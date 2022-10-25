Read full article on original website
Related
WTVC
Commissioners add restriction on money for public school improvements in Hamilton County
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A new way to pay for new school buildings and building improvements is in place in Hamilton County. At Wednesday's weekly commission meeting, Hamilton County District 11 Commissioner Joe Graham proposed funneling tax money that some new businesses in the county pay into a new fund that could be used only for capital improvements.
WTVC
Group aims to help those seeking alternate path as Hamilton Co. graduation rates decline
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — It's a common thought process: businesses need employees and employees need degrees. But new data reveals the number of graduates in Tennessee is shrinking, especially here in Hamilton County. And as the number of open jobs continues to grow, local groups hope to train a...
WTVC
Hamilton County invests in trade education; An alternative for students seeking a career
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Trade and vocational schools are getting a big bump from county leadership. An investment, they are saying, is sorely needed. As an abundance of job opportunities present themselves in Hamilton County, Astec, is looking to provide more careers chances for local students as they move out of high school.
WTVC
Safety issues on parents' minds as Airport Inn revitalization plan moves forward
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE: Hundreds of people packed the Family Justice Center to hear the City of Chattanooga's presentation on the revitalization plan to Airport Inn. The city plans to use the old motel as an outlet for the homeless to utilize to get back on their feet. Wednesday...
WTVC
Tennessee American Water awards over $15,000 in grants to local fire departments
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — In honor of National First Responders Day, Tennessee American Water has awarded grants worth over $15,000 to 16 fire departments in our viewing area, according to press release. This includes fire departments in Hamilton, Marion, Sequatchie, Catoosa, Dade, and Walker Counties. The grants provide supplemental funding...
WTVC
Dalton business owner sentenced to prison for dumping hazardous waste in Rock Spring
ROCK SPRING, Ga. — A Dalton business owner learned on Monday that he'll go to prison for dumping hundreds of drums in a chicken house in Catoosa County. 56-year-old Amin Ali pleaded guilty in federal court to dumping more than 100 drums and other containers of chemicals, including hazardous waste back in June.
WTVC
Hixson High School student charged after assaulting middle schooler at bus stop, HCSO says
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE:. We've obtained the mugshot of a Hixson High School student facing charges under claims he sexually assaulted a middle school student at a bus stop, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office. An affidavit reveals more details about the arrest. The affidavit says the...
WTVC
Hughes Retirement Group has a plan for your future
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Rick Hughes talks about how many people don't have a strategy when it comes to retirement. Hughes Retirement Group has a plan, so you don't have to be concerned about your future or money. Stay connected with Hughes Retirement Group. (423) 460-8857. ______________. Follow This N...
WTVC
MedicareMisty: It's open enrollment time!
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Misty Bolt says it's open enrollment time! MedicareMisty is not only honored to contribute to bettering the people's livelihood, but also be a part of First Responder's Day. Stay connected with MedicareMisty. (423) 240-0794. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
WTVC
Pickles! First Responder's Day takes place at the Chattanooga Market!
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Melissa Lail and Randy Michael talks about how First Responder's Day takes place at the Chattanooga Market! Melissa Lail and Randy Michael share why this event is so special. Stay connected with Chattanooga Market.
WTVC
Chatting diversity with Culture Chatt of Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Culture Chatt is all about bridging cultures and building community through diversity awareness. We welcome Jaime Kerns and Cherith Kerns to tell us all about this great organization. THE DAILY REFRESH SOCIAL.
WTVC
Man wanted by Walker County Sheriff's Office on aggravated assault charges
WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — A man is wanted by the Walker County Sheriff's Office on aggravated assault charges. WCSO says they are looking for John Robert Wells of Highway 136 East in Lafayette, Georgia. They say he is 5 foot 8 inches tall and 170lbs. Wells is considered armed...
WTVC
Suspect in custody after stabbing in Chattanooga early Friday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A person is recovering after someone stabbed them early Friday morning in Chattanooga, according to Chattanooga Police. A CPD release says the incident happened on the 4900 block of Angela Drive a little after 3:30 a.m. Officers found the victim, who appeared to have non-life-threatening injuries....
WTVC
One hospitalized after crash sends car 75 feet off side of Signal Mountain
SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, Tenn. — One person was hospitalized after a single vehicle crash that sent the driver 75 feet off the side of Signal Mountain, the Dunlap Fire Department says. The accident happened in the area of Barker's Cove Curve. DFD says the vehicle went off the road and...
WTVC
Sideline Wrap-up: Maryville vs. Bradley Central
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Maryville vs. Bradley Central. Maryville wins the region. The team has won the region 22 years in a row. The Bears finish 4th. The Bears will open the playoffs on the road at Science Hill in Johnson City on Friday.
WTVC
Sideline Wrap-up: Hixson vs. East Hamilton
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Hixson vs. East Hamilton. East Hamilton finishes the season unbeaten in Region 3-AAAA.
WTVC
Sideline Wrap-up: Pope John Paul II vs. McCallie
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Pope John Paul II vs. McCallie.
WTVC
Sideline Wrap-up: Sonoraville vs. Heritage
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Sonoraville vs. Heritage. The Heritage Generals improve to 8-1 on the season after beating Sonoraville at home.
WTVC
Sideline Wrap-up: Chattanooga Christian vs. Webb
KNOXVILLE, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Chattanooga Christian vs. Webb. CSS and Webb played for a region championship in Knoxville on Friday Night.
WTVC
Getting funky with Lil Mama's Chicago Style Hoagy
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga has a new hot spot with some great eats! We got to visit this new eatery and see what all they have. It's a fun and funky 90's theme Chicago Style Hoagies. THE DAILY REFRESH SOCIAL.
Comments / 0