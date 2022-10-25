Read full article on original website
Related
The Vanished | See the faces behind the missing people of Tennessee
There are hundreds of people currently missing in Tennessee. No matter how people ended up listed on the database, our intention is for them to be found. As of October 28, the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs) cataloged 22,289 missing person cases in the U.S. There are 658 people reported missing in Tennessee. That's why 10News decided to highlight those cases in hopes of bringing people home to their loved ones.
radionwtn.com
Extra Officers To Be At HCHS Campus Today
Paris, Tenn.–Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey said his department received a complaint of a possible shooting to occur at the Henry County High School today, October 28. Frey said, “The threat was reportedly shared through social media. Since receiving the complaint investigators with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and Paris Police Department have been conducting a follow up investigation. Administration with the Henry County School System was also notified and helped us work through the investigation process.”
Clarksville carjacking leads to police chase into Kentucky
Two juveniles are in custody following a carjacking and police chase Wednesday afternoon.
kbsi23.com
3 face drug charges in Mayfield
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KBSI) – Three people face drug charges after the Graves County Sheriff’s Office received information of illegal drug activity at a home in Mayfield. After conducting an investigation,, Graves County Sheriff’s deputies obtained a search warrant for a home on 9th Street in Mayfield. Deputies went to the home about 4 p.m. on Oct. 26.
WBBJ
Man found with firearm manufacturing materials sentenced
JACKSON, Tenn. — An Obion County man has been sentenced to federal prison for unlawful possession of firearms, silencers and machine guns. A news release says that in August of 2018, the Union City Police Department, along with other law enforcement, were given information that a man named Bobby Joe Brown had sold three guns, with one of them being stolen.
kbsi23.com
Murray man facing drug, gun charges after chase with Graves County Sheriffs’ deputy
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Murray man faces drug and firearms charges after a traffic stop on Thursday. A Graves County Sheriff’s deputy tried to stop a motorcycle for moving violations near KY 58 East and the KY 121 Bypass on October 27 about 5:30 p.m. The...
wrganews.com
Walker County Man Wanted For Shooting His Wife
A Walker County man is wanted for shooting his wife Thursday, according to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened on the 14000 block of E. Hwy 136 Lafayette, Georgia. Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson says that John Robert Wells fled into a wooded area as deputies arrived...
Traffic stop leads to drug, weapons bust in Dyer County
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is in custody after a traffic stop led to a drug and weapons bust in Dyer County over the weekend. The West Tennessee Drug Task Force said a Dyer County deputy with a canine officer called them for backup when they found a quarter pound of methamphetamine and two loaded guns […]
actionnews5.com
Funeral arrangements set for State Rep. Barbara Cooper
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Funeral arrangements have been set for Tennessee State Representative Barbara Cooper, who passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. Earlier this year, the Memphis native was honored as the oldest serving legislator in Tennessee’s recorded history. She was elected to the State House of Representatives in 1996 serving the 86th District of Shelby County for 26 years.
wjpf.com
Tennessee man killed in I-57 accidnet
CAIRO, Ill. (WJPF) – A Tennessee man was killed when the tractor trailer he was driving overturned in Alexander County. It happened around 4:50 p.m. Tuesday near Cairo. Illinois State Police say Dennis Davidson, 67, traveling north on Interstate 57 when he failed to negotiate a curve on the exit ramp and laid the truck over on the driver’s side. Davidson was pronounced dead at the scene.
Over 200 pounds of weed found in duffle bags during I-40 traffic stop
BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — A traffic stop on I-40 ended with authorities finding more than 200 pounds of marijuana, according to the West Tennessee Drug Task Force. The Drug Task Force said a car was pulled over on I-40 in Brownsville, Tennessee Wednesday afternoon. Agents let a canine sniff around...
kbsi23.com
Passenger in truck facing drug charges after traffic stop in Ballard County
WICKLIFFE, Ky. (KBSI) – A man from Arkansas faces drug charges after a traffic stop in Ballard County, Ky. on Tuesday. A deputy with the Ballard County Sheriff’s Office stop a red Chevrolet truck in Wickliffe for a traffic violation about 11:09 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25. A...
radionwtn.com
Obion County Man Sentenced To Federal Prison
Jackson, TN – Bobby Joe Brown, age 42, of Obion County, Tennessee has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for unlawfulpossession of firearms, silencers and machine guns. United States. Attorney Kevin G. Ritz announced the sentence Thursday evening. According to information presented in court, on August 7,...
Woman loose after mistaken release from Lauderdale County jail
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who they say pretended to be another inmate and was mistakenly released from jail Friday. Tabitha Chilcutt was being held in the Lauderdale County Jail on misdemeanor drug charges but could not make a bond. Chief Deputy Garrison Taylor said while another […]
westkentuckystar.com
Search of Mayfield home snares alleged meth trafficker and two others
The search of a home in Mayfield resulted in the arrest of an alleged meth trafficker and two others on drug charges. A tip to the Graves County Sheriff's Office reported illegal drug activity at the 9th Street home. On Wednesday deputies served a search warrant and reportedly seized 33...
8 arrested in drug busts in Southern Illinois
Seven men and one woman were arrested on drug charges earlier this week in Mt. Vernon, Illinois and the surrounding Jefferson County area after local and federal law enforcement served search warrants as part of an ongoing investigation into narcotics dealing.
Tennessee governor candidate arrested after disturbance call at voting site
An independent Tennessee governor candidate was arrested at a Hamilton County voting site Monday, according to the Chattanooga Police Department.
WBBJ
Suspect breaks into Jackson Dollar General, steals Newport cigarettes
JACKSON, Tenn. — Authorities are investigation a breaking and entering and theft at a local Dollar General. According to Crime Stoppers of Jackson-Madison County, around 6 a.m. Thursday morning, officers responded to an alarm call at the Dollar General at 1028 Campbell Street. Officers arrived to find the front...
14 people arrested for stealing COVID money in Mississippi, authorities say
OXFORD, Miss. — Fourteen people in Marshall and DeSoto counties were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of stealing money aimed to help small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, authorities said. Those arrested were involved “in a conspiracy to fraudulently obtain government funds intended to protect employees of endangered businesses” through...
KFVS12
Police chase 3 suspects accused of stealing diesel from Caruthersville gas station
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Three adults accused of stealing diesel fuel and leading police on a chase were arrested in Caruthersville on Wednesday, October 27. Caruthersville said three vehicles were involved in stealing more than $700 worth of diesel from the BP gas station in town and driving off. Shortly...
Comments / 15