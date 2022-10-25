ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, TN

WTVC

CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Suspect in custody after stabbing in Chattanooga early Friday morning

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A person is recovering after someone stabbed them early Friday morning in Chattanooga, according to Chattanooga Police. A CPD release says the incident happened on the 4900 block of Angela Drive a little after 3:30 a.m. Officers found the victim, who appeared to have non-life-threatening injuries....
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Sideline Wrap-up: Maryville vs. Bradley Central

CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Maryville vs. Bradley Central. Maryville wins the region. The team has won the region 22 years in a row. The Bears finish 4th. The Bears will open the playoffs on the road at Science Hill in Johnson City on Friday.
MARYVILLE, TN

