET is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-10-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Arista Networks will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04. Arista Networks bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
What's Going On With Affirm And PayPal Shares After Amazon's Earnings Report
Affirm Holdings Inc AFRM and eBay Inc EBAY shares are trading lower during Friday's session in sympathy with Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, which fell after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter sales results. As an e-commerce peer to Amazon, Etsy operates a top-10 online marketplace operator. The firm dominates an interesting niche,...
Recap: Criteo Q3 Earnings
Criteo CRTO reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Criteo beat estimated earnings by 8.16%, reporting an EPS of $0.53 versus an estimate of $0.49. Revenue was up $2.42 million from the same period last...
AllianceBernstein Holding: Q3 Earnings Insights
AllianceBernstein Holding AB reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 06:20 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AllianceBernstein Holding beat estimated earnings by 6.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.64 versus an estimate of $0.6. Revenue was down $106.02 million from the same...
Recap: Dime Community Bancshares Q3 Earnings
Dime Community Bancshares DCOM reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Dime Community Bancshares beat estimated earnings by 4.4%, reporting an EPS of $0.95 versus an estimate of $0.91. Revenue was up $5.24 million from...
cheddar.com
Diving Into Apple Earnings Report
Angelo Zino, the senior equity analyst at CFRA, joined Cheddar News to discuss Apple’s Q3 earnings report that showed record revenues but fell short on new iPhone sales. " I think overall the results were probably as good as you could have expected amid kind of the current landscape and given what we've seen across some of the other social media stocks or you know, tech-oriented stocks, specifically social media," he said.
Recap: Colgate-Palmolive Q3 Earnings
Colgate-Palmolive CL reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 06:55 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Colgate-Palmolive reported in-line EPS of $0.74 versus an estimate of $0.74. Revenue was up $41.00 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last...
Coca-Cola (KO) Exceeds Earnings Estimates, but Here Are the 5 Best Consumer Staples Stocks to Buy Now
Consumer staples stocks are beating the broader market this year and analysts say these five names are poised for more outperformance ahead.
Recap: W.W. Grainger Q3 Earnings
W.W. Grainger GWW reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. W.W. Grainger beat estimated earnings by 14.86%, reporting an EPS of $8.27 versus an estimate of $7.2. Revenue was up $570.00 million from the same...
Comments / 0