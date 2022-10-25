ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

KHBS

New counties in Arkansas where chronic wasting disease detected

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Leaders with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission are telling hunters to watch out for signs of chronic wasting disease in deer. This year they've added several counties to their list of areas where chronic wasting disease is a concern. Those counties include Union, Ashley, Bradley and Randolph.
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

Rain helps ease wildfire danger

The rain that fell Monday night and Tuesday has helped ease the wildfire danger in the area. A total of 3.77 inches of rain was recorded at the KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot studios, the official reporting station in Mountain Home for the National Weather Service. The entire state...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Army Corps of Engineers confident in Arkansas River levels

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Rain seems to be falling everywhere except Arkansas recently, and the effects have already of that have started to show. While all of us want the rain to help get us out of this drought, there are some that have to work with what they're given— the Army Corps of Engineers.
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

Free CWD testing available for Arkansas deer hunters

As the deer-hunting season is underway in Arkansas, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is offering different options to have harvested deer tested for chronic wasting disease free of charge. Game and Fish is continuing its extensive system of drop-off containers throughout the state and its work with taxidermists and...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Wildfire burns hundreds of acres in Arkansas

BRADLEY COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — On Sunday, smoke could still be seen in the air after a brush fire in Bradley County first sparked on Saturday afternoon. “First crews arrived on scene about 1:45 it had already burned about 25 to 30 acres,” said Robert Murphy with the Arkansas Department of Agriculture.
BRADLEY COUNTY, AR
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Seasonal temperatures continue Friday

TONIGHT: A few clouds will stick around overnight as temperatures fall into the 40s. TOMORROW: Friday will look similar to Thursday with temperatures warming into the upper 60s and lower 70s. We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Friday with much of the day being dry. Rain chances will start to increase in southwestern Arkansas after sunset. Most areas will start to see the chance for rain closer to midnight.
ARKANSAS STATE
kuaf.com

Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection Season Changing in Arkansas

RSV or Respiratory Syncytial Virus, a common winter cold virus, is emerging in Arkansas earlier than normal. Frail elders, immune compromised — and especially young children and infants with no immunity to RSV — are at risk for complications. Dr. Rick Barr, Chief Clinical and Academic Officer at Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock provides insight and guidance.
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: A beautiful Thursday; rain is coming this weekend

It’s a chilly morning once again as our day will start in the upper 30s and low 40s. It will be sunny through the morning hours, and around Noon high clouds will start to come in. Those clouds may get a little thick this afternoon. But all in all, it will be a mostly sunny day. Little Rock will get to the mid 60s by Noon and then have a high temperature of 70° this afternoon.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KIX 105.7

A $300 Million Dollar Tourist Attraction In Missouri? It’s Coming To Ozarks

Anyone who lives in Missouri has probably heard of the Lake of the Ozarks. It has been a major destination for tourists all over the country. There are amazing lakeside restaurants to check out including JB Hooks (click HERE for my article about them) and Coconuts Caribbean Beach Bar (click HERE for that article) as well as the annual boat parade. Now the Ozarks could get even bigger!
OSAGE BEACH, MO
agfc.com

Arkansas Wildlife Weekly Fishing Report

Jim Harris Managing Editor Arkansas Wildlife Magazine. Reports are updated weekly, although some reports may be published for two weeks if updates are not received promptly or if reporters say conditions haven’t changed. Contact the reporter for current news for the lake or stream you plan to fish. TOP...
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

U.S. Department of Transportation announces $6 million for Arkansas port project

Today, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced more than $6 million to fund a project in Arkansas to improve port facilities. The money, totaling $6,412,652, will fund two components of the Helena Harbor Transportation Enhancement Development Project. According to a release from the U.S. Department of Transportation, improvements include the...
HELENA, AR
KHBS

Dispose of unused prescription drugs in NWA and the River Valley Saturday

Saturday, Oct. 29, Arkansans can safely dispose of their unused or expired prescription drugs at several locations across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. Saturday is Drug Take Back Day in Arkansas. There are Take Back events in Bentonville, Springdale, Fayetteville and Prairie Grove in Northwest Arkansas and in Charleston,...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
