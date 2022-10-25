Read full article on original website
kosu.org
Oklahoma lawmakers tried to limit four-day school weeks, but they're hanging on in rural communities
Not so in McLoud, a town of about 4,000 in northwest Pottawatomie County. This small district operates on a four-day school week for most of the year. Vania Farmer is a junior at McLoud High School, and she hardly knows school any other way. The district adopted the practice when she was in eighth grade. So when she talks to a student from another school or drives by another packed school while running Friday errands, she said it feels a little weird.
kgou.org
Bird flu found in Oklahoma backyard poultry flocks
State agriculture officials have confirmed a highly contagious viral disease in three noncommercial backyard poultry flocks in east-central Oklahoma. The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry held a town hall meeting Thursday to help inform backyard flock owners how to mitigate the spread of the bird flu. Infections have...
Oklahoma’s Scariest Urban Legend & Mythical Monster
Not only does Oklahoma have more than its fair share of haunted places and ghost stories we also have one of the most terrifying urban legends. There are tales being told across the Sooner State of a mythical monster of pure evil. This dark supernatural creature of legend that roams the forests at night is pure horror!
okstate.edu
Oklahoma State University Foundation elects new trustees
Media Contact: Jennifer Kinnard | OSU Foundation | 405-385-5185 | jkinnard@OSUgiving.com. The Oklahoma State University Foundation Board of Governors elected four new trustees at their fall 2022 and 2021 annual meetings: Shelly Lambertz of Oklahoma City; Darton Zink of Tulsa; Gail Muncrief of Edmond, Oklahoma; and Beverly Walker-Griffea of Flint, Michigan. All four bring extensive professional experience and community-based service to the Foundation’s governing body.
7 Oklahoma Hometowns Amongt Worst ‘Small Cities In America’
A recent study ranked all of the smaller cities in America and 12 hometowns on the list were from here in Oklahoma. The expected nicer communities were comfortably ranked in the middle, but over half were listed as some of the worst in the country. While it doesn't sound very...
okstate.edu
Class of 2022 inducted into OSU Diversity Hall of Fame
Media Contact: Jordan Bishop | Editor, Department of Brand Management | 405-744-7193 | jordan.bishop@okstate.edu. The Oklahoma State University Diversity Hall of Fame recognized eight new inductees in the annual gala held in the ConocoPhillips Alumni Center on Oct. 20. The OSU Diversity Hall of Fame was established in 2015 by...
KFOR
Tracking Oklahoma’s next storm system. It’s taking a southern path! What does this mean?
Tracking our next storm system for late tonight, Friday into Saturday. It’s taking a southern path across north Texas. This means heaviest rain south and east with much less rain northwest. The OKC Metro on the northern edge! Should clear out for Sunday and Monday. Just in time for Halloween!! Boo!!
kswo.com
Governor Kevin Stitt addresses concerns of rural Oklahoma
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Governor Stitt paid a visit to Cache to meet with local representatives and community members. Many people said this was their first time ever meeting a governor. They said they couldn’t remember the last time anyone in that position had visited Cache. That’s why most...
KFOR EXCLUSIVE: Construction timeline reveals more about Gov. Stitt’s secret mansion plans
According to a draft timeline of the project, Governor Kevin Stitt started meeting architects and engineers in the earliest days of his term, which began in January of 2019.
CW33 NewsFix
Who has better drivers: Oklahoma or Texas? Study reveals the answer
DALLAS (KDAF) — The Texas-Oklahoma feud is alive and well and there’s no sign of it slowing down anytime soon. Whether it be for football, basketball or any other sport, the two states are constantly competing to see which one is superior. But which state has the better...
KTEN.com
Oklahoma opens programs to help with water bills
(KTEN) — The Oklahoma Department of Human Services has opened online applications for its Low Income Home Water Assistance Programs. The programs provide funds to assist low-income households with water and wastewater bills. OKDHS offers a Non-Emergency Water Bill Pay Program and the Water Crisis Program. LIHWAP is a...
KOCO
Oklahoma middle school needs help ensuring students have food, clothes this winter
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma middle school needs help ensuring students have food and clothing this winter. The district said the Western Heights Middle School food pantry is used to feed more than 400 students. With the winter months coming up, they need help filling the shelves. "We see...
KFOR
Good rain coming to Oklahoma
With recent rain slightly helping the Oklahoma drought, there is more good rainfall on the way!. Look for an area of low pressure to swing pretty well south, and travel over north Texas Thursday and Friday. Much of the severe weather chances will likely stay south, but a strong storm or two may form in SW Oklahoma Thursday night into the overnight.
KOCO
OG&E official addresses rate increase for Oklahomans
OG&E's vice president of marketing and communication spoke with KOCO about the most recent rate increase and the decisions that went into it. Click the video player above to watch the full interview.
abandonedway.com
Abandoned I-44 Will Rogers Turnpike in Oklahoma
I-44 Will Rogers Turnpike is an abandoned toll road in the northeast portion of the U.S. state of Oklahoma. The Will Rogers Turnpike opened to traffic on June 28, 1957. It was designated as I-44 in 1958. It is named for Will Rogers “Oklahoma’s Favorite Son”. The 1.5 mile / 2.4 kilometer stretch was abandoned after I-44 was rerouted further east to meet up with the new Creek Turnpike back in 2002.
okcfox.com
La Nina likely means a drier winter for Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — NOAA's Climate Prediction Center released their Winter 2022-2023 outlook late last week. Based on the trends that they have seen, they will predict that La Nina will return for the third winter in a row. La Nina and El Nino, make up ENSO, or El Nino Southern Oscillation. This pertains to the sea surface temperatures of the Eastern Equitorial Pacific. In a La Nina pattern like we have again, the colder water from deep below is able to rise to the surface, in a process called upwelling.
KTEN.com
New Oklahoma laws aim to retain veterans
(KTEN) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed five bills into law Tuesday that expand benefits to veterans and their families. One of the new laws extends the same sales tax exemption to surviving unmarried partners of military personnel who died in the line of duty. Another law provides total income tax exemption on military retirement benefits.
What To Know Before Early Voting Starts In Oklahoma On Nov. 2
Early voting in Oklahoma starts on November 2. If you plan to vote early, one thing is different this year. "Early voting starts on Wednesday, that's new for the state of Oklahoma, it just happened in the 21 legislature they voted to add an additional day," Julie Dermody, Rogers Co. Election Board.
Oklahoma’s Now More Dangerous Than California or New York
There was a moment in last week's Oklahoma gubernatorial debate that seemed to have raised a lot of eyebrows. Joy Hoffmeister chimed in that Oklahoma is now more dangerous than California or New York, specifically that Oklahoma has higher violent crime rates than the coast capital states... Governor Kevin Stitt was noticeably flabbergasted by this, asking if anybody could possibly believe such a statement.
pryorinfopub.com
"This Will Be Devastating for Rural Schools"
PRYOR, Oklahoma - The public schools in Oklahoma rank last in expenditure per student in our region and near the bottom in the nation. Inadequate funding is a significant problem for Oklahoma school districts. Ryan Walters, Republican Candidate for Superintendent of Public Instruction will lower the funds for schools with his plan to provide money to private schools. His plan is to create a voucher system that would take money from the dollars available to public schools and give it to parents whose children attend private schools or are home schooled.
