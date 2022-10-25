Read full article on original website
Related
KATV
Central Arkansas Water will draw down Lake Maumelle water levels to address plant species
Little Rock (KATV) — Changes to Lake Maumelle are creating a lot of issues for boaters who frequently fish at at Westrock Marina. Rave Lawson is the watershed protection manager with Central Arkansas Water. She told KATV they discovered a plant species in the lake that can be harmful to its drinking supply source.
Nearly 2k acres across Arkansas fall victim to wildfire over the weekend
LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — This past weekend, Oct. 22-23, 2022, nearly two dozen wildfires broke out across Arkansas. Much of the state is still under a burn ban, and officials say this is an important reminder that the fire danger isn’t over just yet. Arkansas State Forester, Joe Fox, said, “From 3:30 Saturday afternoon […]
KHBS
New counties in Arkansas where chronic wasting disease detected
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Leaders with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission are telling hunters to watch out for signs of chronic wasting disease in deer. This year they've added several counties to their list of areas where chronic wasting disease is a concern. Those counties include Union, Ashley, Bradley and Randolph.
KTLO
Rain helps ease wildfire danger
The rain that fell Monday night and Tuesday has helped ease the wildfire danger in the area. A total of 3.77 inches of rain was recorded at the KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot studios, the official reporting station in Mountain Home for the National Weather Service. The entire state...
Army Corps of Engineers confident in Arkansas River levels
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Rain seems to be falling everywhere except Arkansas recently, and the effects have already of that have started to show. While all of us want the rain to help get us out of this drought, there are some that have to work with what they're given— the Army Corps of Engineers.
KTLO
Free CWD testing available for Arkansas deer hunters
As the deer-hunting season is underway in Arkansas, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is offering different options to have harvested deer tested for chronic wasting disease free of charge. Game and Fish is continuing its extensive system of drop-off containers throughout the state and its work with taxidermists and...
Wildfire burns hundreds of acres in Arkansas
BRADLEY COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — On Sunday, smoke could still be seen in the air after a brush fire in Bradley County first sparked on Saturday afternoon. “First crews arrived on scene about 1:45 it had already burned about 25 to 30 acres,” said Robert Murphy with the Arkansas Department of Agriculture.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Mostly cloudy today and rain will move in tonight and tomorrow
It’s a cool morning with temperatures starting in the upper 40s. It will get to the low and mid 60s at lunchtime and then Little Rock will have a high temperature of 69° this afternoon. We do not expect rain in Central Arkansas today, but we do expect some tonight. Maybe as early as 9 or 10 PM.
KATV
'It's heartbreaking:' Mississippi River low levels cause Arkansas farmers to struggle
Little Rock (KATV) — The low river levels along the Mississippi River are creating major problems for farmers around the state. On Tuesday the Arkansas Farm Bureau released a report detailing the commodity and agricultural impact of those low water levels. The report comes from two economists at Arkansas...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Seasonal temperatures continue Friday
TONIGHT: A few clouds will stick around overnight as temperatures fall into the 40s. TOMORROW: Friday will look similar to Thursday with temperatures warming into the upper 60s and lower 70s. We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Friday with much of the day being dry. Rain chances will start to increase in southwestern Arkansas after sunset. Most areas will start to see the chance for rain closer to midnight.
kuaf.com
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection Season Changing in Arkansas
RSV or Respiratory Syncytial Virus, a common winter cold virus, is emerging in Arkansas earlier than normal. Frail elders, immune compromised — and especially young children and infants with no immunity to RSV — are at risk for complications. Dr. Rick Barr, Chief Clinical and Academic Officer at Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock provides insight and guidance.
Arkansas Department of Corrections enforcement effort underway for Halloween
The Arkansas Department of Corrections issued a release detailing its enforcement efforts that will take place before, during and after Halloween regarding registered sex offenders.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: A beautiful Thursday; rain is coming this weekend
It’s a chilly morning once again as our day will start in the upper 30s and low 40s. It will be sunny through the morning hours, and around Noon high clouds will start to come in. Those clouds may get a little thick this afternoon. But all in all, it will be a mostly sunny day. Little Rock will get to the mid 60s by Noon and then have a high temperature of 70° this afternoon.
A $300 Million Dollar Tourist Attraction In Missouri? It’s Coming To Ozarks
Anyone who lives in Missouri has probably heard of the Lake of the Ozarks. It has been a major destination for tourists all over the country. There are amazing lakeside restaurants to check out including JB Hooks (click HERE for my article about them) and Coconuts Caribbean Beach Bar (click HERE for that article) as well as the annual boat parade. Now the Ozarks could get even bigger!
agfc.com
Arkansas Wildlife Weekly Fishing Report
Jim Harris Managing Editor Arkansas Wildlife Magazine. Reports are updated weekly, although some reports may be published for two weeks if updates are not received promptly or if reporters say conditions haven’t changed. Contact the reporter for current news for the lake or stream you plan to fish. TOP...
Arkansas fisherman missing at Table Rock Lake, crews searching
CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. – The Carroll County Office of Emergency Management says a search is underway for a missing fisherman near the Long Creek Arm of Table Rock Lake. The fisherman, 59, was reported missing on Friday, October 21, late in the evening. The fisherman’s family called 911 and stated the man was overdue but […]
KHBS
U.S. Department of Transportation announces $6 million for Arkansas port project
Today, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced more than $6 million to fund a project in Arkansas to improve port facilities. The money, totaling $6,412,652, will fund two components of the Helena Harbor Transportation Enhancement Development Project. According to a release from the U.S. Department of Transportation, improvements include the...
KHBS
Dispose of unused prescription drugs in NWA and the River Valley Saturday
Saturday, Oct. 29, Arkansans can safely dispose of their unused or expired prescription drugs at several locations across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. Saturday is Drug Take Back Day in Arkansas. There are Take Back events in Bentonville, Springdale, Fayetteville and Prairie Grove in Northwest Arkansas and in Charleston,...
Arkansas has one of the highest child poverty rates in the nation
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A new report that was released by the US Census Bureau has shown that Arkansas has some of the highest child poverty rates in the country. Some local organizations have been working to improve the lives of Arkansas families. At Our House, the staff has...
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas, River Valley fall foliage to peak earlier than usual this year
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — No question about it, the peak of the fall colors in Northwest Arkansas, the River Valley and the Ouachitas will be earlier than usual this year.Watch the video above to learn more. Due in large part to the drought, though, there is absolutely no question the...
Good Time Oldies 107.5
Texarkana, AR
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
987K+
Views
ABOUT
Good Time Oldies 107.5 plays hit music from the ’60s and ’70s that makes you feel good in Texarkana, Texas and provides the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://goodtimeoldies1075.com/
Comments / 0