Obion County, TN

WBIR

The Vanished | See the faces behind the missing people of Tennessee

There are hundreds of people currently missing in Tennessee. No matter how people ended up listed on the database, our intention is for them to be found. As of October 28, the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs) cataloged 22,289 missing person cases in the U.S. There are 658 people reported missing in Tennessee. That's why 10News decided to highlight those cases in hopes of bringing people home to their loved ones.
TENNESSEE STATE
radionwtn.com

Extra Officers To Be At HCHS Campus Today

Paris, Tenn.–Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey said his department received a complaint of a possible shooting to occur at the Henry County High School today, October 28. Frey said, “The threat was reportedly shared through social media. Since receiving the complaint investigators with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and Paris Police Department have been conducting a follow up investigation. Administration with the Henry County School System was also notified and helped us work through the investigation process.”
HENRY COUNTY, TN
kbsi23.com

3 face drug charges in Mayfield

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KBSI) – Three people face drug charges after the Graves County Sheriff’s Office received information of illegal drug activity at a home in Mayfield. After conducting an investigation,, Graves County Sheriff’s deputies obtained a search warrant for a home on 9th Street in Mayfield. Deputies went to the home about 4 p.m. on Oct. 26.
MAYFIELD, KY
WBBJ

Man found with firearm manufacturing materials sentenced

JACKSON, Tenn. — An Obion County man has been sentenced to federal prison for unlawful possession of firearms, silencers and machine guns. A news release says that in August of 2018, the Union City Police Department, along with other law enforcement, were given information that a man named Bobby Joe Brown had sold three guns, with one of them being stolen.
OBION COUNTY, TN
wrganews.com

Walker County Man Wanted For Shooting His Wife

A Walker County man is wanted for shooting his wife Thursday, according to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened on the 14000 block of E. Hwy 136 Lafayette, Georgia. Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson says that John Robert Wells fled into a wooded area as deputies arrived...
WALKER COUNTY, GA
WREG

Traffic stop leads to drug, weapons bust in Dyer County

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is in custody after a traffic stop led to a drug and weapons bust in Dyer County over the weekend. The West Tennessee Drug Task Force said a Dyer County deputy with a canine officer called them for backup when they found a quarter pound of methamphetamine and two loaded guns […]
DYER COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Funeral arrangements set for State Rep. Barbara Cooper

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Funeral arrangements have been set for Tennessee State Representative Barbara Cooper, who passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. Earlier this year, the Memphis native was honored as the oldest serving legislator in Tennessee’s recorded history. She was elected to the State House of Representatives in 1996 serving the 86th District of Shelby County for 26 years.
MEMPHIS, TN
wjpf.com

Tennessee man killed in I-57 accidnet

CAIRO, Ill. (WJPF) – A Tennessee man was killed when the tractor trailer he was driving overturned in Alexander County. It happened around 4:50 p.m. Tuesday near Cairo. Illinois State Police say Dennis Davidson, 67, traveling north on Interstate 57 when he failed to negotiate a curve on the exit ramp and laid the truck over on the driver’s side. Davidson was pronounced dead at the scene.
CAIRO, IL
radionwtn.com

Obion County Man Sentenced To Federal Prison

Jackson, TN – Bobby Joe Brown, age 42, of Obion County, Tennessee has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for unlawfulpossession of firearms, silencers and machine guns. United States. Attorney Kevin G. Ritz announced the sentence Thursday evening. According to information presented in court, on August 7,...
OBION COUNTY, TN
WREG

Woman loose after mistaken release from Lauderdale County jail

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who they say pretended to be another inmate and was mistakenly released from jail Friday. Tabitha Chilcutt was being held in the Lauderdale County Jail on misdemeanor drug charges but could not make a bond. Chief Deputy Garrison Taylor said while another […]
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, TN
westkentuckystar.com

Search of Mayfield home snares alleged meth trafficker and two others

The search of a home in Mayfield resulted in the arrest of an alleged meth trafficker and two others on drug charges. A tip to the Graves County Sheriff's Office reported illegal drug activity at the 9th Street home. On Wednesday deputies served a search warrant and reportedly seized 33...
MAYFIELD, KY
FOX 2

8 arrested in drug busts in Southern Illinois

Seven men and one woman were arrested on drug charges earlier this week in Mt. Vernon, Illinois and the surrounding Jefferson County area after local and federal law enforcement served search warrants as part of an ongoing investigation into narcotics dealing.
MOUNT VERNON, IL
WBBJ

Suspect breaks into Jackson Dollar General, steals Newport cigarettes

JACKSON, Tenn. — Authorities are investigation a breaking and entering and theft at a local Dollar General. According to Crime Stoppers of Jackson-Madison County, around 6 a.m. Thursday morning, officers responded to an alarm call at the Dollar General at 1028 Campbell Street. Officers arrived to find the front...
JACKSON, TN

