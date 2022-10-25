ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

KARE 11

Minnesota State Patrol adding support ahead of weekend

ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota State Patrol announced that there will be extra staffing and security added ahead of the upcoming busy weekend. With various Halloween events going on in addition to Vikings, Timberwolves, and University of Minnesota football home games, additional staffing will be assigned to the metro area. An increased state trooper presence will also be in place in order to "combat dangerous driving, street racing and other calls for assistance," according to a press release.
SAINT PAUL, MN
businessnorth.com

Broadband rolls farther into the Iron Range

A decade ago, when it came to high-speed connectivity in rural regions, Minnesota did not have the access it so desperately needed. “In 2010, internet connectivity in rural places was spotty and underutilized,” said Mary Magnuson, the Blandin Foundation’s grants program officer for rural placemaking. “Minnesota was ranked No. 23 in the U.S. for speed, and broadband was defined as 768 kilobits-per-second download and 200 Kbps upload – just enough to support slow video streaming.”
MINNESOTA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Former Waukon woman receives jail, probation after Minnesota raffle swindling plea

WAUKON — A former Waukon woman has been sentenced to jail and probation for organizing an unapproved charity raffle in Minnesota. On Monday, Mindy Jo Jones, 42, also known as Mindy Riley, was sentenced to up to 21 months in prison suspended to 120 days in the Fillmore County Jail with work release and five years of supervised probation. If she successfully completes probation, she will not have to serve the prison time.
WAUKON, IA
willmarradio.com

Two area counties among those declare drought disaster areas

(St. Paul, MN) -- The U-S-D-A is designating seven Minnesota counties as primary natural disaster areas. Farmers in Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Le Sueur, Ramsey, Scott and Sibley counties are now eligible for emergency loans due to severe drought conditions. The federal funding can be used to replace equipment or livestock, to reorganize a farming operation or refinance certain debt. Contiguous counties are also eligible for aid. The list includes Anoka, Blue Earth, Goodhue, McCleod, Nicollet, Renville, Sherburne, Waseca, Washington and Wright counties. There's more info at farmers-dot-gov.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Body recovered from Lake Minnetonka, investigation underway

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn – An investigation is underway after a body was found in Lake Minnetonka.According to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, officers responded to reports of a body in Lafayette Bay on Lake Minnetonka around 11am Monday.The body of an adult female was recovered by the Mound Fire Department. The original report was made by someone in a fishing boat.The Hennepin County Sheriff's office is currently investigating.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Minnesota City Bans Edible Pot Even With MN Legalization

Something some people have been waiting for for year! The legalization of marijuana. It happened...sort of. Some states have had it legal for quite a few years with Washington and Colorado being the first ones to jump on that ship. Then quite a few other states followed along. If you have been to Las Vegas anytime in the recent history you will smell that scent almost everywhere you walk.
RICHFIELD, MN
740thefan.com

Minnesota HS playoff volleyball scores

(KFGO/KNFL) Here are scores from Minnesota high school volleyball playoff action. Hawley over Fergus Falls 3-0 (25-15, 25-17, 25-17) Perham over Frazee 3-1 (25-19, 22-25, 25-17, 25-12) DGF over Pelican Rapids 3-1 (19-25, 25-21, 25-11, 25-12) Thief River Falls over Crookston 3-0 (25-10, 25-10, 25-17) Park Rapids over Warroad 3-1...
MINNESOTA STATE
kvrr.com

Cyber attack affects 60,000 Arvig customers in Minnesota

PERHAM, Minn. (KVRR-KDLM) – A ransomware attack on Tuesday left thousands of Minnesota customers without internet, phone and TV services. Arvig says about 60,000 customers across the state were affected. The company says service was disrupted service for more than three hours. “This attack failed due to the extra...
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Victim identified in fatal workplace shooting in central Minnesota

(St. Cloud, MN)--A central Minnesota man is accused of shooting a woman to death outside their workplace after she repeatedly rejected his advances. Michael Carpenter, 36, of St. Cloud, is charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of 28-year-old Nicole Hammond. Authorities responded Monday morning to a textile business on the northeast side of St. Cloud on a report of a gunshot. Police reportedly found Hammond lying near in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to the neck. Carpenter was arrested several hours later at an apartment in Sauk Rapids.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
740thefan.com

Walz and Jensen square off in final debate

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KFGO/WCCO) – It was a testy final debate between Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and his Republican challenger Dr. Scott Jensen on Friday. Jensen blamed Walz for pandemic-related learning slides among Minnesota school kids. “Tim just said a few minutes ago, ‘Minnesota’s got some of the best...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Southwestern Minnesota man killed in rollover crash

CHANARAMBIE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A southwestern Minnesota man was killed in a rollover crash Tuesday afternoon.The Minnesota State Patrol said 40-year-old Eric Dalle was heading south on Highway 91 near Chanarambie Township when his truck left the roadway and rolled into the ditch. It happened around 4:45 p.m.Dalle died at the scene. No other vehicles were involved, per the patrol.
MINNESOTA STATE

