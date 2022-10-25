Read full article on original website
KRQE News 13
You can rent the Byers’ house from ‘Stranger Things’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In the hit Netflix show Stranger Things, the Byers family moved to a new home in California in Season 4. In real life, the Asher family owns the home, which is actually in Albuquerque, New Mexico. “The house is really fun. We left it as...
pommietravels.com
The Parador Santa Fe Review: Cute Boutique Hotel in Santa Fe
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico Oct. 28 – Nov. 3
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events from October 28 – Nov. 3 around New Mexico. Oct. 28-Nov. 3 – ABQ Trolley Co. | Best of ABQ City Tour – A fully narrated and guided tour experience in an open-air trolley. Riders will get to explore the concepts of red and green chile, check out film locations, and more. The troll rides end on October 30; rides occur weekly on Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Tickets range from $20 – $30.
‘Beyond full’: Metro animal shelters overcrowded
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – “They’re full, understaffed, and the animals just keep coming in droves.” Nearly every single kennel at the East Side Animal Welfare Center in Albuquerque is filled. As of Friday, there were about 1,000 animals inside the largest shelter in the state waiting for a home. “Over this past year, mostly during the […]
rrobserver.com
Habitat for Humanity coming to Sandoval County
Revamped homes done by Habitat for Humanity in Albuquerque.(Habitat for Humanity Facebook) For those who can’t afford a home in Sandoval County, help is on the way. Habitat for Humanity, a national housing project, is coming. According to the Marketing Manager Sean Friend, Habitat is still in the planning...
KRQE News 13
‘Books on the Bosque’ a new bookstore hosting book club
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – ‘Books on the Bosque‘ is a new independent Bookstore that has opened on the west side. According to the American Booksellers Association, independent bookstore sales are up by nearly 400 % since 2019. The bookstore had its grand opening on Oct. 15. Books...
KRQE News 13
A new shopping center is coming to Rio Rancho
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A new shopping center is coming to the area. The Block will be located in Rio Rancho and it will give people a place to shop and enjoy concerts. The Block will be filled with retail stores, an area for outdoor concerts, outdoor movies, and an area for food trucks.
rrobserver.com
Gamer alert: Duke City Games opens in Rio Rancho
Erica and Rob Gonzales have been so successful with their Duke City Games store in Albuquerque that they wanted to give the City of Vision “gamers” an opportunity closer to home. (Gary Herron/Observer) If you’re into gaming, you’ll want to go to Duke City Games’ new Rio Rancho...
4 Great Steakhouses in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in New Mexico that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
Neighbors calling on city of Albuquerque to help improve park
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Sierra Sunset Park has been attracting problem after problem…. From crimes to drivers flying by kids playing there. City leaders have been trying everything they can to help. The city has taken a lot of measures to improve problems here including a surveillance camera but it still hasn’t been enough. Neighbors across […]
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Mexican Restaurants in Santa Fe, NM
When you go to New Mexico’s southern border, you will realize that the edge touches the country of Mexico. This means that the people that live in Santa Fe, New Mexico, adopted and are influenced by Mexican Culture, especially in their dishes. If you are looking for a Mexican...
Albuquerque parents involved in after-school parking lot fight speak out
Thursday, News 13 spoke with the other parents involved in the incident for their side of the story.
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque residents can dispose of household hazardous waste during drive-thru collection event
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Residents of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County are encouraged to bring Household Hazardous Waste to the Collection Event they are hosting next Saturday. Items to bring:. cleaning supplies. gasoline. paint. automotive oil. finishers. stain removers. Pesticides/Herbicides. poison. Antifreeze. Mercury. Pool Chemicals. Do not bring:. Fire extinguishers.
KRQE News 13
Thieves steal Halloween decor from Albuquerque home days before holiday
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s an unfortunate scene we often see around this time of year, people taking off with Halloween decorations that are not theirs. The latest target was a Northeast Heights family, and it was all caught on camera. The video shows thieves trying to take...
3 Great Pizza Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you also happen to love pizza then keep on reading because this article is fo you. Below I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in New Mexico that are known for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
KRQE News 13
Bernalillo County presents plans for new aquatics center in North Valley
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –A community that has been without a swimming pool for years is finally getting a brand-new aquatics center. Bernalillo County showed off the plans for the facility coming to the North Valley’s Raymond G. Sanchez Community Center. The center used to have a pool, but...
rrobserver.com
Plans swirling for revival of Rio Rancho Golf Course
This is something that is going to be a landmark. It’s going to be special — Steve Chavez. A village center. Brewery. Upscale restaurants. Parks and open space. Those are the ideas floating around in the brain of Steve Chavez, new owner of a defunct golf course in Rio Rancho formerly known as Club Rio Rancho Golf Course and County Club.
Curia Celebrates Ground-breaking Ceremony in Albuquerque
ALBANY, N.Y. & ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2022-- Curia, a leading contract research, development and manufacturing organization, today hosted a ground-breaking ceremony to mark the beginning of construction of its expanded campus in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The additional space will house a new, advanced isolated high-speed fill-finish vial line – which includes biosafety level 2 (BSL-2) containment as well as two lyophilizers for the high-speed fill-finish line and an isolated flexible filling line for vials, syringes, and cartridges to support smaller-batch advanced therapies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027006125/en/ Left to right: City of Albuquerque Mayor Timothy M. Keller, New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, Curia Chairman and CEO John Ratliff, New Mexico Economic Development Cabinet Secretary Alicia J. Keyes, Curia Albuquerque Vice President and General Manager Jonathan Shoemaker. (Photo: Business Wire)
Advocacy group receives mail with anti-Semitic symbols, unknown substance
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A hate-filled message appearing to target Democratic Representative Nathan Small with a mysterious substance in it showed up at the Santa Fe offices of the Conservation Voters of New Mexico. The group promotes conserving New Mexico’s resources and supports representative Small. A spokesperson for CVNM says on Wednesday an employee received […]
